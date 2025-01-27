All
Hyundai Creta Electric vs Mahindra BE 6: Specifications Compared

Published On Jan 27, 2025 07:01 PM By Dipan for Hyundai Creta Electric

The latest offerings from Hyundai and Mahindra introduce some features in the segment, but which one is better? We find out

Hyundai Creta Electric vs Mahindra BE 6: Specifications Comparison

The Hyundai Creta Electric was launched recently at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 with prices ranging from Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 23.50 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It rivals the Mahindra BE 6, which is one of the most advanced and sportiest-looking EVs in the mass-market segment. That said, can the Creta Electric beat the Mahindra BE 6 on paper? Let us see in this detailed comparison:

Prices

Hyundai Creta Electric

Hyundai Creta Electric (introductory)

Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 23.50 lakh

Mahindra BE 6

Rs 18.90 lakh to Rs 26.90 lakh

*Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The Hyundai Creta Electric’s base-spec Executive variant is Rs 91,000 more affordable than the Pack One trim of the BE 6. Moreover, the Creta Electric’s fully loaded Excellence LR variant is Rs 3.40 lakh more affordable than the BE 6 Pack Three trim with the bigger battery pack.

Do note that the BE 6 gets a much larger 79 kWh battery as opposed to the Creta Electric’s 51.4 KWh battery pack. That’s a disadvantage and if we are honest, not fair in this comparison for the Creta Electric, but It must be noted that Mahindra has confirmed that the BE 6 will get the smaller 59 kWh battery pack in the future, which will even things out. 

Dimensions

Mahindra BE 6

Dimensions

Hyundai Creta Electric

Mahindra BE 6

Difference

Length

4340 mm

4371 mm

(-31 mm)

Width

1790 mm

1907 mm

(- 180 mm)

Height

1655 mm

1627 mm

+ 28 mm

Wheelbase

2610 mm

2775 mm

(- 165 mm)

Ground clearance

200 mm

207 mm

(- 7 mm)

Frunk (Storage space under bonnet)

22 litres

45 litres

(- 23 litres)

Boot space

433 litres

455 litres

(- 22 litres)

The Mahindra BE 6 is larger than the Hyundai Creta Electric in almost every aspect. It also has a better ground clearance and a bigger boot as well as frunk space.

On the other hand, the Creta Electric has a traditional SUV design and hence gets a better height than the BE 6. This could ensure that the Hyundai EV can seat taller passengers more comfortably than the Mahindra rival.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Electric Variant-wise Features Explained

Electric Powertrain Options

Hyundai Creta Electric

Both the Hyundai Creta Electric and Mahindra BE 6 come with two battery pack options mated to a single motor, but do note the drivetrains for both EVs are different. Here are the detailed specifications:

 

Hyundai Creta Electric

Mahindra BE 6

Battery Pack

42 kWh

51.4 kWh

59 kWh

79 kWh

No. of electric motor

1

1

1

1

Power

135 PS

171 PS

231 PS

286 PS

Torque

200 Nm

200 Nm

380 Nm

380 Nm

Claimed Range

390 km

473 km

557 km

683 km

Drivetrain

FWD*

FWD

RWD^

RWD

*FWD = Front-wheel-drive

^RWD = Rear-wheel-drive

The Mahindra BE 6 not only gets bigger battery packs than the Creta Electric but also a more potent electric motor that is mounted on the rear axle. What it allows for is a better performance on rough roads than the Hyundai rival.

Comparing the motor mated with the smaller battery pack of both cars, the BE 6 produces 96 PS and 180 Nm more. On the other hand, the electric motor paired with the bigger battery pack of the BE 6 produces 115 PS and 180 Nm more than the motor mated with Creta Electric’s 51.4 kWh battery pack.

