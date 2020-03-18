Published On Mar 18, 2020 09:48 AM By Saransh for Hyundai Creta

The second-gen Creta gets completely redesigned styling along with new engines and added features

Hyundai launched the second-gen Creta at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It comes with a new design from the ground up along with added features and a set of new engines. Let’s see how the second-gen SUV fares against its predecessor.

Dimensions:

Old New Length 4270mm 4300mm (+30mm) Width 1780mm 1790mm (+10mm) Height 1665mm 1635mm (-30mm) Wheelbase 2590mm 2610mm (+20mm) Boot Space 400L 433L (+33L)

Thanks to the new underpinnings, the 2020 Creta is longer and wider. It also has a longer wheelbase and a bigger boot space.

The older Creta is taller.

Exterior:

The two Cretas are worlds apart when it comes to the exterior styling. While the old Creta looks conventional, the new one has a polarising design. Up front, the 2020 Creta features a large cascading grille flanked by bumper-mounted LED headlamps and C-shaped three-part LED DRLs. The first-gen Creta, on the other hand, featured upswept headlamps flanking the cascading grille.

From the side, both the SUVs feature a near-similar silhouette. That said, while the new Creta looks more muscular from the sides with flared wheel arches, the older Creta had a clean profile with a sharp shoulder line running across its length. The front and rear fenders are a bit curvaceous compared to the boxy ones of the older model. Both the SUVs feature 17-inch alloys but with different designs.

Similar to the front, the rear design of the two SUVs are also poles apart. Where the older continues to be conventional-looking, the new Creta replicates the front design with an identical C-shaped split element for the tail lamp. Overall, where the design of old Creta was simple and cleaner and easily likeable, the new Creta looks flashy and radical.

Interior:

The 2020 Creta also gets a redesigned cabin layout. The top-mounted 7-inch touchscreen infotainment flanked by AC vents have been replaced by a landscape-oriented 10.25-inch touchscreen unit which sits below the central AC vents. The AC vents have also been redesigned and get a brushed aluminium insert making it look premium. It also features a new flat-bottom steering wheel.

Features:

Safety:

Both the SUVs get dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and front seatbelt reminder as standard. Higher variants get features like side and curtain airbags, traction control, electronic stability control, hill launch assist and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Exterior:

The 2020 Creta gets a panoramic sunroof instead of the regular sunroof in the older car.

Up front, conventional projector halogen headlamps have been replaced by LED units. The fog lamps continue to be halogen units.

At the back, both the SUVs get LED tail lamps.

Interior:

While the older Creta had a conventional analogue instrument cluster, the new Creta features a semi-digital instrument cluster with a 7-inch colour screen.

The 2020 Creta gets an electronic parking brake with auto-hold in the higher variants instead of a conventional manual pull-type hand brake.

It also gets an 8-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat instead of a 6-way adjustable seat seen in the first-gen model.

The 2020 Creta gets multiple driving modes, auto air purifier, traction control modes, paddle shifters and a tyre pressure monitoring system, ambient lighting, outside rearview mirrors with puddle lamp and reclinable rear seat with headrest cushions over the previous model.

Infotainment & Connectivity:

The new Creta comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system instead of a 7-inch unit seen on the older car. Although both cars get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, it is only the 2020 Creta which offers connected features with voice commands.

Thanks to the connected tech, it gets remote start/stop, cabin pre-cooling, remote access to the air purifier and vehicle location tracking through mobile phone and smartwatch app.

The 2020 Creta also gets a premium Bose sound system which was not on offer in the older Creta.

Engines:

Petrol:

Old New Engine 1.6-litre 1.5-litre 1.4-litre turbo Power 123PS 115PS 140PS Torque 151Nm 144Nm 242Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/CVT 7-DCT Fuel Economy 15.8kmpl/14.8kmpl 16.8kmpl/16.9kmpl 16.8kmpl

Where the old Creta was offered with a single petrol engine, the new Creta is available with two engines to choose from, including a turbo petrol engine for the first time.

While the previous-gen petrol-powered Creta was available with a torque converter, the new gets an option of a CVT or a DCT depending upon the engine you choose.

Both the engines of the new Creta are more frugal than the 1.6-litre unit of the older car. Even the automatic variants of the new Creta return better economy than the manual variants of the older car.

Diesel:

Old New Engine 1.4-litre 1.6-litre 1.5-litre Power 90PS 128PS 115PS Torque 220Nm 260Nm 250Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT Fuel Economy 22.1kmpl 20.5kmpl/17.6kmpl 21.4kmpl/18.5kmpl

Where the old Creta was offered with two diesel engines to choose from, the new Creta can be had only with a single diesel engine.

Transmission options remain unchanged with a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed torque converter unit.

The 2020 Creta is more frugal than the older 1.6-litre Creta both for manual as well as automatic transmission options. The 1.4-litre diesel unit offered better efficiency than the new 1.5-litre unit.

Price Comparison:

Petrol:

Old New E+- Rs 9.99 lakh EX- Rs 9.99 lakh EX- Rs 10.87 lakh SX- Rs 12.27 lakh S- Rs 11.72 lakh SX Dual Tone- Rs 12.82 lakh SX(O)- Rs 13.89 lakh SX- Rs 13.46 lakh SX(O) Executive- Rs 14.17 lakh Automatic Automatic SX AT- Rs 13.77 lakh SX AT- Rs 14.94 lakh SX (O) AT- Rs 16.15 lakh SX (1.4L) DCT- Rs 16.16 lakh SX(O) (1.4L) DCT- Rs 17.20 lakh

The base price of the new Creta has remained unchanged as it continues to retail at Rs 9.99 lakh.

Hyundai is not offering the top-spec SX(O) variant with a manual transmission. As a result, the top-spec for manual transmission is more affordable than before by Rs 71,000.

As for automatic, where the old Creta was available in a single variant, the new is offered in two variants each for the two different engine and transmission combinations.

The most affordable automatic variant of the new Creta is Rs 1.17 more expensive than that of the older Creta.

With the launch of the 2020 Creta, the price range for the SUV is now bigger. Where the older SUV retailed from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 14.17 lakh, the new Creta retails from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 17.20 lakh. That’s an increase of Rs 3.03 lakh.

Diesel:

Old New E+ 1.4L- Rs 9.99 lakh E- Rs 9.99 lakh E+ 1.6L- Rs 10.88 lakh EX 1.4L- Rs 11.02 lakh EX- Rs 11.49 lakh EX 1.6L- Rs 11.91 lakh S 1.4L- Rs 11.92 lakh S- Rs 12.77 lakh SX 1.6L- Rs 13.61 lakh SX Dual Tone 1.6L- Rs 14.16 lakh SX- Rs 14.51 lakh SX(O) 1.6L- Rs 15.38 lakh SX(O) Executive 1.6L- Rs 15.67 lakh SX(O) Rs 15.79 lakh Automatic Automatic SX 1.6L AT- Rs 15.22 lakh SX AT Rs 15.99 lakh SX(O) AT Rs 17.20 lakh

The base price of the new Creta has remained unchanged as it continues to retail at Rs 9.99 lakh.

The top-spec SX(O) variant, on the other hand, has seen a marginal hike of Rs 12,000.

Where the older Creta offered automatic transmission in a single variant only, the new Creta gets two variants with automatic transmission. The most affordable automatic variant on the 2020 Creta is Rs 77,000 more expensive than the older Creta.

With the launch of the 2020 Creta, the price range for the SUV is now bigger. Where the older SUV retailed from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 15.67 lakh, the new Creta retails from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 17.20 lakh. That’s an increase of Rs 1.53 lakh.

