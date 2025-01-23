Skoda Kylaq Looks Like This With The Exterior And Interior Accessories

The accessories kit on the Kylaq includes a car cover, black garnish under headlights and on front fenders, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, child seats, floor mats and window sunshades

The Skoda Kylaq was launched recently as the most affordable offering from the Czech automaker in India.. While the Kylaq is already a good looking sub-4m SUV, Czech carmaker is offering it with a varied list of accessories that can enhance the design and amp up its practicality.We have gotten hold of a few images of the Skoda Kylaq with the accessories and here’s how it looks:

Front

Up front, it gets vertical chrome inlays over the slats of the gloss black grille. Below the headlights, there are black garnishes provided on both sides that also feature red accents.

On closer inspection, you will also find front parking sensors, which are being provided as additional accessories. Other than this, there are no changes in the front design of the sub-4m SUV.

Side

In profile, the Kylaq comes with a black door cladding with a chrome element on it.

The accessorised Kylaq can also be seen with door edge guards and a fender garnish with Skoda badging on it and door visors.

Skoda is also offering black alloy wheels to make the Kylaq look more rugged, but it cannot be seen in the images.

Rear

The rear does not feature any accessories, but the Kylaq gets mud flaps and underbody lights.

Interior

Inside, the Kylaq gets a child seat and a dashcam as an added accessory.

Furthermore, Skoda is offering the Kylaq with an air purifier, floor mats, leatherette seat upholstery, a 10.25-inch touchscreen (for variants that do not get it) and window sunshade. A boot organiser and luggage net, and silver scuff plates are also available as optional accessories.

Powertrain Options

The Skoda Kylaq borrows a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine from the Skoda Kushaq, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS Torque 178 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT*

*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

Skoda Kylaq: Price And Rivals

The Skoda Kylaq is priced between Rs 7.89 lakh and Rs 14.40 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals other sub-4m SUVs like Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO and Hyundai Venue.

