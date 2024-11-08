All
Skoda Kylaq vs Key Rivals: Dimensions Compared

Modified On Nov 08, 2024 01:04 PM By Ansh for Skoda Kylaq

The Kylaq lies in the middle of its rivals in terms of size, and there is no parameter where it’s in the lead

The Skoda Kylaq has been launched as the carmaker’s entry into the popular subcompact SUV segment, and the Kylaq has to go up against well established models like the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, and Maruti Brezza. While it is on par with most of its rivals in terms of features and performance, when it comes to size, it falls a little short. Here, in this article, we have compared the dimensions of the Kylaq with its key rivals, and this is where it stands:

Dimensions

Skoda Kylaq

Tata Nexon

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Hyundai Venue

Kia Sonet

Maruti Brezza

Length

3,995 mm

3,995 mm

3,990 mm

3,995 mm

3,995 mm

3995 mm

Width

1,783 mm

1,804 mm

1,821 mm

1,770 mm

1,790 mm

1,790 mm

Height

1,619 mm

1,620 mm

1,647 mm

1,617 mm (with roof rails)

1,610 mm

1,685 mm

Wheelbase

2,566 mm

2,498 mm

2,600 mm

2,500 mm

2,500 mm

2,500 mm

  • All models, except for the Mahindra XUV 3XO, have the same length of 3,995 mm.

Mahindra XUV 3XO

  • The 3XO is the widest in the segment followed by Nexon. The Kylaq, on the other hand, is only second from last as it is 13 mm wider than the Venue.

Kia Sonet

  • In terms of height, it falls in the middle as it is taller than the Sonet and the Venue, but not as tall as the rest of the models.

  • However, it does have one of the longest wheelbase, which can result in a healthy legroom at the rear.

Skoda Kylaq: Overview

Skoda Kylaq

The Skoda Kylaq is the latest addition to the subcompact SUV segment and it follows Skoda’s new global design language. It comes with all-LED lighting, sleek DRLs, and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Skoda Kylaq Dashboard

Its cabin shares similarities with the Kushaq and Slavia, and that can be seen in the 2-spoke steering wheel, dual screen setup, and the climate control panel. Overall, it gets a dual-tone black and grey cabin theme with leatherette upholstery, and it comes with soft touch padding on the door pads.

Skoda Kylaq single-pane sunroof

The Kylaq has also borrowed features from other Skoda models which include a 10.1-inch touchscreen, an 8-inch digital driver’s display, 6-way powered and ventilated front seats, and a wireless phone charger. The Kylaq also gets a single-pane sunroof, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, and cruise control.

Also See: Skoda Kylaq vs Skoda Kushaq: Exterior And Interior Design Compared In Images

Its safety net comprises 6 standard airbags,, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), multi collision braking, and a rearview camera.

Skoda Kylaq 6-speed Automatic Transmission

Powertrain-wise, the Kylaq comes with a 1-litre, 3-cylinder turbo-petrol engine which makes 115 PS and 178 Nm. This engine is also found in the lower variants of the Kushaq and Slavia, and comes paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Expected Price & Rivals

Skoda Kylaq LED headlights

The Skoda Kylaq starts from Rs 7.89 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), and we expect the top-spec variant to be priced at around Rs 14 lakh when the full price list is revealed on December 2. It goes up against the subcompact SUVs like the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV 3XO, while also being a rival to sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor.

