Customers Can Now Reserve The Maruti e Vitara Offline At Some Dealerships

The e-Vitara will be the automaker's first EV in India and will debut several new features for a Maruti car

Exterior highlights include Y-shaped LED DRLs, 3-piece LED tail lights, and C-pillar mounted rear door handles.

Inside, it gets a dual-tone tan and black cabin theme.

Features on board the e Vitara include dual screens, a fixed glass roof, and 10-way powered driver’s seat.

Its safety kit includes 7 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and level 2 ADAS.

Comes with two battery pack options – 49 kWh and 61 kWh – offers a range of over 500 km.

Expected to be priced from Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Maruti e Vitara, which is set to become the first EV offering from the automaker, has already made its appearance in the final production-spec avatar at the Auto Expo 2025. While the prices for the e Vitara are still awaited, some Maruti Nexa dealerships in India are accepting offline orders for the same. So in case you are interested in booking one, here’s what you need to know about Maruti’s first EV.

A Rugged Design

The Maruti e Vitara, being an electric SUV, boasts a rugged design. The fascia is adorned by Y-shaped LED DRLs, blanked off grille with a sleek gloss black element that merges onto the LED headlights, and an aggressive bumper design which also integrates fog lights. In profile it gets flared wheel arches and rides on 18-inch alloy wheels. The rear door handles have been mounted on the C-pillar. At the rear it features 3-piece LED tail lights which are connected by a gloss black plastic trim. A beefy rear bumper rounds off the overall styling of the SUV.

Cabin And Features

Inside, the e Vitara has a tan and black dual-tone cabin theme with the dashboard layout which looks very different from any other Maruti offering on sale. The dashboard looks minimalistic and is adorned by dual integrated displays consisting of the touchscreen and digital driver’s display. What else is new inside is the 2-spoke steering wheel.

Features on board the e Vitara includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 10.1-inch fully digital driver’s display, 10-way powered driver’s seat, multi-colour ambient lighting, and a fixed glass roof. Safety is taken care of by 7 airbags (as standard), and the e Vitara is also the first Maruti offering to get level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Electric Powertrain And Range

The e Vitara comes with two battery pack options. The exact specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 49 kWh 61 kWh Claimed Range Over 500 km Power 144 PS 174 PS Torque 192 Nm 192 Nm Drive Type Front-wheel-drive Front-wheel-drive

Expected Price And Rivals

Maruti could price the Vitara from Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). The e Vitara will take on the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, and Mahindra BE 6.

