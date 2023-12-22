Modified On Dec 22, 2023 02:45 PM By Ansh for Skoda Superb 2024

4 out of 8 expected models will be completely new, while the rest will be a mix of facelifts and model year updates

The Skoda-Volkswagen group has a total of 6 cars in India right now in the compact sedan, compact SUV and the mid-size SUV segment. Both the carmakers want to expand their footprint in the Indian car market and for that purpose, they have a bunch of new cars and updates lined up for the next year. Here is a list of the 8 cars that are coming to India in 2024 from Skoda and Volkswagen:

New-gen Skoda Superb

Expected Price: Rs 40 lakh

Expected Launch: June 2024

The Skoda Superb was taken off the shelves in India earlier this year with no word of its return. However, Skoda recently unveiled the fourth-generation Superb in the global market which could make its way to India. The new flagship Superb sedan comes with subtle exterior design changes and a brand new cabin. Internationally, it is available with multiple powertrain options including mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid options along with both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive setups. It could arrive as a limited unit import, making it pricier than ever. If you want to know which powertrain can come to India, click here.

New-gen Skoda Kodiaq

Expected Price: Rs 40 lakh

Expected Launch: June 2024

Alongside the new-gen Superb, Skoda also unveiled the new-gen Kodiaq. It came with minor design changes on the outside but also with a major revamp of the cabin. The premium SUV gets the same powertrain options as the sedan including both mild and plug-in hybrid systems and front and all-wheel-drivetrains. You can learn more about the new Skoda Kodiaq here. Like the Superb, the updated SUV could continued to be brought here in limited numbers.

Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price: Rs 60 lakh

Expected Launch: September 2024

Skoda can also put its foot in the Indian EV space in 2024 with the Enyaq iV. This EV has been spotted testing on Indian roads and is expected to arrive here as a CBU (completely built-up unit). Globally, it comes with 3 battery pack options: 52 kWh, 58 kWh and 77 kWh, with both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive options, and a claimed range of up to 510 km. Skoda also unveiled a mobile office based on the Enyaq iV, which you can check out here.

Skoda Slavia & Kushaq Model Year Updates

The Skoda Kushaq and Slavia went on sale in India in 2021 and 2022, respectively, and both models will get minor updates to keep the models somewhat fresh. While we do want both models to get proper facelifts to get on par with their rivals, those will arrive later on. Both Skoda cars can get minor changes to their cabin with some important changes to their features list. This minor model year update will likely come with a price revision.

Volkswagen ID.4 GTX

Expected Price: Rs 45 lakh

Expected Launch: Mid-2024

Volkswagen can also enter the EV segment in India with the ID.4 GTX. This sportier-looking electric SUV is globally offered with 2 battery pack options: 52 kWh and 77 kWh, with both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive setups. The ID.4 has a claimed range of up to 510 km and can be charged from 5 to 80 percent in 36 minutes. Here are 5 things you need to know about the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX.

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

Expected Price: Rs 11 lakh

Expected Launch: Mid-2024

Just like the Kushaq, the Volkswagen Taigun is also due for a major update, and this can come in 2024 in the form of a mild facelift. Internationally, Volkswagen revealed the new T-Cross earlier this year, which is closely related to the Taigun sold in India. It uses the same powertrain options but offers much more in terms of design, features and safety. The facelifted Taigun can borrow these updates from the T-Cross, and if you want to see what the changes can be, click here.

Volkswagen Virtus Model Year Update

Volkswagen can also update its compact sedan similarly to the Skoda offering. Like the Slavia, the Volkswagen Virtus can also get a model year update that will most likely include minor cosmetic changes, special editions, new features, and improved safety. This update will also come at the cost of a price hike.

Which upcoming Skoda or Volkswagen model are you awaiting the most? Let us know in the comments.