The BE 6’s claimed range is also 167 km and 210 km more than the Creta Electric. But once again, do note that it is fair to compare the smaller battery pack of the BE 6 with the Hyundai Creta Electric as the specifications of both are similar. It’s indeed an advantage for the BE 6 to get the option of a larger battery pack and a more powerful e-motor as an option. \

Also Read: Here’s What We Liked About The Hyundai Creta Electric After Driving It

Features

Hyundai Creta Electric
Mahindra BE 6 interior

Features

Hyundai Creta Electric

Mahindra BE 6

Exterior

  • Auto LED headlights with escort function

  • Connected LED DRLs

  • Connected LED tail lights

  • 17-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels

  • Active air flaps

  • Auto LED projector headlights

  • C-shaped LED DRLs 

  • LED tail lights with animations

  • LED fog lights

  • Flush-type door handles

  • 19- or 20-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels

Interior

  • Gray and navy blue dual-tone interior

  • Leatherette seat upholstery

  • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

  • Height-adjustable headrests for all seats

  • 60:40 split-folding rear seat with 2-step recline function

  • Rear parcel tray

  • 3-spoke steering wheel

  • Front armrest with cooled storage space

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • LED boot lamp

  • Sunglass holder

  • Rear window sunshade

  • Dual-tone interior theme

  • Leatherette+fabric seat upholstery

  • Ambient lighting

  • 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated BE logo

  • Front and rear centre armrest

Comfort and Convenience

  • 10.25-inch driver’s display

  • Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

  • Dual-zone auto AC with rear vents

  • Drive modes: Eco, Normal and Sport

  • Paddle shifters for regenerative braking levels

  • Push button start/stop

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto fold function

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Type-C USB charger for front and rear passengers

  • 12V power outlet for front passengers

  • All four power windows

  • Ventilated front seats

  • 8-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function

  • 8-way electrically adjustable co-driver’s seat with boss mode function

  • Ambient lighting

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Vehicle to load (V2L)

  • 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

  • Selfie camera

  • Dual-zone AC with rear vents

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Augmented reality-based heads-up display

  • Dual wireless phone charger

  • Panoramic glass roof with illumination

  • Multi-drive modes

  • NFC keycard (optional)

  • 6-way powered driver’s seat with memory and welcome function

  • Powered tailgate

  • Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

Infotainment

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • 8-speaker Bose sound system

  • Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Connected car tech

  • In-car payment

  • 12.3-inch touchscreen

  • 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Connected car tech

Safety

  • 6 airbags (as standard)

  • Electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto hold

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Vehicle stability management (VSM)

  • Hill-start assist and hill descent control

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • All four disc brakes

  • 3-point seatbelts for all seats with seatbelt reminders

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • Burglar alarm

  • Rear defogger

  • 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

  • Up to 7 airbags (6 as standard)

  • Electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto hold

  • Automatic parking assistance

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • 360-degree camera

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • 3-point seat belts for all seats with seatbelt reminders

  • All four disc brakes

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • Level 2+ ADAS
  • Both EVs come with all LED lighting outside, a dual-screen setup on the dashboard, dual-zone AC with rear vents, ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera, TPMS and ADAS.

Hyundai Creta Electric

  • The Hyundai Creta Electric comes with Active Air Flaps, a fully-leatherette seat upholstery, 8-way electrically adjustable front seats, panoramic sunroof and in car payment. All of this is not being provided on the Mahindra BE 6.

Mahindra BE 6 12.3-inch screen

  • The Mahindra BE 6, on the other hand,  gets bigger alloy wheels, an AR-based heads-up display, bigger 12.3-inch dual displays, selfie camera, 16-speaker sound system. It furthermore packs in 7 airbags which is the most offered in the segment.

Verdict

Hyundai Creta Electric

The Hyundai Creta is the best-ever Creta to date in our first-drive experience because it packs in all the goodness of the ICE-powered Creta, including a feature-rich cabin, good dynamics and interior space. It also comes with two battery pack options that will be enough for a short weekend excursion. It is also more affordable than the Mahindra BE 6. So, if you want a no-nonsense EV that is comparatively affordable, you should go for the Hyundai Creta Electric.

Mahindra BE 6

On the other hand, the Mahindra BE 6 comes with an aggressive design that will grab a lot of eyeballs. It also comes with bigger battery packs than the Creta EV, both of which have a claimed range of more than 500 km. The BE 6 was also crash-tested by Bharat NCAP recently where it clinched a 5-star safety rating. So, if you are someone who wants an EV with aggressive looks and an amazing range, along with no compromises on the amenities, you should go for the Mahindra BE 6.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Was this article helpful ?

Write your Comment on Hyundai Creta Electric

