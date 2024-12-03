Skoda Kylaq vs Subcompact SUV Rivals: Price Comparison Part 2

The Skoda Kylaq in the top-spec is up to Rs 4 lakh more expensive than its rivals featured in this comparison report

The Skoda Kylaq was launched recently as the Czech automaker’s most affordable offering in India. The prices for the Kylaq range between Rs 7.89 lakh and Rs 14.40 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India), and takes on the likes of sub-4m SUVs like Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Maruti Fronx, and Toyota Taisor. Here’s how the prices of the Kylaq fares against its rivals mentioned above.

Petrol Manual

Skoda Kylaq Nissan Magnite Facelift Renault Kiger Maruti Fronx Toyota Taisor Visia - Rs 5.99 lakh RXE - Rs 6 lakh Visia Plus - Rs 6.49 lakh RXL - Rs 6.60 lakh Acenta - Rs 7.14 lakh RXT - Rs 7.50 lakh Sigma - Rs 7.52 lakh E - Rs 7.74 lakh Classic - Rs 7.89 lakh N-Connecta - Rs 7.86 lakh RXT (O) - Rs 8 lakh Delta - Rs 8.38 lakh Tekna - Rs 8.75 lakh S - Rs 8.60 lakh RXZ - Rs 8.80 lakh Delta Plus - Rs 8.78 lakh Delta Plus (O) - Rs 8.93 lakh S Plus - Rs 9 lakh Tekna Plus - Rs 9.10 lakh N-Connecta Turbo - Rs 9.19 lakh RXT(O) Turbo - Rs 9.30 lakh Signature - Rs 9.59 lakh Delta Plus Turbo - Rs 9.73 lakh Tekna Turbo - Rs 9.99 lakh RXZ Turbo - Rs 10 lakh Tekna Plus Turbo - Rs 10.35 lakh Zeta Turbo - Rs 10.56 lakh G Turbo - Rs 10.56 lakh Signature Plus - Rs 11.40 lakh Alpha Turbo - Rs 11.48 lakh V Turbo - Rs 11.48 lakh Prestige - Rs 13.35 lakh

Key Takeaways

Among all five sub-4m offerings, the Skoda Kylaq boasts the highest starting price of Rs 7.89 lakh. It’s almost up to Rs 2 lakh more than the entry-level prices of its rivals mentioned here.

The Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger are the most affordable subcompact SUVs in this comparison, undercutting the base-spec Kylaq by around Rs 2 lakh.

On other hand, base-spec Maruti Fronx and Toyota Tasior also undercuts the Kylaq by 37,000 and Rs 15,000, respectively.

The mid-spec Magnite N-Connecta and Kiger RXT (O) are priced close to the base-spec Classic variant of the Kylaq. Over the Kylaq Classic, these mid-spec variants of Renault and Nissan SUV offer an 8-inch touchscreen system, while Kiger also offers a rear view camera.

The top-spec Prestige manual variant of the Skoda Kylaq costs up to Rs 3.3 lakh more than its rivals. However, the top-spec Kylaq gets amenities like a single-pane sunroof and a 6-way powered and ventilated front seats, which are not available with its rivals mentioned here.

Skoda and Nissan are offering 6 airbags as a standard fitment on Kylaq and Magnite respectively, whereas with the Fronx and Taisor, it's still limited to higher-spec variants. The Renault Kiger on the other hand only comes with up to 4 airbags

The Kylaq uses a 115 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine which comes paired with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Both the Nissan Magnite facelift and Renault Kiger come with either a 72 PS 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine or a 100 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. Both offer a 5-speed manual transmission as standard.

Similarly, the Fronx and Taisor comes with either a 90 PS 1.2-litre naturally aspirated or a 100 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. Both engines can be had with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Petrol Automatic

Skoda Kylaq Nissan Magnite Facelift Renault Kiger Maruti Fronx Toyota Taisor Visia AMT - Rs 6.60 lakh RXL AMT - Rs 7.10 lakh Acenta AMT - Rs 7.64 lakh RXT AMT - Rs 8 lakh N-Connecta AMT - Rs 8.36 lakh RXT(O) AMT - Rs 8.50 lakh Delta AMT - Rs 8.83 lakh S AMT - Rs 9.13 lakh Tekna AMT - Rs 9.25 lakh RXZ AMT - Rs 9.30 lakh Delta Plus AMT - Rs 9.23 lakh Delta Plus (O) AMT - Rs 9.38 lakh Tekna Plus AMT - Rs 9.60 lakh S Plus AMT - Rs 9.53 lakh Acenta Turbo CVT - Rs 9.79 lakh N-Connecta Turbo CVT - Rs 10.34 lakh RXT(O) Turbo CVT - Rs 10.30 lakh Signature AT - Rs 10.59 lakh Tekna Turbo CVT - Rs 11.14 lakh RXZ Turbo CVT - Rs 11 lakh Tekna Plus Turbo CVT - Rs 11.50 lakh Zeta Turbo AT - Rs 11.96 lakh G Turbo AT - Rs 11.96 lakh Signature Plus AT - Rs 12.40 lakh Alpha Turbo AT - Rs 12.88 lakh V Turbo AT - Rs 12.88 lakh Prestige AT - Rs 14.40 lakh

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

CVT - Continuously variable transmission

Key Takeaways

The Skoda Kylaq comes out as the most expensive offering in this comparison. It tops at Rs 14.40 lakh, which is up to Rs 3.4 lakh more expensive than the rivals.

Nissan and Renault SUVs are the most affordable automatic subcompact SUVs in the segment, undercutting both base-spec and top-spec variants of the Skoda Kylaq by up to Rs 4 lakh and up Rs 3.4 lakh, respectively.

The Fronx and Taisor automatics also undercut the Kylaq automatic by Rs 1.5 lakh.

If you are opting for non-turbo variants of the Magnite and Kiger, a 5-speed AMT is on offer. However, the turbo-petrol variants of both SUVs get a more sophisticated CVT automatic gearbox.

Similarly, non-turbo variants of the Fronx and Taisor also come with a 5-speed AMT, however their turbo-petrol variants get a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

The Skoda Kylaq only gets the option of a turbo-petrol engine which comes paired with a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

All prices are ex-showroom

