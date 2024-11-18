Skoda Kylaq vs Tata Nexon: Specifications Compared

The Kylaq only comes with a turbo-petrol engine, meanwhile the Nexon gets multiple powertrain options: petrol, diesel and CNG

The Skoda Kylaq is the latest entrant into the subcompact SUV space in India, launched from Rs 7.89 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). It directly competes with the Tata Nexon, which offers a long feature list along with multiple powertrain options, and is also one of the most popular models in its segment. Here, in this article, we compare the Kylaq and the Nexon based on specifications and features on paper.

Dimensions

Dimensions Skoda Kylaq Tata Nexon Difference Length 3995 mm 3995 mm No difference Width 1783 mm 1804 mm (-) 21 mm Height 1619 mm 1620 mm (-) 1 mm Wheelbase 2566 mm 2498 mm + 68 mm Ground Clearance 189 mm 208 mm (-) 19 mm Boot Space 446 litres 382 litres + 64 litres

While both the Kylaq and Nexon are equal in terms of length, the Kylaq has a 68 mm longer wheelbase compared to the Nexon.

This longer wheelbase can result in more cabin space. However, the Nexon is wider, which makes its rear seats more suitable for 3 passengers.

The Nexon is also 21 mm wider than the Kylaq, and it also has more ground clearance.

The Kylaq offers 64 litres more boot space than the Nexon, but this boot figure is counted till the roof, not till the parcel tray.

Engine & Transmission

Model Skoda Kylaq Tata Nexon Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol-CNG 1.5-litre diesel Power 115 PS 120 PS 100 PS 115 PS Torque 178 Nm 170 Nm 170 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

AMT - Automated Manual Transmission

DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

The Kylaq only comes with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, which on paper makes 5 PS and 8 Nm less compared to the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine of the Nexon.

While the Kylaq is only available with 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed AT, the Nexon’s turbo-petrol engine can be had with four transmission options: 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT, and 7-speed DCT.

Tata is also offering the Nexon with a factory-fitted CNG kit, with a reduced output of 100 PS. Note that Nexon is the first turbocharged CNG offering in India.

The Tata SUV also gets the option of a 115 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed AMT.

Also Check Out: Here Are 5 Features Skoda Kylaq Gets Over Mahindra XUV 3XO

Feature Highlights

Features Skoda Kylaq Tata Nexon Exterior Auto-LED projector headlights

LED DRLs

LED tail lights

17-inch alloy wheels

Roof rails

Shark-fin antenna Auto-LED headlights with connected LED DRLs

Connected LED tail lights

Sequential turn indicators

Welcome and goodbye animations with LED DRLs and tail lights

16-inch alloy wheels

LED fog lamps with cornering function

Roof rails

Shark-fin antenna Interior Dual-tone black and beige dashboard

Leatherette seat upholstery

Front armrest with storage

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel and armrest

Ambient lighting Dual-tone dashboard (depending on variant chosen)

Leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel and armrest

Front armrest with storage

Rear centre armrest with cupholders Comfort and Convenience 8-inch digital driver’s display

Auto AC with rear AC vents

Ventilated front seats

6-way powered front seats

Cooled glovebox

Wireless phone charger

Single-pane sunroof

Cruise control

60:40 split fold rear seats

Push button engine start/stop

Auto-dimming IRVM

Auto up/down driver’s power window

Electrically adjustable and auto-fold ORVMs 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Auto AC with rear AC vents

Ventilated front seats

Air purifier

Cooled glovebox

Wireless phone charger

Height adjustable front seats

Panoramic sunroof

Cruise control

60:40 split fold rear seats

Push button engine start/stop

Auto-dimming IRVM

Auto up/down driver’s power window

Electrically adjustable and auto-fold ORVMs Infotainment 10.1-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speaker sound system 10.25-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

9-speaker JBL sound system Safety 6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

ABS with EBD

Rear parking camera

Rear parking sensors

Rain sensing wipers

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defoggers

ISOFIX child seat anchorages 6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

360-degree camera with blind view monitoring

ABS with EBD

Front and rear parking sensors

Rear wiper and washer

Rain sensing wipers

Rear defoggers

ISOFIX child seats anchorages

While both SUVs come with a comprehensive feature list, it’s the Tata Nexon which offers more desirable and convenient features over the Skoda Kylaq.

Over the Kylaq, the Nexon gets a bigger 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, a 9-speaker sound system, and a 360-degree camera with blind view monitoring.

The Kylaq, however, additionally gets 6-way powered front seats which is not available in the Nexon. Other features on board include a 10.1-inch touchscreen, 8-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, a single-pane sunroof, and a wireless phone charger.

In terms of safety, both Skoda and Tata SUVs come with 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system, and rear parking sensors. The Nexon however additionally comes with front parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera with a blind view monitor.

Price Range

Skoda Kylaq Tata Nexon Rs 7.89 lakh onwards (introductory) Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

The Skoda Kylaq already undercuts the entry-level variant of the Tata Nexon by Rs 11,000. Skoda is yet to announce the variant-wise prices for the Kylaq.

Final Takeaway

The comparison above clearly shows that the Tata Nexon is a more complete package than the Skoda Kylaq. It not only offers more convenience features but also comes with multiple powertrain options, including CNG and diesel. On paper, the Nexon’s turbo-petrol engine is more powerful and is available with a wide range of transmission choices.

The Skoda Kylaq, on the other hand, comes with all the necessary features and doesn’t feel compromised in most areas, except for the 360-degree camera. It is available only with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, but offers 6-way power-adjustable front seats, which are not available in the Nexon, and provides 64 litres more boot space.

If you're looking for a petrol-powered SUV with a focus on driving dynamics and handling, the Skoda Kylaq is worth considering, given the brand's reputation for making good handling cars. However, if you prefer a subcompact SUV with CNG or diesel options and extra features, you can consider the Tata Nexon.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Skoda Kylaq on road price