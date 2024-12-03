Skoda Kylaq vs Subcompact SUV Rivals: Price Comparison Part 2
The Skoda Kylaq in the top-spec is up to Rs 4 lakh more expensive than its rivals featured in this comparison report
The Skoda Kylaq was launched recently as the Czech automaker’s most affordable offering in India. The prices for the Kylaq range between Rs 7.89 lakh and Rs 14.40 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India), and takes on the likes of sub-4m SUVs like Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Maruti Fronx, and Toyota Taisor. Here’s how the prices of the Kylaq fares against its rivals mentioned above.
Petrol Manual
|
Skoda Kylaq
|
Nissan Magnite Facelift
|
Renault Kiger
|
Maruti Fronx
|
Toyota Taisor
|
Visia - Rs 5.99 lakh
|
RXE - Rs 6 lakh
|
Visia Plus - Rs 6.49 lakh
|
RXL - Rs 6.60 lakh
|
Acenta - Rs 7.14 lakh
|
RXT - Rs 7.50 lakh
|
Sigma - Rs 7.52 lakh
|
E - Rs 7.74 lakh
|
Classic - Rs 7.89 lakh
|
N-Connecta - Rs 7.86 lakh
|
RXT (O) - Rs 8 lakh
|
Delta - Rs 8.38 lakh
|
Tekna - Rs 8.75 lakh
|
S - Rs 8.60 lakh
|
RXZ - Rs 8.80 lakh
|
Delta Plus - Rs 8.78 lakh
|
Delta Plus (O) - Rs 8.93 lakh
|
S Plus - Rs 9 lakh
|
Tekna Plus - Rs 9.10 lakh
|
N-Connecta Turbo - Rs 9.19 lakh
|
RXT(O) Turbo - Rs 9.30 lakh
|
Signature - Rs 9.59 lakh
|
Delta Plus Turbo - Rs 9.73 lakh
|
Tekna Turbo - Rs 9.99 lakh
|
RXZ Turbo - Rs 10 lakh
|
Tekna Plus Turbo - Rs 10.35 lakh
|
Zeta Turbo - Rs 10.56 lakh
|
G Turbo - Rs 10.56 lakh
|
Signature Plus - Rs 11.40 lakh
|
Alpha Turbo - Rs 11.48 lakh
|
V Turbo - Rs 11.48 lakh
|
Prestige - Rs 13.35 lakh
Key Takeaways
-
Among all five sub-4m offerings, the Skoda Kylaq boasts the highest starting price of Rs 7.89 lakh. It’s almost up to Rs 2 lakh more than the entry-level prices of its rivals mentioned here.
-
The Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger are the most affordable subcompact SUVs in this comparison, undercutting the base-spec Kylaq by around Rs 2 lakh.
-
On other hand, base-spec Maruti Fronx and Toyota Tasior also undercuts the Kylaq by 37,000 and Rs 15,000, respectively.
-
The mid-spec Magnite N-Connecta and Kiger RXT (O) are priced close to the base-spec Classic variant of the Kylaq. Over the Kylaq Classic, these mid-spec variants of Renault and Nissan SUV offer an 8-inch touchscreen system, while Kiger also offers a rear view camera.
-
The top-spec Prestige manual variant of the Skoda Kylaq costs up to Rs 3.3 lakh more than its rivals. However, the top-spec Kylaq gets amenities like a single-pane sunroof and a 6-way powered and ventilated front seats, which are not available with its rivals mentioned here.
-
Skoda and Nissan are offering 6 airbags as a standard fitment on Kylaq and Magnite respectively, whereas with the Fronx and Taisor, it's still limited to higher-spec variants. The Renault Kiger on the other hand only comes with up to 4 airbags
-
The Kylaq uses a 115 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine which comes paired with a 6-speed manual transmission.
-
Both the Nissan Magnite facelift and Renault Kiger come with either a 72 PS 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine or a 100 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. Both offer a 5-speed manual transmission as standard.
-
Similarly, the Fronx and Taisor comes with either a 90 PS 1.2-litre naturally aspirated or a 100 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. Both engines can be had with a 5-speed manual transmission.
Petrol Automatic
|
Skoda Kylaq
|
Nissan Magnite Facelift
|
Renault Kiger
|
Maruti Fronx
|
Toyota Taisor
|
Visia AMT - Rs 6.60 lakh
|
RXL AMT - Rs 7.10 lakh
|
Acenta AMT - Rs 7.64 lakh
|
RXT AMT - Rs 8 lakh
|
N-Connecta AMT - Rs 8.36 lakh
|
RXT(O) AMT - Rs 8.50 lakh
|
Delta AMT - Rs 8.83 lakh
|
S AMT - Rs 9.13 lakh
|
Tekna AMT - Rs 9.25 lakh
|
RXZ AMT - Rs 9.30 lakh
|
Delta Plus AMT - Rs 9.23 lakh
|
Delta Plus (O) AMT - Rs 9.38 lakh
|
Tekna Plus AMT - Rs 9.60 lakh
|
S Plus AMT - Rs 9.53 lakh
|
Acenta Turbo CVT - Rs 9.79 lakh
|
N-Connecta Turbo CVT - Rs 10.34 lakh
|
RXT(O) Turbo CVT - Rs 10.30 lakh
|
Signature AT - Rs 10.59 lakh
|
Tekna Turbo CVT - Rs 11.14 lakh
|
RXZ Turbo CVT - Rs 11 lakh
|
Tekna Plus Turbo CVT - Rs 11.50 lakh
|
Zeta Turbo AT - Rs 11.96 lakh
|
G Turbo AT - Rs 11.96 lakh
|
Signature Plus AT - Rs 12.40 lakh
|
Alpha Turbo AT - Rs 12.88 lakh
|
V Turbo AT - Rs 12.88 lakh
|
Prestige AT - Rs 14.40 lakh
AT - Torque converter automatic transmission
CVT - Continuously variable transmission
Key Takeaways
-
The Skoda Kylaq comes out as the most expensive offering in this comparison. It tops at Rs 14.40 lakh, which is up to Rs 3.4 lakh more expensive than the rivals.
-
Nissan and Renault SUVs are the most affordable automatic subcompact SUVs in the segment, undercutting both base-spec and top-spec variants of the Skoda Kylaq by up to Rs 4 lakh and up Rs 3.4 lakh, respectively.
-
The Fronx and Taisor automatics also undercut the Kylaq automatic by Rs 1.5 lakh.
-
If you are opting for non-turbo variants of the Magnite and Kiger, a 5-speed AMT is on offer. However, the turbo-petrol variants of both SUVs get a more sophisticated CVT automatic gearbox.
-
Similarly, non-turbo variants of the Fronx and Taisor also come with a 5-speed AMT, however their turbo-petrol variants get a 6-speed torque converter automatic.
-
The Skoda Kylaq only gets the option of a turbo-petrol engine which comes paired with a 6-speed torque converter automatic.
All prices are ex-showroom
