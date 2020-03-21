Shah Rukh Khan Takes Home Hyundai Creta 2020. Deliveries Begin

Published On Mar 21, 2020 03:53 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta

The King of Bollywood has been associated with Hyundai India for over two decades now

Hyundai unveiled the new Creta at Auto Expo 2020.

Hyundai offers the SUV with three BS6 engines: two petrol and one diesel.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Creta appears to be the top-spec SX(O) variant with the DCT gearbox.

Hyundai launched the second-gen Creta in India on March 16. Now, it has commenced deliveries of the SUV. And can you guess the first owner? Well, it is none other than the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan! It isn’t surprising considering that the last car he chose himself was the Creta, as per his own admission in a quick chat with us at Auto Expo 2020. His association with the brand dates back to 1998 when Hyundai launched the Santro in our country.

Even though the exact details of his variant are still unknown, going by the images, we think it could be the top-spec SX(O) variant. This variant comes with a BS6-compliant 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 142PS of power and 242Nm of torque. It comes only with a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Other than the turbo-petrol engine, Hyundai also offers two more BS6 powertrains on the second-gen Creta. These’s a 1.5-litre petrol motor (115PS/144Nm) mated to either a 6-speed MT or CVT, and a 1.5-litre diesel unit that puts out 115PS and 250Nm. This is offered with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT gearbox.

The new Creta gets a bunch of new features over the outgoing model including paddle shifters, remote engine start/stop in manual variants (connected car tech), and a panoramic sunroof. Hyundai is also offering the SUV with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an air purifier, an 8-way electrically adjustable driver seat, and an electronic parking brake.

Hyundai has priced the second-gen Creta in the range of Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 17.2 lakh (ex-showroom India). It continues to rival the Kia Seltos , Renault Duster and Captur, and Nissan Kicks. It will also go up against the VW Taigun and Skoda VISION IN when they are launched in early 2021.

