Skoda Kylaq vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Bharat NCAP Crash Test Results Compared

The Kylaq and XUV 3XO have gotten a 5-star safety rating in their respective Bharat NCAP tests. We compare the results and scores of both rivals to see why the Kylaq is better

The Skoda Kylaq, with its recent Bharat NCAP crash test results, has become the safest sub-4m SUV in India. While we have already detailed how the Kylaq’s NCAP score competes with the Tata Nexon’s, here’s how the Mahindra XUV 3XO’s Bharat NCAP scores fare against the Skoda subcompact SUV.

Bharat NCAP Crash Test Results And Scores

Parameters Skoda Kylaq Mahindra XUV 3XO Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) score 30.88 / 32 Points 29.36 / 32 Points Adult safety rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test score 15.04 / 16 Points 13.36 / 16 Points Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test score 15.84 / 16 Points 16 / 16 Points Child Occupant Protection (COP) score 45 / 49 Points 43 / 49 Points Child safety rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Child safety dynamic score 24 / 24 Points 24 / 24 Points

Let us now take a look at how both performed in their respective crash tests in detail:

Skoda Kylaq

The Skoda Kylaq, in its frontal offset deformable barrier test, received ‘good’ protection for all the parts of the co-driver. All parts of the driver received ‘good’ protection, except the chest and left tibia, which were rated ‘adequate’.

In the side movable deformable barrier test, protection to all parts of the driver was provided with a ‘good’ rating, except the chest, which was rated ‘adequate’. That said, the protection to all parts of the dummy was rated ‘good’ in the side pole impact test.

In the COP tests of the Skoda Kylaq, the dynamic score was 8 out of 8 points and 4 out of 4 points for both the 18-month-old and 3-year-old dummy’s front and side protection.

Mahindra XUV 3XO

The Mahindra XUV 3XO, in its frontal offset deformable barrier test, all parts of the co-driver received ‘good’ protection, while only the driver’s head, neck, pelvis and thighs received ‘good’ protection. Other parts including the chest, left tibia and legs received ‘adequate’ protection, while protection to the right tibia was rated ‘poor’.

That said, the protection of the Mahindra sub-4m SUV was rated ‘good’ to all parts of the dummy in the side movable deformable barrier test and side pole impact test.

It performed similarly to the Kylaq in its COP tests, scoring full points in all the dummy’s front and side impact tests.

Final Takeaway

In the Kylaq in its frontal deformable barrier test, protection to the legs and the right tibia was rated ‘good’, all of which received ‘adequate’ protection on the XUV 3XO. Moreover, protection to the driver’s left tibia was rated ‘adequate’ on the Kylaq, while on the XUV 3XO, it was rated ‘marginal’. Chest protection on both sub-4m offerings in the test was rated ‘adequate’.

That said, in the side pole impact test, the dummies in both cars received good protection for all their parts. However, the XUV 3XO triumphed in the side movable deformable barrier test, with all parts of the dummy receiving ‘good’ protection. On the Kylaq, however, was rated to provide ‘adequate’ protection to the dummy’s chest. This explains the Kylaq scoring 1.52 points more than the XUV 3XO.

The Skoda Kylaq also has a better COP score than its Mahindra rival (45 points and 43 points, out of a total of 49 points). This is most probably because the Skoda sub-4m SUV has a better vehicle assessment score of 9 out of 13 in comparison to the Mahindra XUV 3XO’s 7 out of 13 points.

Safety Features On Offer

The Skoda Kylaq has 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), traction control and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It also has a rear parking camera with sensors and a rear defogger.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO, on the other hand, gets six airbags, a 360-degree camera with a blind spot monitor, ESC with hill hold and descent control and traction control. It also features 3-point seatbelts with reminders for all seats, all-wheel disc brakes, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like adaptive cruise control, autonomous braking, and lane keep assist.

Price And Rivals

The Skoda Kylaq is priced from Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh, while the Mahindra XUV 3XO is priced between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 15.56 lakh. These sub-4m SUVs, while being rivals to each other, also compete against the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and even the Kia Syros.

If you are in the market to choose a sub-4m SUV for yourself, which one would you choose? Let us know in the comment section.

