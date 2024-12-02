Skoda Kylaq vs Subcompact SUVs Rivals: Price Comparison Part 1
Published On Dec 02, 2024 06:14 PM By Shreyash for Skoda Kylaq
The Skoda Kylaq undercuts top-spec variants of the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV 3XO by more than Rs 1 lakh
The Skoda Kylaq is the Czech automaker’s new entry-level product in India, launched recently starting from Rs 7.89 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). The Skoda Kylaq is a direct rival to subcompact SUVs like Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV 3XO. Here’s how the Kylaq fares against its rivals in terms of prices.
Petrol Manual
|
Skoda Kylaq
|
Maruti Brezza
|
Tata Nexon
|
Kia Sonet
|
Hyundai Venue
|
Mahindra XUV 3XO
|
Classic - Rs 7.89 lakh
|
E - Rs 7.94 lakh
|
MX1 - Rs 7.79 lakh
|
Smart (O) - Rs 8 lakh
|
HTE - Rs 8 lakh
|
LXI - Rs 8.34 lakh
|
HTE (O) - Rs 8.32 lakh
|
E Plus - Rs 8.23 lakh
|
Smart Plus - Rs 8.70 lakh
|
Smart Plus S - Rs 9 lakh
|
HTK - Rs 9.03 lakh
|
S - Rs 9.11 lakh
|
MX2 Pro - Rs 9.24 lakh
|
HTK (O) - Rs 9.39 lakh
|
S Plus - Rs 9.36 lakh
|
Signature - Rs 9.59 lakh
|
VXI - Rs 9.70 lakh
|
Pure - Rs 9.70 lakh
|
HTK Turbo iMT - Rs 9.63 lakh
|
S (O) - Rs 9.89 lakh
|
MX3 - Rs 9.74 lakh
|
Pure S - Rs 10 lakh
|
HTK Plus - Rs 10.12 lakh
|
S (O) Plus - Rs 10 lakh
|
MX3 Pro - Rs 9.99 lakh
|
Executive Turbo - Rs 10 lakh
|
Gravity - Rs 10.50 lakh
|
Creative - Rs 10.70 lakh
|
HTK Plus Turbo iMT - Rs 10.75 lakh
|
S(O) Turbo - Rs 10.75 lakh
|
AX5 - Rs 10.99 lakh
|
SX - Rs 11.05 lakh
|
ZXi - Rs 11.15 lakh
|
Creative Plus - Rs 11.20 lakh
|
Gravity Turbo iMT - Rs 11.20 lakh
|
Signature Plus - Rs 11.40 lakh
|
Creative Plus S - Rs 11.50 lakh
|
HTX Turbo iMT - Rs 11.72 lakh
|
S (O) Turbo - Rs 11.86 lakh
|
Fearless - Rs 12.30 lakh
|
AX5 L TGDI - Rs 12.24 lakh
|
ZXI Plus - Rs 12.58 lakh
|
SX (O) Turbo - Rs 12.44 lakh
|
AX7 TGDI - Rs 12.49 lakh
|
Prestige - Rs 13.35 lakh
|
Fearless Plus PS - Rs 13.60 lakh
|
AX7 L TGDI - Rs 13.99 lakh
TGDI - Direct Injection Turbo Petrol
Key Takeaways
-
The entry-level Classic variant of the Skoda Kylaq undercuts the base-spec variants of the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, and Kia Sonet by up to Rs 45,000. However, it is still more expensive than the base-spec MX1 variant of the XUV 3XO by Rs 10,000.
-
Maruti’s subcompact SUV, the Brezza, has the highest starting price of Rs 8.34 lakh, followed by the Tata Nexon and Kia Sonet, which start at Rs 8 lakh.
-
The Kylaq tops out at Rs 13.35 lakh with the manual transmission, undercutting the top-spec variants of the Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 3XO by up to Rs 64,000.
