Take A Look At The Citroen Basalt’s Base-spec You Variant Through These 7 Real-life Images

The base-spec You variant of the Basalt is priced at Rs 7.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India), and is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine

The Citroen Basalt was launched a while back as one of India’s first SUV-coupes in mass market space. Citroen offers the Basalt in three broad variants: You, Plus, and Max, and it comes with two petrol engine options. Let’s take a look at what the base-spec You variant of the Basalt offers in 7 real-life images.

Front

The entry-level variant of the Basalt features halogen headlights instead of the LED projector setup offered in the top-spec variants. It also lacks LED DRLs and silver skid plates. The rest of the details remain unchanged. Please note that the Basalt You is only available in either Polar White or Steel Grey exterior shades.

Side

Along the side, the Basalt features blacked-out flap-style door handles and black OVRMs (outside rearview mirrors). Unlike the higher-spec trims, the turn indicators on this variant are positioned on the fender.

The base variant comes with 16-inch steel wheels with grey wheel covers, and it also misses out on wheel arches.

Rear

Although the Basalt You looks almost the same as its higher-spec counterparts from the rear, it lacks a rear defogger, shark-fin antenna, and silver skid plate.

Cabin & Features

Inside, it gets a dual-tone dashboard theme along with black and grey fabric seat upholstery. Being the base variant, it misses out on any chrome or gloss black inserts which can be seen in the mid- and top-spec variants.

Feature wise it misses out on the infotainment system and steering mounted controls. The You variant of the Basalt gets a semi-digital driver's display and a manual AC. Its safety net includes six airbags and rear parking sensors.

Powertrain Options

The Basalt You can only be had with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 82 PS Torque 115 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT

The higher-spec variants also get the option of a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, which produces 110 PS and up to 205 Nm. It comes paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Rivals

The Citroen Basalt is a direct rival to the Tata Curvv, while being an affordable and stylish alternative to some compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, and Honda Elevate.

Image Credits: Vipraajesh (AutoTrend Tamil)

