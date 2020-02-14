Shah Rukh Khan Draws His Dream Car And It Surprised Us All

Modified On Feb 14, 2020 05:41 PM By Dhruv for Hyundai Creta 2020

We asked the Badshah of Bollywood what his perfect car would look like and he drew us a picture of a rugged, 4x4 SUV

As a celebrity, keeping up with the times is very important. You’ve got to have the latest set of wheels, but that is something Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan isn’t too bothered with. In a candid revelation after the unveiling of the 2020 Hyundai Creta at Auto Expo 2020, he told us that the last car he chose himself was not a Rolls-Royce, a BMW or a Mercedes-Benz -- it was the Hyundai CRETA! He also said that the Santro is his favourite car in Hyundai’s lineup as it was this small car that first began SRK’s association with the Korean car major 22 years ago.

One might brush aside these statements thinking that SRK is probably fulfilling his brand obligations but then his answer to our next question did leave us surprised -- and slightly amused by the manner in which he put it. On being asked what features are a must-have for King Khan in his car, Shah Rukh said he is not much of a car person and likes them simple but with essential comforts. Aside from basic air-conditioning to beat the country’s harsh weather, power steering and connectivity features (which he finds helpful), SRK said the only real luxury he would want is power windows. Even that, he felt, is slower than rolling a window up or down manually.

To know more about SRK’s preference in cars had he been an automobile journalist in some alternate reality, we asked him the one question that many of you, too, may have in the back of your minds: What would his perfect car look like? To illustrate his point, he drew one for us! To see what it looks like, take a look at the video above with his full interview.