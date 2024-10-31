All Upcoming Cars Expected To Be Launched Or Revealed In November 2024

Published On Oct 31, 2024 08:01 AM By CarDekho for Maruti Dzire 2024

The upcoming month will bring the global reveal of Skoda's Nexon rival, while Maruti is expected to launch the new-gen model of its popular sedan

This month, most new car launches in India were either from the premium or the performance-oriented segment, with the facelifted Nissan Magnite being the only major entry in the mass market. To boost festive sales, carmakers also introduced special editions of their popular models.

However, the next month will be different, and we have brought you a look at the upcoming car launches and model reveals expected to hit the market in November 2024.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Launch Date: November 11, 2024

Expected Price: Rs 6.70 lakh (ex-showroom)

Maruti has been gearing up for the launch of the new-gen Dzire for some time now, and we expect the carmaker to unveil the 2024 model on November 4, 2024, ahead of the price reveal on November 11. It has already been spotted testing several times, showcasing a refreshed design which is completely different from the fourth-gen Swift, along with a new set of features.

The cabin of the new Dzire is expected to be very similar to that of the 2024 Swift, although with a different interior theme. New features in the next-gen Dzire will likely include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a single-pane sunroof and a wireless phone charger. Under the hood, the Dzire is expected to be powered by the new 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z-series petrol engine, which generates 82 PS and 112 Nm. Upon launch, the 2024 Dzire will rival sedans such as the Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura, and Tata Tigor.

Skoda Kylaq

Global Reveal Date: November 6, 2024 (India launch date yet to be announced)

Expected Price: Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

Skoda is set to globally reveal its sub-4m SUV, the Kylaq, on November 6. You can expect its India launch at the beginning of next year. From the spy shots, we can notice that its design is inspired by the Kushaq, featuring split headlights, the signature butterfly grille, and wraparound tail lights.

Ahead of its global debut, Skoda has confirmed some of its features, dimensions, and engine specifications. The Kylaq's feature set will include electrically adjustable seats, ventilated front seats, and six airbags as standard. It will be powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, producing 115 PS and 178 Nm of torque, and will be available with both manual and automatic transmission options. Prices are expected to start from Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

2024 MG Gloster Facelift

Expected Price: Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom)

We also expect MG to launch the updated version of its full-size SUV, the Gloster, in November 2024. The facelifted model is expected to feature a refreshed design, with a larger grille, vertically stacked LED headlights with connected LED DRLs, and tweaked bumpers.

Inside, you can expect a more premium cabin with a larger infotainment system and a redesigned centre console. The updated Gloster will continue to be offered with two diesel engine options, which includes a 2-litre turbocharged unit producing 161 PS and 374 Nm, and a more powerful 2-litre twin-turbocharged unit generating 216 PS and 479 Nm. Pricing is expected to start from around Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom). It will renew its rivalry with the Toyota Fortuner, along with other seven-seater SUVs such as the Jeep Meridian and Skoda Kodiaq.

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance

Expected Price: Rs 1.5 crore

If you are in the market looking for a high-performance sedan, Mercedes-Benz is expected to launch the AMG C 63 S E Performance in India next month. It is a plug-in hybrid model, which is powered by a 2-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine coupled with dual electric motors. Together, they produce 680 PS and a whopping 1,020 Nm of torque.

In addition to its powerful performance, the C 63 S E Performance boasts a luxurious cabin with modern tech. Some standout features include a 12.3-inch driver’s display, an 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a heads-up display, a panoramic sunroof, and powered front-row seats.

