Save Up To Rs 73,000 On Renault Cars This January

Published On Jan 13, 2025 08:01 AM By Yashika for Renault KWID

Renault is offering benefits on both MY24 (model year) and MY25 versions of all three models: Kwid, Triber, and Kiger

The Renault Kiger can be had with maximum benefits of up to Rs 73,000.

Customers can save up to Rs 63,000 on the Renault Kwid and Renault Triber.

All offers are valid till the end of January 2025.

If you are planning to buy a Renault car this month, you are in luck as the automaker is back with its monthly offers. This time, Renault has also extended its set of benefits on both MY24 and MY25 versions of all three cars: Renault Kwid, Renault Triber, and Renault Kiger. Let’s have a look at model-wise offer details:

Disclaimer: Note that models manufactured in 2024 may have a lower resale value compared to models manufactured in 2025.

Renault Kwid

Offer Amount MY24 MY25 Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,000 N/A Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Up to Rs 8,000 Up to Rs 8,000 Total Benefit Up to Rs 63,000 Up to Rs 33,000

The above discounts apply to all MY25 Kwid variants, except the base-spec RXE and mid-spec RXL (O) variants of the Kwid.

For MY25 RXE and RXL (O) variants, only loyalty benefits are applicable.

For MY24, the benefits mentioned above apply to RXT, RXL(O) and Climber variants of the hatchback. Note that the lower-spec variants are only offered with a loyalty bonus.

The Renault Kwid hatchback starts from Rs 4.70 lakh and goes up to Rs 6.45 lakh.

Renault Triber

Offer Amount MY24 MY25 Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Up to Rs 8,000 Up to Rs 8,000 Total Benefit Up To Rs 63,000 Up to Rs 43,000

Customers can get the above discounts on all the variants of the Triber, except the base-spec RXE variant.

For the RXE variant only loyalty benefit (up to Rs 10,000) is available.

Prices of the Renault Triber range between Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8.98 lakh.

Renault Kiger

Offer Amount MY24 MY25 Cash Discount Up to Rs 40,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Up to Rs 8,000 Up to Rs 8,000 Total Benefit Up to Rs 73,000 Up to Rs 43,000

The above cash discount and exchange bonus apply to all Kiger variants, save for its lower-spec RXE and RXL variants.

If you wish to pick Kiger’s RXE or RXL (MY24 or MY25) variant, it can be only availed of with a loyalty bonus.

Prices for the Kiger range from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 11.23 lakh.

Note:

Additional Loyalty offers over and above the given offer on submission of required Loyalty Proofs by the customer

Corporate discounts of up to Rs 8,000 are available on all Renault offerings for employees of select corporate entities and public sector units.

Farmers, Sarpanch, and gram panchayat members can get a Rs 4,000 rural discount. However, you can only use either this rural discount or the corporate discount, not both.

A ‘RELIVE’ discount for vehicle scrappage and a loyalty bonus is also being provided for all cars.

Discounts mentioned above may differ based on the state and city. Please contact your nearest Renault for the exact details.

All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.