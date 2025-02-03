Watch: Skoda Kylaq Variants Explained: Which Variant Should You Choose?

The Skoda Kylaq is available in four broad variants: Classic, Signature, Signature Plus and Prestige

The Skoda Kylaq is the Czech carmaker’s most affordable offering in India launched in 2024 with prices ranging from Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It comes in four broad variants: Classic, Signature, Signature Plus And Prestige.

All the variants are powered by a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, with an option between a manual or an automatic transmission. That said, the Kylaq is also feature-loaded to the brim with a few segment-first features like 6-way electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats. With such a variety of features and configurations, finding the right variant to suit your needs can feel a bit confusing.

In a video on the CarDekho YouTube channel, we have detailed variant-wise features and powertrain options for the Kylaq. But firstly, we talk about the variant-wise colour and powertrain options to help you decide on your favourite Kylaq colour before choosing the variant. After that, we explain the variant-wise features which you can see here:

Skoda Kylaq: Variant-Wise Prices

Variant 6-speed manual 6-speed automatic Classic Rs 7.89 lakh – Signature Rs 9.59 lakh Rs 10.59 lakh Signature Plus Rs 11.40 lakh Rs 12.40 lakh Prestige Rs 13.35 lakh Rs 14.40 lakh

All prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India

Skoda Kylaq: Powertrain Options

As mentioned earlier, the Skoda Kylaq comes with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS Torque 178 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT* Fuel Efficiency 19.68 kmpl (MT) / 19.05 kmpl (AT)

*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

Skoda Kylaq: Features And Safety

The Skoda Kylaq comes with a lot of features including an 8-inch digital driver’s display, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, 4 speakers, auto AC with rear vents, wireless phone charger and a single pane-sunroof. It also features a segment-first 6-way electrically-adjustable front seats with a ventilation function.

In terms of safety, the Kylaq boasts of a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating with best-in-segment safety scores. That said, it has 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), traction control and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It also has a rear parking camera with sensors, and a rear defogger.

Skoda Kylaq: Rivals

The Skoda Kylaq rivals the likes of other subcompact SUVs such as the Kia Syros, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO and Kia Sonet.

Which variant of the Skoda Kylaq do you prefer? Tell us in the comments below.

