Skoda Kylaq vs Subcompact SUVs Rivals: Price Comparison Part 1

Published On Dec 02, 2024 06:14 PM By Shreyash for Skoda Kylaq

The Skoda Kylaq undercuts top-spec variants of the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV 3XO by more than Rs 1 lakh

The Skoda Kylaq is the Czech automaker’s new entry-level product in India, launched recently starting from Rs 7.89 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). The Skoda Kylaq is a direct rival to subcompact SUVs like Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV 3XO. Here’s how the Kylaq fares against its rivals in terms of prices.

Petrol Manual

Skoda Kylaq

Maruti Brezza

Tata Nexon

Kia Sonet

Hyundai Venue

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Classic - Rs 7.89 lakh

      

E - Rs 7.94 lakh

MX1 - Rs 7.79 lakh
   

Smart (O) - Rs 8 lakh

HTE - Rs 8 lakh

    
 

LXI - Rs 8.34 lakh

  

HTE (O) - Rs 8.32 lakh

E Plus - Rs 8.23 lakh

  
   

Smart Plus - Rs 8.70 lakh

      
   

Smart Plus S - Rs 9 lakh

HTK - Rs 9.03 lakh

S - Rs 9.11 lakh

  
         

MX2 Pro - Rs 9.24 lakh
     

HTK (O) - Rs 9.39 lakh

S Plus - Rs 9.36 lakh

  

Signature - Rs 9.59 lakh

VXI - Rs 9.70 lakh

Pure - Rs 9.70 lakh

HTK Turbo iMT - Rs 9.63 lakh

S (O) - Rs 9.89 lakh

MX3 - Rs 9.74 lakh
   

Pure S - Rs 10 lakh

HTK Plus - Rs 10.12 lakh

S (O) Plus - Rs 10 lakh

MX3 Pro - Rs 9.99 lakh
       

Executive Turbo - Rs 10 lakh

  
     

Gravity - Rs 10.50 lakh

    
   

Creative - Rs 10.70 lakh

HTK Plus Turbo iMT - Rs 10.75 lakh

S(O) Turbo - Rs 10.75 lakh

AX5 - Rs 10.99 lakh
       

SX - Rs 11.05 lakh

  
 

ZXi - Rs 11.15 lakh

Creative Plus - Rs 11.20 lakh

Gravity Turbo iMT - Rs 11.20 lakh

    

Signature Plus - Rs 11.40 lakh

  

Creative Plus S - Rs 11.50 lakh

      
     

HTX Turbo iMT - Rs 11.72 lakh

S (O) Turbo - Rs 11.86 lakh

  
           
   

Fearless - Rs 12.30 lakh

    

AX5 L TGDI - Rs 12.24 lakh
 

ZXI Plus - Rs 12.58 lakh

    

SX (O) Turbo - Rs 12.44 lakh

AX7 TGDI - Rs 12.49 lakh

Prestige - Rs 13.35 lakh

          
   

Fearless Plus PS - Rs 13.60 lakh

      
         

AX7 L TGDI - Rs 13.99 lakh

TGDI - Direct Injection Turbo Petrol

Key Takeaways

  • The entry-level Classic variant of the Skoda Kylaq undercuts the base-spec variants of the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, and Kia Sonet by up to Rs 45,000. However, it is still more expensive than the base-spec MX1 variant of the XUV 3XO by Rs 10,000. 

  • Maruti’s subcompact SUV, the Brezza, has the highest starting price of Rs 8.34 lakh, followed by the Tata Nexon and Kia Sonet, which start at Rs 8 lakh.

  • The Kylaq tops out at Rs 13.35 lakh with the manual transmission, undercutting the top-spec variants of the Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 3XO by up to Rs 64,000.

Skoda Kylaq Dashboard

  • The mid-spec Signature variant of the Kylaq is priced the closest to the mid-spec HTK turbo iMT variant of the Sonet, which is Rs 4,000 more expensive. Over the Kylaq Signature, the Sonet HTK gets a bigger 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a rearview camera. The Kylaq Signature, on other hand, gets a smaller 7-inch touchscreen only with wired smartphone connectivity.

