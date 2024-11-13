Top 10 Features Skoda Kylaq Has Borrowed From Skoda Kushaq

The Kylaq borrows features like a 10.1-inch touchscreen, an 8-inch driver’s display, a sunroof and a wireless phone charger from the bigger Kushaq

The Skoda Kylaq was recently introduced as the Czech carmaker’s most affordable SUV in India. Since its launch, the Skoda Kylaq has been considered a 'mini' Skoda Kushaq by many, as it shares many core elements, including the powertrain, features, and safety systems. Here’s a look at the top 10 features the Kylaq borrows from Kushaq.

10.1-inch touchscreen

The Skoda Kylaq features a 10.1-inch touchscreen, identical to the one found in the Skoda Kushaq. The menu layout is also nearly the same with both touchscreen units supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

8-inch digital driver's display

The Kylaq’s 8-inch digital driver’s display is also borrowed from the larger Kushaq. Both the SUVs share the same display layout which shows details such as the speed, tachometer, temperature and fuel efficiency.

Single-pane sunroof

A sunroof is one of the most sought-after features for many car buyers today, and both the Skoda SUVs here come with a single-pane sunroof. While the Kushaq gets this feature in its higher-spec Sportline variant, the Kylaq is also expected to offer it in its top-tier variants.

Wireless phone charger

The Skoda Kylaq, like the Kushaq, is offered with a wireless phone charger, making it easy to charge your phone without the need for cables or wires cluttering the cabin. Similar to the sunroof, the wireless phone charger is also offered from the Sportline variant of the Kushaq. Likewise, it could be reserved for the Kylaq’s higher-spec variants as well.

Ventilated and powered front seats

While some rivals offer only a powered driver’s seat and ventilated front seats, the Skoda Kylaq goes a step further and offers 6-way powered front seats with ventilation function. This feature is carried over from the larger Skoda Kushaq.

Auto AC with rear vents

Auto AC is a comfort feature offered in all sub-4m SUVs, and the Skoda Kylaq is no exception. Its equipment list also includes rear AC vents for added comfort for those sat at the back. This feature, along with the touch-controlled AC panel, is directly carried over from the Kushaq.

6 airbags (as standard)

The Skoda Kushaq is currently being offered with six airbags from its entry-level Classic trim. This has been carried forward to the Kylaq as well, which also offers six airbags right from its base-spec variant.

Cruise Control

The Skoda Kylaq is available with cruise control, borrowed from the Kushaq. Notably, in the Kushaq, this feature is available from the mid-spec Signature variant. Cruise control comes in handy when travelling on highways or long and straight patches of roads by automatically maintaining a constant throttle so that your foot doesn’t have to do that job.

Push-button start/stop

Both the Skoda Kushaq and Kylaq come with a push-button start/stop feature in their higher-spec variants, allowing drivers to start the car with just a press of a button, making it easier and more convenient than using a conventional key for ignition.

Reverse parking camera and sensors

Both the Skoda Kushaq and Kylaq come with a reverse parking camera and sensors. While the rear parking sensors are being offered as standard, the Kushaq gets a rear parking camera from its mid-spec Signature variant. We expect the Kylaq to also offer a rear camera from the mid-spec variant.