-
The mid-spec Signature variant of the Kylaq is priced the closest to the mid-spec HTK turbo iMT variant of the Sonet, which is Rs 4,000 more expensive. Over the Kylaq Signature, the Sonet HTK gets a bigger 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a rearview camera. The Kylaq Signature, on other hand, gets a smaller 7-inch touchscreen only with wired smartphone connectivity.
-
Skoda Kylaq’s one-below top Signature Plus variant and Tata Nexon’s mid-spec Creative Plus S variant are closely priced, with the latter being Rs 10,000 more expensive. The Nexon Creative Plus also offers more features like a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, and a single-pane sunroof.
-
The Kylaq uses a 115 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a 6-speed manual transmission.
-
Maruti’s subcompact SUV, the Brezza, is powered by a 103 PS 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.
-
The Venue and Sonet uses the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which makes 83 PS and 114 Nm, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The Sonet however additionally also comes with a 120 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 6-speed iMT (manual transmission without clutch pedal).
-
The Nexon here is powered by a 120 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. The Smart variants get the option of a 5-speed manual transmission, whereas all other variants get a 6-speed manual transmission.
-
Mahindra has equipped the XUV 3XO with two turbo-petrol engine options: 112 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 131 PS 1.2-litre TGDI petrol engine. The XUV 3XO’s TGDI is the most powerful petrol subcompact SUV in this comparison.
Also Check Out: Skoda Kylaq Variant-wise Powertrain And Colour Options Revealed
Petrol Automatic
|
Skoda Kylaq
|
Maruti Brezza
|
Tata Nexon
|
Kia Sonet
|
Hyundai Venue
|
Mahindra XUV 3XO
|
Smart Plus AMT - Rs 9.50 lakh
|
MX2 Pro AT - Rs 10.24 lakh
|
Pure AMT - Rs 10.40 lakh
|
Signature AT - Rs 10.59 lakh
|
Pure S AMT - Rs 10.70 lakh
|
VXI AT - Rs 11.10 lakh
|
MX3 AT - Rs 11.24 lakh
|
Creative AMT - Rs 11.40 lakh
|
MX3 Pro AT - Rs 11.49 lakh
|
Creative Plus AMT - Rs 11.90 lakh
|
S(O) Turbo DCT - Rs 11.86 lakh
|
Creative DCT - Rs 11.90 lakh
|
CreativePlus S AMT - Rs 12.20 lakh
|
Signature Plus AT - Rs 12.40 lakh
|
ZXI AT - Rs 12.55 lakh
|
Creative Plus DCT - Rs 12.40 lakh
|
HTX Turbo DCT - Rs 12.51 lakh
|
AX5 Petrol AT - Rs 12.49 lakh
|
Creative Plus S DCT - Rs 12.90 lakh
|
SX (O) Turbo DCT - Rs 13.23 lakh
|
Fearless DCT - Rs 13.50 lakh
|
GTX Turbo - Rs 13.72 lakh
|
AX5 L TGDI - Rs 13.74 lakh
|
ZXI Plus AT - Rs 13.98 lakh
|
AX7 TGDI - Rs 13.99 lakh
|
Prestige AT - Rs 14.40 lakh
|
Fearless Plus PS DCT - Rs 14.80 lakh
|
GTX Plus Turbo DCT - Rs 14.82 lakh
|
AX7 L TGDI - Rs 15.49 lakh
AT - Torque converter automatic transmission
DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission
Key Takeaways
-
Among all six models mentioned here, Tata Nexon has the lowest starting price of Rs 9.5 lakh. It undercuts entry-level variants of all other rivals by a big margin of up to Rs 3 lakh.
-
The Kylaq however tops at Rs 14.40 lakh, undercutting the top-spec automatic variants of its rivals by more than Rs 1 lakh.
-
Skoda Kylaq, Maruti Brezza and the Mahindra XUV 3XO are the only subcompact SUVs in this comparison to come with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.
-
Tata Nexon offers the choice of both 6-speed AMT and 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission.
-
The Venue and Sonet also get the option of a 7-speed DCT.
All prices are ex-showroom
0 out of 0 found this helpful