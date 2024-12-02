Skoda Kylaq vs Subcompact SUVs Rivals: Price Comparison Part 1

The mid-spec Signature variant of the Kylaq is priced the closest to the mid-spec HTK turbo iMT variant of the Sonet, which is Rs 4,000 more expensive. Over the Kylaq Signature, the Sonet HTK gets a bigger 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a rearview camera. The Kylaq Signature, on other hand, gets a smaller 7-inch touchscreen only with wired smartphone connectivity.