Modified On Apr 15, 2024 03:11 PM By Rohit for Skoda Sub 4 Meter SUV

The Skoda SUV will likely come with only the smaller 1-litre turbo-petrol powertrain from the Kushaq

It will be based on the Kushaq’s MQB-A0-IN platform.

Latest spy shots show the SUV’s split-headlight setup and the typical butterfly grille.

Inside, it will get the Kushaq-like free-floating touchscreen and two-spoke steering wheel.

Also expected to come with a sunroof, 360-degree camera, and up to six airbags.

Launch slated for the first half of 2025; prices could start from Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Skoda sub-4m SUV is being put through its paces ahead of its launch in early 2025 and has been captured on camera a couple of times already. We have now got our hands on yet another set of images of the upcoming Skoda SUV doing the rounds on our roads.

What Do The Spy Shots Show?

In the latest set of images, we can see the SUV still dressed in heavy camouflage. We can notice its split headlights with the multi-function LED DRLs that also act as the turn indicators placed in the upper section of the SUV’s front. Skoda has also given it a sleek butterfly grille and a bigger air dam with a honeycomb pattern in the lower part of the bumper. Other noticeable bits include black wheel covers, suggesting this to be a lower variant, and wraparound LED taillights.

Cabin Details Observed

Although the latest set of spy shots don’t give us a detailed look into the new Skoda SUV’s interior, we do get a glimpse of the touchscreen (likely a 10-inch unit) and the Kushaq-like steering wheel that will be on offer.

In terms of equipment, the Skoda SUV is expected to get ventilated front seats, a digital driver’s display, a sunroof, and cruise control. Skoda could offer it with up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Also See: Tata Curvv Spied Testing Again, New Safety Feature Revealed

Single Engine For Skoda Sub-4m SUV

We believe the new India-centric Skoda sub-4m SUV will come with only the smaller 1-litre turbo-petrol unit (115 PS/178 Nm) from the Kushaq compact SUV. Expect it to get a choice of both 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

How Much Will It Cost?

Skoda's sub-4m SUV is expected to be launched in India by March 2025, priced from Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and the upcoming facelifted Mahindra XUV300 (Mahindra XUV 3XO). The Skoda sub-4m SUV will also take on the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor sub-4m crossovers.