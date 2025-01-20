All
Skoda Kylaq vs Tata Nexon: BNCAP Ratings And Scored Compared

Modified On Jan 20, 2025 02:38 PM By Shreyash for Tata Nexon

While both subcompact SUVs are 5-star rated, the Kylaq offers slightly better protection to driver’s legs compared to the Nexon

Skoda Kylaq VS Tata Nexon BNCAP ratings

The Skoda Kylaq, the newest entrant into the subcompact SUV space in India, was recently crash tested by the Bharat NCAP. As expected, the Kylaq passed the test with full marks, receiving 5 star safety ratings. The Kylaq can be regarded as a direct rival to the Tata Nexon, which also got the same ratings from the BNCAP. Let’s compare the crash test results of the Kylaq and Nexon in detail.

Results

Parametres

Skoda Kylaq

Tata Nexon

Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) Score 

30.88/32

29.41/32

Child Occupant Protection  (COP) Score

45/49

43.83/49

Adult Safety Rating

5-star

5-star

Child Safety Rating

5-star

5-star

Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Score

15.04/16

14.65/16

Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test Score

15.84/16

14.76/16

Dynamic Score (Child Safety)

24/24

22.83/24

Skoda Kylaq

Skoda Kylaq

Starting with the front offset deformable barrier test, the Skoda Kylaq offered ‘good’ protection to driver and co-driver’s head and neck, while the protection offered to the driver’s chest was rated as ‘adequate’. The co-driver’s chest however received ‘good’ protection. Further, the driver’s left leg got ‘adequate’ protection, while both left and right legs of the front passenger received ‘good’ protection. In the side movable deformable barrier test, the protection offered to the driver’s chest was ‘adequate, while the protection for the head and abdomen was good. In the side pole test, the driver’s head, chest, abdomen, and pelvis all received good protection.

For both 18-month old and 3 years old children, the dynamic score was 8 out of 8 and 4 out of 4, for front and side, respectively.

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

In the frontal crash test, the Tata Nexon offered good protection for both the driver’s and passenger’s head and neck. Protection to the driver’s chest was rated as adequate, while for the co-driver it was rated as good. Both legs of the driver and co-driver got adequate protection. The results for the side movable barrier test were the same as that of the Kylaq, in which the protection for the driver’s head and abdomen was rated as good, while the chest received an adequate rating. Similarly, the driver’s head, chest, abdomen, and pelvis all received good protection in the side pole test.

For the 18-month old’s front and side protection, the dynamic score was 7 out of 8 and 4 out of 4, respectively. Similarly, for the 3-year old child,  the dynamic score was 7.83 out of 8 and 4 out of 4, respectively. 

Final Takeaway

The Kylaq got higher scores in the frontal crash test as it offered  better protection to both left and right legs of the co-driver, and right leg of the driver, as compared to the Nexon. It also got higher dynamic scores for child protection, due to which the overall child occupant safety score of the Skoda SUV is higher than that of the Tata SUV.

Safety Features On Offer

Both Skoda Kylaq and Tata Nexon come loaded with safety features such as 6 airbags ( as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), and ABS with EBD. The Tata Nexon however additionally comes with a 360-degree camera over the Skoda Kylaq, while the latter only comes with a rear parking camera.

Price Range And Rivals

Skoda Kylaq

Tata Nexon

Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh

Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.80 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

Both of these SUVs can also be regarded as a rival to the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.

