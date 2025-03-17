Skoda Kylaq Base vs Top Variant Compared In Real-life Images

The base-spec Classic variant of the Kylaq is Rs 5.46 lakh more affordable than the top-spec Prestige trim and gets a decently loaded feature suite

The Skoda Kylaq was launched as the carmaker’s most affordable SUV with prices ranging from Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It is available in four broad variants: Classic, Signature, Signature Plus and Prestige, all of which are loaded with features. That said, we have got some real-life images of the Classic variant and let us see how the entry-level trim looks in front of the fully-loaded Prestige trim.

Front

Both variants of the Skoda Kylaq come with LED headlights, LED DRLs and the iconic Skoda butterfly grille finished in a gloss black shade.

Look closely, however, and you will find some design differences. The base-spec Kylaq comes with pixelated LED DRLs design and multi-reflector LED headlights. The top-spec Prestige trim, on the other hand, does not get a pixelated design on DRLs and the headlights are projector based.

That said, both the Skoda Kylaq trims feature a black portion on the centre and lower portion of the bumper that gives it a rugged appeal.

Side

While the ensign differences at the front were subtle, in profile, the distinction is quite evident. It is because the Classic variant comes with 16-inch black steel wheels with covers, as opposed to the top-spec trim featuring larger 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

The top-spec Prestige variant gets a chrome element on the door handles, which is missing on the base-spec trim. Moreover, the Prestige trim gets a shark-fin antenna, which is missing on the base variant.

Other than this, everything else, including the turn indicators mounted on the outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), roof rails and body cladding is the same for both variants.

Rear

While both variants get LED tail lights and a black bumper, the base variant misses out on a rear wiper and washer, and a black strip that joins the tail lights. All of these are provided with the top variant.

Moreover, the Prestige variant gets a silver faux skid plate on the rear bumper that gives added contrast to the rear design of the sub-4m SUV, which is missing on the Classic trim.

Also Read: Kia Syros HTX Diesel AT vs Mahindra XUV 3XO AX7 Diesel AMT: Which Variant Should You Buy?

Interior

While the cabin layout is same on both Kylaq variants, with a layered dashboard design, a 2-spoke steering wheel, and chrome surrounds on the AC vents, there are some noticeable differences.

The base-spec Classic trim does not come with a touchscreen, while the fully-loaded Prestige gets an 8-inch unit. Additionally, the former gets an instrument cluster with analogue dials and a multi-information display (MID), whereas the latter gets a fully-digital driver’s display.

The Prestige trim gets a touch-enabled auto AC panel, while the base variant is equipped with manual AC that can be controlled through rotary knobs.

The steering wheel on the Classic variant is devoid of any buttons, whereas the top-spec variant gets buttons to control the volume and also the cruise control.

Moreover, the seats of the base-spec variant get black semi-leatherette seat upholstery, while the top-spec trim gets a fully leatherette seat upholstery. That said, both variants are equipped with adjustable headrests and 3-point seatbelts for all seats.

Other Features And Safety

In addition to the ones mentioned above, the base-spec Classic trim gets 2 tweeters, electrically adjustable ORVMs, all-four power windows and day/night inside rearview mirror (IRVM). The fully-loaded, in addition to all this, comes with a single-pane sunroof, a wireless phone charger and 6-way electrically adjustable front seats with a ventilation function.

In terms of safety, the base-spec Kylaq gets 6 airbags (as standard), rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. The top-spec Prestige variant adds a rear parking camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) to the mix.

Also Check Out: MG Windsor EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Picking The Right EV Under Rs 17 Lakh

Powertrain Options

All the variants of the Skoda Kylaq get a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS Torque 178 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT* Fuel Efficiency 19.68 kmpl (MT) / 19.05 kmph (AT)

*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

The base variant comes with only a manual transmission, but the fully-loaded trim gets both gearbox options.

Price And Rivals

The base-spec Classic variant costs Rs 7.89 lakh, while the top-spec Prestige trim is priced between Rs 13.35 lakh and Rs 14.40 lakh. It rivals other sub-4m SUVs including the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO and also the Kia Syros.

All prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India

Image Credits: Vipraajesh (AutoTrend Tamil)

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.