  • Skoda Kylaq’s one-below top Signature Plus variant and Tata Nexon’s mid-spec Creative Plus S variant are closely priced, with the latter being Rs 10,000 more expensive. The Nexon Creative Plus also offers more features like a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, and a single-pane sunroof.

Skoda Kylaq front

  • The Kylaq uses a 115 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a 6-speed manual transmission.

  • Maruti’s subcompact SUV, the Brezza, is powered by a 103 PS 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. 

  • The Venue and Sonet uses the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which makes 83 PS and 114 Nm, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The Sonet however additionally also comes with a 120 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 6-speed iMT (manual transmission without clutch pedal).

  • The Nexon here is powered by a 120 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. The Smart variants get the option of a 5-speed manual transmission, whereas all other variants get a 6-speed manual transmission.

  • Mahindra has equipped the XUV 3XO with two turbo-petrol engine options: 112 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 131 PS 1.2-litre TGDI petrol engine. The XUV 3XO’s TGDI is the most powerful petrol subcompact SUV in this comparison.

Also Check Out: Skoda Kylaq Variant-wise Powertrain And Colour Options Revealed

Petrol Automatic

Skoda Kylaq

Maruti Brezza

Tata Nexon

Kia Sonet

Hyundai Venue

Mahindra XUV 3XO
   

Smart Plus AMT - Rs 9.50 lakh

      
         

MX2 Pro AT - Rs 10.24 lakh
   

Pure AMT - Rs 10.40 lakh

      

Signature AT - Rs 10.59 lakh

  

Pure S AMT - Rs 10.70 lakh

      
 

VXI AT - Rs 11.10 lakh

      

MX3 AT - Rs 11.24 lakh
   

Creative AMT - Rs 11.40 lakh

    

MX3 Pro AT - Rs 11.49 lakh
   

Creative Plus AMT - Rs 11.90 lakh

  

S(O) Turbo DCT - Rs 11.86 lakh

  
   

Creative DCT - Rs 11.90 lakh

      
   

CreativePlus S AMT - Rs 12.20 lakh

      

Signature Plus AT - Rs 12.40 lakh

ZXI AT - Rs 12.55 lakh

Creative Plus DCT - Rs 12.40 lakh

HTX Turbo DCT - Rs 12.51 lakh

  

AX5 Petrol AT - Rs 12.49 lakh
   

Creative Plus S DCT - Rs 12.90 lakh

      
       

SX (O) Turbo DCT - Rs 13.23 lakh

  
   

Fearless DCT - Rs 13.50 lakh

      
     

GTX Turbo - Rs 13.72 lakh

  

AX5 L TGDI - Rs 13.74 lakh
 

ZXI Plus AT - Rs 13.98 lakh

      

AX7 TGDI - Rs 13.99 lakh

Prestige AT - Rs 14.40 lakh

          
   

Fearless Plus PS DCT - Rs 14.80 lakh

      
     

GTX Plus Turbo DCT - Rs 14.82 lakh

    
         

AX7 L TGDI - Rs 15.49 lakh

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

Key Takeaways

  • Among all six models mentioned here, Tata Nexon has the lowest starting price of Rs 9.5 lakh. It undercuts entry-level variants of all other rivals by a big margin of up to Rs 3 lakh.

  • The Kylaq however tops at Rs 14.40 lakh, undercutting the top-spec automatic variants of its rivals by more than Rs 1 lakh.

  • Skoda Kylaq, Maruti Brezza and the Mahindra XUV 3XO are the only subcompact SUVs in this comparison to come with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

  • Tata Nexon offers the choice of both 6-speed AMT and 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission.

  • The Venue and Sonet also get the option of a 7-speed DCT. 

All prices are ex-showroom

Read More on : Kylaq on road price

Shreyash
