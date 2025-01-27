Hyundai Creta Electric vs Mahindra BE 6: Specifications Compared

The latest offerings from Hyundai and Mahindra introduce some features in the segment, but which one is better? We find out

The Hyundai Creta Electric was launched recently at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 with prices ranging from Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 23.50 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It rivals the Mahindra BE 6, which is one of the most advanced and sportiest-looking EVs in the mass-market segment. That said, can the Creta Electric beat the Mahindra BE 6 on paper? Let us see in this detailed comparison:

Prices

Hyundai Creta Electric (introductory) Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 23.50 lakh Mahindra BE 6 Rs 18.90 lakh to Rs 26.90 lakh

*Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The Hyundai Creta Electric’s base-spec Executive variant is Rs 91,000 more affordable than the Pack One trim of the BE 6. Moreover, the Creta Electric’s fully loaded Excellence LR variant is Rs 3.40 lakh more affordable than the BE 6 Pack Three trim with the bigger battery pack.

Do note that the BE 6 gets a much larger 79 kWh battery as opposed to the Creta Electric’s 51.4 KWh battery pack. That’s a disadvantage and if we are honest, not fair in this comparison for the Creta Electric, but It must be noted that Mahindra has confirmed that the BE 6 will get the smaller 59 kWh battery pack in the future, which will even things out.

Dimensions

Dimensions Hyundai Creta Electric Mahindra BE 6 Difference Length 4340 mm 4371 mm (-31 mm) Width 1790 mm 1907 mm (- 180 mm) Height 1655 mm 1627 mm + 28 mm Wheelbase 2610 mm 2775 mm (- 165 mm) Ground clearance 200 mm 207 mm (- 7 mm) Frunk (Storage space under bonnet) 22 litres 45 litres (- 23 litres) Boot space 433 litres 455 litres (- 22 litres)

The Mahindra BE 6 is larger than the Hyundai Creta Electric in almost every aspect. It also has a better ground clearance and a bigger boot as well as frunk space.

On the other hand, the Creta Electric has a traditional SUV design and hence gets a better height than the BE 6. This could ensure that the Hyundai EV can seat taller passengers more comfortably than the Mahindra rival.

Electric Powertrain Options

Both the Hyundai Creta Electric and Mahindra BE 6 come with two battery pack options mated to a single motor, but do note the drivetrains for both EVs are different. Here are the detailed specifications:

Hyundai Creta Electric Mahindra BE 6 Battery Pack 42 kWh 51.4 kWh 59 kWh 79 kWh No. of electric motor 1 1 1 1 Power 135 PS 171 PS 231 PS 286 PS Torque 200 Nm 200 Nm 380 Nm 380 Nm Claimed Range 390 km 473 km 557 km 683 km Drivetrain FWD* FWD RWD^ RWD

*FWD = Front-wheel-drive

^RWD = Rear-wheel-drive

The Mahindra BE 6 not only gets bigger battery packs than the Creta Electric but also a more potent electric motor that is mounted on the rear axle. What it allows for is a better performance on rough roads than the Hyundai rival.

Comparing the motor mated with the smaller battery pack of both cars, the BE 6 produces 96 PS and 180 Nm more. On the other hand, the electric motor paired with the bigger battery pack of the BE 6 produces 115 PS and 180 Nm more than the motor mated with Creta Electric’s 51.4 kWh battery pack.

The BE 6’s claimed range is also 167 km and 210 km more than the Creta Electric. But once again, do note that it is fair to compare the smaller battery pack of the BE 6 with the Hyundai Creta Electric as the specifications of both are similar. It’s indeed an advantage for the BE 6 to get the option of a larger battery pack and a more powerful e-motor as an option. \

Features

Features Hyundai Creta Electric Mahindra BE 6 Exterior Auto LED headlights with escort function

Connected LED DRLs

Connected LED tail lights

17-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels

Active air flaps Auto LED projector headlights

C-shaped LED DRLs

LED tail lights with animations

LED fog lights

Flush-type door handles

19- or 20-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels Interior Gray and navy blue dual-tone interior

Leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

Height-adjustable headrests for all seats

60:40 split-folding rear seat with 2-step recline function

Rear parcel tray

3-spoke steering wheel

Front armrest with cooled storage space

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

LED boot lamp

Sunglass holder

Rear window sunshade Dual-tone interior theme

Leatherette+fabric seat upholstery

Ambient lighting

2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated BE logo

Front and rear centre armrest Comfort and Convenience 10.25-inch driver’s display

Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

Dual-zone auto AC with rear vents

Drive modes: Eco, Normal and Sport

Paddle shifters for regenerative braking levels

Push button start/stop

Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto fold function

Wireless phone charger

Type-C USB charger for front and rear passengers

12V power outlet for front passengers

All four power windows

Ventilated front seats

8-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function

8-way electrically adjustable co-driver’s seat with boss mode function

Ambient lighting

Panoramic sunroof

Vehicle to load (V2L) 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

Selfie camera

Dual-zone AC with rear vents

Ventilated front seats

Augmented reality-based heads-up display

Dual wireless phone charger

Panoramic glass roof with illumination

Multi-drive modes

NFC keycard (optional)

6-way powered driver’s seat with memory and welcome function

Powered tailgate

Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM) Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen

8-speaker Bose sound system

Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected car tech

In-car payment 12.3-inch touchscreen

16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected car tech Safety 6 airbags (as standard)

Electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto hold

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Vehicle stability management (VSM)

Hill-start assist and hill descent control

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

All four disc brakes

3-point seatbelts for all seats with seatbelt reminders

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Burglar alarm

Rear defogger

360-degree camera with blind spot monitor

Front and rear parking sensors

Rear wiper and washer

Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Up to 7 airbags (6 as standard)

Electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto hold

Automatic parking assistance

Electronic stability control (ESC)

360-degree camera

Front and rear parking sensors

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

3-point seat belts for all seats with seatbelt reminders

All four disc brakes

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Level 2+ ADAS

Both EVs come with all LED lighting outside, a dual-screen setup on the dashboard, dual-zone AC with rear vents, ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera, TPMS and ADAS.

The Hyundai Creta Electric comes with Active Air Flaps, a fully-leatherette seat upholstery, 8-way electrically adjustable front seats, panoramic sunroof and in car payment. All of this is not being provided on the Mahindra BE 6.

The Mahindra BE 6, on the other hand, gets bigger alloy wheels, an AR-based heads-up display, bigger 12.3-inch dual displays, selfie camera, 16-speaker sound system. It furthermore packs in 7 airbags which is the most offered in the segment.

Verdict

The Hyundai Creta is the best-ever Creta to date in our first-drive experience because it packs in all the goodness of the ICE-powered Creta, including a feature-rich cabin, good dynamics and interior space. It also comes with two battery pack options that will be enough for a short weekend excursion. It is also more affordable than the Mahindra BE 6. So, if you want a no-nonsense EV that is comparatively affordable, you should go for the Hyundai Creta Electric.

On the other hand, the Mahindra BE 6 comes with an aggressive design that will grab a lot of eyeballs. It also comes with bigger battery packs than the Creta EV, both of which have a claimed range of more than 500 km. The BE 6 was also crash-tested by Bharat NCAP recently where it clinched a 5-star safety rating. So, if you are someone who wants an EV with aggressive looks and an amazing range, along with no compromises on the amenities, you should go for the Mahindra BE 6.

