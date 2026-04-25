Top 6 Things We Learned After Driving The MG Majestor

The MG Majestor had already been unveiled, and its prices are set to be announced soon. It has been positioned as the carmaker’s throne-occupying SUV, going up against a cult-like Toyota Fortuner. We recently had a chance to get on the wheels of this D-segment SUV and drive it both on the marked tarmacs and off them as well. Based on this, we felt there are quite a few things to impress and a little bit of scope for improvements. Let’s discuss that below:

Premiumness That Feels Worth The Flagship Status

Step inside the Majestor, and the cabin immediately sets a rich tone. There’s a generous use of leatherette padding across touchpoints, giving it a plush, well-finished feel. What stands out even more is the tactile quality of the controls.

Buttons feel properly damped and solid, carrying a sense of durability and polish. It’s the kind of interior that quietly reassures you that attention has been paid where it matters. Although a black and tan theme could have amplified the quotient more than the all black tone it gets, the latter will be easier to maintain.

Feature That Makes Sense

The Majestor doesn’t hold back when it comes to features. There is a large 12.3-inch touchscreen that sits on the dashboard, complemented by powered front seats for added convenience. It also has a bigger digital driver’s display than the Gloster.

The comfort features go a step further with front seat ventilation and even a massage function, making long drives less tiring. The panoramic sunroof adds to the airy feel of the cabin, rounding off a package that ticks most boxes for tech and comfort.

Comfort-Oriented Yet Surprisingly Composed

On the move, the Majestor leans heavily into passenger comfort, and it does it so convincingly. From our driving experience, what we felt was that the suspension setup keeps you cushioned over uneven surfaces, while body roll is well-contained for a vehicle of its size. This balance helps the SUV feel stable through corners without unsettling passengers, making it a relaxed companion whether you’re navigating city streets or cruising on highways.

Built To Go In The Uncharted Territories With Ease

The Majestor is impressive off the beaten path. We had our fair share of off-roading experience with the Majestor, and with a four-wheel-drive system, three differential locks, and multiple terrain modes, it’s equipped to tackle challenging environments with confidence.

Whether it's rocky trails, slushy tracks, or steep inclines, all of that feels a lot less intimidating thanks to this robust setup. It’s not just an SUV with rugged styling, but it has the hardware to back it up.

Could Be More Exciting

Now, ever since its unveiling, the Majestor has faced the heat of its prime rival, the cult Toyota Fortuner. And for the status of a Fortuner, we know, the Majestor is more of a gentleman, despite its off-roading abilities, which we just talked about.

While the engine offers adequate power for everyday driving and overtaking, it doesn’t quite deliver a thrilling experience that will make you do quick 0 to 100s. The acceleration feels relaxed, especially beyond 60 kmph, where it takes its time to build speed. For drivers seeking a more engaging or spirited performance, this laid-back character might feel a bit underwhelming.

A Few Compromises

The Majestor has a raised floor, which impacts seating ergonomics. The underthigh support across rows was also what we felt could have been better, particularly on longer journeys where it becomes more noticeable.

Additionally, a few features feel missing for a vehicle in this segment, like second-row seat ventilation, dedicated physical controls for the headlamps, and sunblinds for rear passengers, would have rounded out the experience more completely.

Rivals

The alternate options to the MG Majestor include the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian and the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line.