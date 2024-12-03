All
Skoda Kylaq vs Subcompact SUV Rivals: Price Comparison Part 2

Modified On Dec 03, 2024 05:03 PM By Shreyash for Skoda Kylaq

  • 6.2K Views
The Skoda Kylaq in the top-spec is up to Rs 4 lakh more expensive than its rivals featured in this comparison report 

The Skoda Kylaq was launched recently as the Czech automaker’s most affordable offering in India. The prices for the Kylaq range between Rs 7.89 lakh and Rs 14.40 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India), and takes on the likes of sub-4m SUVs like Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Maruti Fronx, and Toyota Taisor. Here’s how the prices of the Kylaq fares against its rivals mentioned above.

Petrol Manual

Skoda Kylaq

Nissan Magnite Facelift

Renault Kiger

Maruti Fronx

Toyota Taisor
 

Visia - Rs 5.99 lakh

RXE - Rs 6 lakh

    
 

Visia Plus - Rs 6.49 lakh

RXL - Rs 6.60 lakh

    
 

Acenta - Rs 7.14 lakh

      
   

RXT - Rs 7.50 lakh

Sigma - Rs 7.52 lakh

  
       

E - Rs 7.74 lakh

Classic - Rs 7.89 lakh

N-Connecta - Rs 7.86 lakh

RXT (O) - Rs 8 lakh

    
     

Delta - Rs 8.38 lakh

  
 

Tekna - Rs 8.75 lakh

    

S - Rs 8.60 lakh
   

RXZ - Rs 8.80 lakh

Delta Plus - Rs 8.78 lakh

  
     

Delta Plus (O) - Rs 8.93 lakh

S Plus - Rs 9 lakh
 

Tekna Plus - Rs 9.10 lakh

      
 

N-Connecta Turbo - Rs 9.19 lakh

RXT(O) Turbo - Rs 9.30 lakh

    

Signature - Rs 9.59 lakh

        
     

Delta Plus Turbo - Rs 9.73 lakh

  
 

Tekna Turbo - Rs 9.99 lakh

RXZ Turbo - Rs 10 lakh

    
 

Tekna Plus Turbo - Rs 10.35 lakh

      
     

Zeta Turbo - Rs 10.56 lakh

G Turbo - Rs 10.56 lakh

Signature Plus - Rs 11.40 lakh

    

Alpha Turbo - Rs 11.48 lakh

V Turbo - Rs 11.48 lakh

Prestige - Rs 13.35 lakh

        

Key Takeaways

Skoda Kylaq front

  • Among all five sub-4m offerings, the Skoda Kylaq boasts the highest starting price of Rs 7.89 lakh. It’s almost up to Rs 2 lakh more than the entry-level prices of its rivals mentioned here.

  • The Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger are the most affordable subcompact SUVs in this comparison, undercutting the base-spec Kylaq by around Rs 2 lakh. 

Maruti Fronx

  • On other hand, base-spec Maruti Fronx and Toyota Tasior also undercuts the Kylaq by 37,000 and Rs 15,000, respectively.

  • The mid-spec Magnite N-Connecta and Kiger RXT (O) are priced close to the base-spec Classic variant of the Kylaq. Over the Kylaq Classic, these mid-spec variants of Renault and Nissan SUV offer an 8-inch touchscreen system, while Kiger also offers a rear view camera. 

Skoda Kylaq Dashboard

  • The top-spec Prestige manual variant of the Skoda Kylaq costs up to Rs 3.3 lakh more than its rivals. However, the top-spec Kylaq gets amenities like a single-pane sunroof and a 6-way powered and ventilated front seats, which are not available with its rivals mentioned here.

  • Skoda and Nissan are offering 6 airbags as a standard fitment on Kylaq and Magnite respectively, whereas with the Fronx and Taisor, it's still limited to higher-spec variants. The Renault Kiger on the other hand only comes with up to 4 airbags 

  • The Kylaq uses a 115 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine which comes paired with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Nissan Magnite facelift

  • Both the Nissan Magnite facelift and Renault Kiger come with either a 72 PS 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine or a 100 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. Both offer a 5-speed manual transmission as standard.

  • Similarly, the Fronx and Taisor comes with either a 90 PS 1.2-litre naturally aspirated or a 100 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. Both engines can be had with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Also Check Out: Skoda Kylaq vs Subcompact SUVs Rivals: Price Comparison Part 1

Petrol Automatic

Skoda Kylaq

Nissan Magnite Facelift

Renault Kiger

Maruti Fronx

Toyota Taisor
 

Visia AMT - Rs 6.60 lakh

      
   

RXL AMT - Rs 7.10 lakh

    
 

Acenta AMT - Rs 7.64 lakh

      
   

RXT AMT - Rs 8 lakh

    
 

N-Connecta AMT - Rs 8.36 lakh

      
   

RXT(O) AMT - Rs 8.50 lakh

    
     

Delta AMT - Rs 8.83 lakh

  
       

S AMT - Rs 9.13 lakh
 

Tekna AMT - Rs 9.25 lakh

RXZ AMT - Rs 9.30 lakh

Delta Plus AMT - Rs 9.23 lakh

  
     

Delta Plus (O) AMT - Rs 9.38 lakh

  
 

Tekna Plus AMT - Rs 9.60 lakh

    

S Plus AMT - Rs 9.53 lakh
 

Acenta Turbo CVT - Rs 9.79 lakh

      
 

N-Connecta Turbo CVT - Rs 10.34 lakh

RXT(O) Turbo CVT - Rs 10.30 lakh

    

Signature AT - Rs 10.59 lakh

        
 

Tekna Turbo CVT - Rs 11.14 lakh

RXZ Turbo CVT - Rs 11 lakh

    
 

Tekna Plus Turbo CVT - Rs 11.50 lakh

      
     

Zeta Turbo AT - Rs 11.96 lakh

G Turbo AT - Rs 11.96 lakh

Signature Plus AT - Rs 12.40 lakh

        
     

Alpha Turbo AT - Rs 12.88 lakh

V Turbo AT - Rs 12.88 lakh

Prestige AT - Rs 14.40 lakh

        

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

CVT - Continuously variable transmission

Key Takeaways

  • The Skoda Kylaq comes out as the most expensive offering in this comparison. It tops at Rs 14.40 lakh, which is up to Rs 3.4 lakh more expensive than the rivals.

  • Nissan and Renault SUVs are the most affordable automatic subcompact SUVs in the segment, undercutting both base-spec and top-spec variants of the Skoda Kylaq by up to Rs 4 lakh and up Rs 3.4 lakh, respectively.

  • The Fronx and Taisor automatics also undercut the Kylaq automatic by Rs 1.5 lakh.

2022 renault kiger

  • If you are opting for non-turbo variants of the Magnite and Kiger, a 5-speed AMT is on offer. However, the turbo-petrol variants of both SUVs get a more sophisticated CVT automatic gearbox.

  • Similarly, non-turbo variants of the Fronx and Taisor also come with a 5-speed AMT, however their turbo-petrol variants get a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

  • The Skoda Kylaq only gets the option of a turbo-petrol engine which comes paired with a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

All prices are ex-showroom

