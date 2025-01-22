Top 10 Sedans Showcased In India At The Auto Expo 2025

The list features a Mercedes-Benz concept, along with performance-oriented models from Porsche, Skoda, and even from MG

SUVs continued to steal the spotlight at the 2025 Auto Expo, however, if you are a fan of sedans, there was still plenty to look forward to at the expo. As exciting models were showcased not only by mass-market automakers but also by premium brands like Mercedes and Porsche. With that said, here are the top 10 sedans that we found interesting at the 2025 Auto Expo.

Maruti Dzire Urban Luxe Edition

Indian automaker Maruti Suzuki unveiled the Dzire Urban Luxe Edition, which features cosmetic updates over the standard model. The changes are mostly on the exterior, where the Dzire Urban Luxe Edition gets a chrome surround around the grille, chrome-finished body side molding, and chrome garnishes on the rear bumper. There are no changes made to the feature list or powertrain options.

New Skoda Octavia vRS

Skoda's pavilion was highlighted by the presence of the new Octavia vRS at the Auto Expo. It is expected to be launched in India by the end of 2025 with a price of around Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Octavia vRS features a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 265 PS and 370 Nm. Its sporty appeal is further enhanced by 18-inch alloys and a boot lip spoiler on the outside, and an all-black cabin theme on the inside.

New Skoda Superb

Skoda presented the fourth-gen Superb for the first time in India. Compared to the current model, the new-gen Superb features minor exterior updates but major improvements in the interior that further enhance its premium appeal. While there is still no confirmation on its launch, it will likely be sold as a fully imported unit if launched. Powertrain-wise, the 2025 Superb is expected to come equipped with the 204 PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine.

MG 7 Trophy

Apart from the Cyberster, the MG 7 Trophy instantly drew our attention at the carmaker's pavilion. It features sharp body styling with sleek LED headlights, while its appearance is enhanced by multi-spoke 19-inch alloy wheels and an active body spoiler. The MG 7 Trophy is powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 265 PS and 405 Nm, paired to a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

MG iM 5 electric sedan

MG's booth at the 2025 Auto Expo also featured the iM 5 electric sedan. For those unaware, iM Motors is a subsidiary of the SAIC Group, the same parent company that oversees MG’s operations in China. The iM 5 EV boasts a modern design and a clean, minimalist interior, with highlights including a yoke-type steering wheel and a triple-display setup on the dashboard. Globally, it is offered with multiple powertrain options, providing a claimed range of up to 850 km.

New-gen Porsche Panamera

Shifting focus to German brands, Porsche unveiled the new-gen Panamera luxury sedan at the Auto Expo. It is offered in standard and GTS variants in India, which is priced at Rs 1.7 crore (ex-showroom) and Rs 2.33 crore (ex-showroom), respectively. The GTS variant is powered by 500 PS/ 660 Nm 4-litre turbocharged V8 hybrid powertrain. Top features include, a 14-speaker Bose sound system, a panoramic sunroof, and ventilated and powered seats.

New Porsche Taycan

Porsche also unveiled the facelifted Taycan electric saloon at the Auto Expo, which is available in two variants, 4S and Turbo, in India. It is offered with either an 89 kWh or a 105 kWh battery pack option, offering a claimed range of up to 642 km. The 2025 Taycan comes equipped with features such as ambient lighting, a heads-up display, 4-zone automatic AC, 14-way powered front seats with ventilation, and a triple-screen setup.

Mercedes-Benz CLA Concept

Mercedes-Benz showcased the all-electric CLA Concept at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. It will underpin the next generation of the CLA sedan, featuring a sleek exterior and an upmarket interior with the MBUX Superscreen setup. The production-ready version will be offered with both single and dual-electric motor options, while the concept is claimed to deliver a range of 750 km.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB AMG Line

We also got a closer look at the AMG Line variant of the sixth-generation E-Class at the expo. It features sportier design touches both on the exterior and interior, and is equipped with a 3-litre, 6-cylinder mild-hybrid powertrain that produces 381 PS and 500 Nm. Key features include a 12.3-inch driver’s display, a 14.4-inch infotainment, a 12.3-inch display for the front passenger, 4-zone auto AC, and a 17-speaker Burmester sound system.

Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance

Last but not least is the Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance, which, along with its sportier design, features a 4-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with plug-in hybrid technology. The combined system delivers 802 PS and a whopping 1,430 Nm. It is also capable of driving on electric power alone, with an electric-only range of 33 km. The S 63 AMG is priced at Rs 3.34 crore (ex-showroom) in India.

Share your thoughts in the comments below on which sedan impressed you the most.

