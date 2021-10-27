Modified On Oct 27, 2021 09:48 AM By Rohit for Skoda Kushaq

The Kushaq 1.5-litre turbo-petrol manual has a claimed fuel efficiency of 17.95kmpl. Let’s see how close it can get in the real world

The Skoda Kushaq has been on sale since June 2021 and is one of the two compact SUVs to come with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Skoda has provided this unit with a 6-speed MT and an optional 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic transmission). Like its cousin, the VW Taigun, the Kushaq’s 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine also comes with cylinder deactivation technology, which shuts down two cylinders to improve the mileage under minimum stress.

In this story, we see the claimed fuel efficiency of the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with the 6-speed MT and how frugal it turned out to be in the real world. But first, let’s check out all the important numbers:

Engine 1.5-litre Turbo-Petrol Power 150PS Torque 250Nm Transmission 6-speed MT Claimed fuel efficiency 17.95kmpl Tested fuel efficiency (City) 12.99kmpl Tested fuel efficiency (Highway) 17.51kmpl

Skoda’s compact SUV with the bigger engine and manual gearbox failed to match its claimed mileage figure in the city by around 5kmpl. Besides, the Kushaq 1.5-litre turbo-petrol MT couldn’t match its claimed fuel efficiency even on the highway, as it fell short by approximately 0.5kmpl.

Let’s see what fuel efficiency you can expect depending on your usage:

Mileage City:Highway (50:50) City:Highway (25:75) City:Highway (75:25) 14.91kmpl 16.1kmpl 13.88kmpl

For those planning to use the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol MT version of the Kushaq majorly in the city, expect the SUV to deliver a mileage of around 14kmpl. If you hit the highway frequently, though, then the fuel efficiency will go up by around 2kmpl. However, for travel that’s equally split between the city and highway, expect this variant of the Kushaq to return around 15kmpl.

Do note that these figures may vary depending on the road, driving, climate conditions, and the car’s health. Also, if you own a Kushaq 1.5-litre turbo-petrol manual, please feel free to share your findings with us in the comment section below.

