Skoda Kylaq vs Tata Nexon: Specifications Compared

Published On Nov 18, 2024 01:05 PM By Shreyash for Skoda Kylaq

The Kylaq only comes with a turbo-petrol engine, meanwhile the Nexon gets multiple powertrain options: petrol, diesel and CNG

The Skoda Kylaq is the latest entrant into the subcompact SUV space in India, launched from Rs 7.89 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). It directly competes with the Tata Nexon, which offers a long feature list along with multiple powertrain options, and is also one of the most popular models in its segment. Here, in this article, we compare the Kylaq and the Nexon based on specifications and features on paper.

Dimensions

Dimensions

Skoda Kylaq

Tata Nexon

Difference

Length

3995 mm

3995 mm

No difference

Width

1783 mm

1804 mm

(-) 21 mm

Height

1619 mm

1620 mm

(-) 1 mm

Wheelbase

2566 mm

2498 mm

+ 68 mm

Ground Clearance

189 mm

208 mm

(-) 19 mm

Boot Space

446 litres

382 litres

+ 64 litres

2024 Skoda Kylaq side

  • While both the Kylaq and Nexon are equal in terms of length, the Kylaq has a 68 mm longer wheelbase compared to the Nexon.

  • This longer wheelbase can result in more cabin space. However, the Nexon is wider, which makes its rear seats more suitable for 3 passengers.

  • The Nexon is also 21 mm wider than the Kylaq, and it also has more ground clearance.

  • The Kylaq offers 64 litres more boot space than the Nexon, but this boot figure is counted till the roof, not till the parcel tray.

Engine & Transmission

Model

Skoda Kylaq

Tata Nexon

Engine

1-litre turbo-petrol

1.2-litre turbo-petrol

1.2-litre turbo-petrol-CNG

1.5-litre diesel

Power

115 PS

120 PS

100 PS

115 PS

Torque

178 Nm

170 Nm

170 Nm

260 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT, 7-speed DCT

6-speed MT

6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

AMT - Automated Manual Transmission

DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

Skoda Kylaq front

  • The Kylaq only comes with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, which on paper makes 5 PS and 8 Nm less compared to the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine of the Nexon.

  • While the Kylaq is only available with 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed AT, the Nexon’s turbo-petrol engine can be had with four transmission options: 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT, and 7-speed DCT.

Tata Nexon CNG

  • Tata is also offering the Nexon with a factory-fitted CNG kit, with a reduced output of 100 PS. Note that Nexon is the first turbocharged CNG offering in India.

  • The Tata SUV also gets the option of a 115 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed AMT.

Feature Highlights

Features

Skoda Kylaq

Tata Nexon

Exterior

  • Auto-LED projector headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • 17-inch alloy wheels

  • Roof rails

  • Shark-fin antenna

  • Auto-LED headlights with connected LED DRLs

  • Connected LED tail lights

  • Sequential turn indicators

  • Welcome and goodbye animations with LED DRLs and tail lights

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • LED fog lamps with cornering function

  • Roof rails

  • Shark-fin antenna

Interior

  • Dual-tone black and beige dashboard

  • Leatherette seat upholstery

  • Front armrest with storage

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel and armrest

  • Ambient lighting

  • Dual-tone dashboard (depending on variant chosen)

  • Leatherette seat upholstery

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel and armrest

  • Front armrest with storage

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Comfort and Convenience

  • 8-inch digital driver’s display

  • Auto AC with rear AC vents

  • Ventilated front seats

  • 6-way powered front seats

  • Cooled glovebox

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Single-pane sunroof

  • Cruise control

  • 60:40 split fold rear seats

  • Push button engine start/stop

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Auto up/down driver’s power window

  • Electrically adjustable and auto-fold ORVMs

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Auto AC with rear AC vents

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Air purifier

  • Cooled glovebox

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Height adjustable front seats

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Cruise control

  • 60:40 split fold rear seats

  • Push button engine start/stop

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Auto up/down driver’s power window

  • Electrically adjustable and auto-fold ORVMs

Infotainment

  • 10.1-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 6-speaker sound system

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 9-speaker JBL sound system

Safety

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rear parking camera

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Rear defoggers

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • 360-degree camera with blind view monitoring

  • ABS with EBD

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • Rear defoggers

  • ISOFIX child seats anchorages

  • While both SUVs come with a comprehensive feature list, it’s the Tata Nexon which offers more desirable and convenient features over the Skoda Kylaq.

  • Over the Kylaq, the Nexon gets a bigger 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, a 9-speaker sound system, and a 360-degree camera with blind view monitoring.

Skoda Kylaq steering wheel is same as the Skoda Kushaq

  • The Kylaq, however, additionally gets 6-way powered front seats which is not available in the Nexon. Other features on board include a 10.1-inch touchscreen, 8-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, a single-pane sunroof, and a wireless phone charger.

  • In terms of safety, both Skoda and Tata SUVs come with 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system, and rear parking sensors. The Nexon however additionally comes with front parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera with a blind view monitor.

Price Range

Skoda Kylaq

Tata Nexon

Rs 7.89 lakh onwards (introductory)

Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

The Skoda Kylaq already undercuts the entry-level variant of the Tata Nexon by Rs 11,000. Skoda is yet to announce the variant-wise prices for the Kylaq.

Final Takeaway

The comparison above clearly shows that the Tata Nexon is a more complete package than the Skoda Kylaq. It not only offers more convenience features but also comes with multiple powertrain options, including CNG and diesel. On paper, the Nexon’s turbo-petrol engine is more powerful and is available with a wide range of transmission choices.

Skoda Kylaq rear

The Skoda Kylaq, on the other hand, comes with all the necessary features and doesn’t feel compromised in most areas, except for the 360-degree camera. It is available only with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, but offers 6-way power-adjustable front seats, which are not available in the Nexon, and provides 64 litres more boot space.

If you're looking for a petrol-powered SUV with a focus on driving dynamics and handling, the Skoda Kylaq is worth considering, given the brand's reputation for making good handling cars. However, if you prefer a subcompact SUV with CNG or diesel options and extra features, you can consider the Tata Nexon.

We need your city to customize your experience