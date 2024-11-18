Skoda Kylaq vs Tata Nexon: Specifications Compared
The Kylaq only comes with a turbo-petrol engine, meanwhile the Nexon gets multiple powertrain options: petrol, diesel and CNG
The Skoda Kylaq is the latest entrant into the subcompact SUV space in India, launched from Rs 7.89 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). It directly competes with the Tata Nexon, which offers a long feature list along with multiple powertrain options, and is also one of the most popular models in its segment. Here, in this article, we compare the Kylaq and the Nexon based on specifications and features on paper.
Dimensions
Dimensions
Skoda Kylaq
Tata Nexon
Difference
Length
3995 mm
3995 mm
No difference
Width
1783 mm
1804 mm
(-) 21 mm
Height
1619 mm
1620 mm
(-) 1 mm
Wheelbase
2566 mm
2498 mm
+ 68 mm
Ground Clearance
189 mm
208 mm
(-) 19 mm
Boot Space
446 litres
382 litres
+ 64 litres
While both the Kylaq and Nexon are equal in terms of length, the Kylaq has a 68 mm longer wheelbase compared to the Nexon.
This longer wheelbase can result in more cabin space. However, the Nexon is wider, which makes its rear seats more suitable for 3 passengers.
The Nexon is also 21 mm wider than the Kylaq, and it also has more ground clearance.
The Kylaq offers 64 litres more boot space than the Nexon, but this boot figure is counted till the roof, not till the parcel tray.
Engine & Transmission
Model
Skoda Kylaq
Tata Nexon
Engine
1-litre turbo-petrol
1.2-litre turbo-petrol
1.2-litre turbo-petrol-CNG
1.5-litre diesel
Power
115 PS
120 PS
100 PS
115 PS
Torque
178 Nm
170 Nm
170 Nm
260 Nm
Transmission
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT, 7-speed DCT
6-speed MT
6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT
AT - Torque converter automatic transmission
AMT - Automated Manual Transmission
DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission
The Kylaq only comes with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, which on paper makes 5 PS and 8 Nm less compared to the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine of the Nexon.
While the Kylaq is only available with 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed AT, the Nexon’s turbo-petrol engine can be had with four transmission options: 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT, and 7-speed DCT.
Tata is also offering the Nexon with a factory-fitted CNG kit, with a reduced output of 100 PS. Note that Nexon is the first turbocharged CNG offering in India.
The Tata SUV also gets the option of a 115 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed AMT.
Feature Highlights
Features
Skoda Kylaq
Tata Nexon
Exterior
Interior
Comfort and Convenience
Infotainment
Safety
While both SUVs come with a comprehensive feature list, it’s the Tata Nexon which offers more desirable and convenient features over the Skoda Kylaq.
Over the Kylaq, the Nexon gets a bigger 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, a 9-speaker sound system, and a 360-degree camera with blind view monitoring.
The Kylaq, however, additionally gets 6-way powered front seats which is not available in the Nexon. Other features on board include a 10.1-inch touchscreen, 8-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, a single-pane sunroof, and a wireless phone charger.
In terms of safety, both Skoda and Tata SUVs come with 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system, and rear parking sensors. The Nexon however additionally comes with front parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera with a blind view monitor.
Price Range
Skoda Kylaq
Tata Nexon
Rs 7.89 lakh onwards (introductory)
Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom
The Skoda Kylaq already undercuts the entry-level variant of the Tata Nexon by Rs 11,000. Skoda is yet to announce the variant-wise prices for the Kylaq.
Final Takeaway
The comparison above clearly shows that the Tata Nexon is a more complete package than the Skoda Kylaq. It not only offers more convenience features but also comes with multiple powertrain options, including CNG and diesel. On paper, the Nexon’s turbo-petrol engine is more powerful and is available with a wide range of transmission choices.
The Skoda Kylaq, on the other hand, comes with all the necessary features and doesn’t feel compromised in most areas, except for the 360-degree camera. It is available only with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, but offers 6-way power-adjustable front seats, which are not available in the Nexon, and provides 64 litres more boot space.
If you're looking for a petrol-powered SUV with a focus on driving dynamics and handling, the Skoda Kylaq is worth considering, given the brand's reputation for making good handling cars. However, if you prefer a subcompact SUV with CNG or diesel options and extra features, you can consider the Tata Nexon.
