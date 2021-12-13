Save Up To Rs 81,500 On Select Mahindra Cars This December

Published On Dec 13, 2021 06:30 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV300

Popular Mahindra SUVs like the XUV700 and Thar miss out on offers this month

Maximum discounts of up to Rs 81,500 available on the Alturas G4.

The XUV300 gets savings of up to Rs 70,010.

The Scorpio, XUV300, and Alturas G4 get additional discounts of up to Rs 20,000.

All offers are valid till the end of 2021.

We’re in the final month of the year, and carmakers are offering a slew of discounts across multiple models. Now, Mahindra has also joined the party, having rolled out sizeable benefits and discounts on select models, except for the Bolero Neo, XUV700, and Thar.

Let’s check the model-wise offers:

KUV100 NXT

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 38,055 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 61,055

The above-mentioned benefits are available on the KUV100 NXT’s top-spec K8 trim.

Mahindra retails it from Rs 6.09 lakh to Rs 7.82 lakh.

Bolero

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 13,000

All variants of the Bolero come with these savings. However, there’s no cash discount on offer.

The SUV is priced between Rs 8.72 lakh and Rs 9.7 lakh.

Scorpio

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Additional Offers Up to Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 34,000

The total benefits mentioned above are available on the second-to-base S5 trim.

The new-gen Scorpio could arrive sometime by June 2022 to mark the moniker’s 20th anniversary.

Mahindra sells the current-gen Scorpio from Rs 12.77 lakh to Rs 17.62 lakh.

XUV300

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 31,010 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Additional Offers Up to Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 70,010

The aforementioned offers are available with the petrol-powered top-spec W8 (O) trim with the manual gearbox.

Mahindra retails the XUV300 between Rs 7.96 lakh and Rs 13.46 lakh.

Marazzo

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 5,200 Total Benefits Up to Rs 25,200

These benefits are available with the Marazzo’s base-spec M2 trim.

The cash discount drops to Rs 15,000 on the other variants.

The Mahindra MPV is priced from Rs 12.42 lakh to Rs 14.57 lakh.

Alturas G4

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 50,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 11,500 Additional Offers Up to Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 81,500

Both variants of the Alturas G4 pack the above discounts.

The full-size SUV is priced between Rs 28.77 lakh and Rs 31.77 lakh.

Note: The benefits and total discount will vary depending on your chosen variant and location. We request you to contact your nearest Mahindra dealership for full details.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

