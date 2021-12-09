Mahindra And Jio-BP Sign MoU For EV, Charging Solutions

Published On Dec 09, 2021 04:32 PM By Rohit

The collaboration also aims to explore the manufacturing of EVs and identify low-carbon and conventional fuel options

MoU to explore EVs' battery-swapping and charging solutions.

Aims to install more charging stations in addition to the existing Jio-bp points.

Mahindra to introduce four EVs by 2026, including two entirely new models.

Mahindra has closed ranks with Reliance BP Mobility Limited (operating under the name Jio-bp) to explore electric vehicle development and set up charging stations.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two companies aims to evaluate charging solutions by Jio-bp for Mahindra's electric three- and four-wheelers and small commercial vehicles. The partnership will also explore the manufacturing of EVs and identify low-carbon and conventional fuels as part of India's mission to achieve net-zero carbon emissions.

The collaboration will also help establish charging stations and swappable battery solutions at locations in addition to the existing Jio-bp stations. Mahindra could focus on offering the battery-swap for a nominal fee, mainly with light commercial EVs, as this method is unlikely to work for more complicated electric four-wheelers with the battery integrated into their structure.

As part of the MoU, the two organisations will also explore business models like Mobility as a Service (MaaS) and Battery as a Service (BaaS), whereby Jio-bp could provide charging solutions to Mahindra's EVs.

Jio-bp recently launched its first facility in Maharashtra, offering multiple fueling choices and EV charging stations. Also, in a related development, Mahindra is readying a couple of EVs from the ground up as part of the nine models it plans to launch by 2026 . Besides these two, the electric versions of the XUV300 and KUV100 NXT are also in the works.