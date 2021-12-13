Save Up To Rs 81,500 On Select Mahindra Cars This December
Published On Dec 13, 2021 06:30 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV300
Popular Mahindra SUVs like the XUV700 and Thar miss out on offers this month
-
Maximum discounts of up to Rs 81,500 available on the Alturas G4.
-
The XUV300 gets savings of up to Rs 70,010.
-
The Scorpio, XUV300, and Alturas G4 get additional discounts of up to Rs 20,000.
-
All offers are valid till the end of 2021.
We’re in the final month of the year, and carmakers are offering a slew of discounts across multiple models. Now, Mahindra has also joined the party, having rolled out sizeable benefits and discounts on select models, except for the Bolero Neo, XUV700, and Thar.
All offers valid till the end of 2021.
Let’s check the model-wise offers:
KUV100 NXT
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 38,055
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 61,055
-
The above-mentioned benefits are available on the KUV100 NXT’s top-spec K8 trim.
-
Mahindra retails it from Rs 6.09 lakh to Rs 7.82 lakh.
Bolero
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 13,000
-
All variants of the Bolero come with these savings. However, there’s no cash discount on offer.
-
The SUV is priced between Rs 8.72 lakh and Rs 9.7 lakh.
Check out all the latest car deals and discounts here.
Scorpio
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 4,000
|
Additional Offers
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 34,000
-
The total benefits mentioned above are available on the second-to-base S5 trim.
-
The new-gen Scorpio could arrive sometime by June 2022 to mark the moniker’s 20th anniversary.
-
Mahindra sells the current-gen Scorpio from Rs 12.77 lakh to Rs 17.62 lakh.
XUV300
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 31,010
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 4,000
|
Additional Offers
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 70,010
-
The aforementioned offers are available with the petrol-powered top-spec W8 (O) trim with the manual gearbox.
-
Mahindra retails the XUV300 between Rs 7.96 lakh and Rs 13.46 lakh.
Also Read: Mahindra And Jio-BP Sign MoU For EV, Charging Solutions
Marazzo
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 5,200
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 25,200
-
These benefits are available with the Marazzo’s base-spec M2 trim.
-
The cash discount drops to Rs 15,000 on the other variants.
-
The Mahindra MPV is priced from Rs 12.42 lakh to Rs 14.57 lakh.
Alturas G4
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 50,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 11,500
|
Additional Offers
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 81,500
-
Both variants of the Alturas G4 pack the above discounts.
-
The full-size SUV is priced between Rs 28.77 lakh and Rs 31.77 lakh.
Note: The benefits and total discount will vary depending on your chosen variant and location. We request you to contact your nearest Mahindra dealership for full details.
All prices ex-showroom Delhi
Read More on : XUV300 AMT
- Renew Mahindra XUV300 Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash
1 out of 1 found this helpful