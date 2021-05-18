Save Up To Rs 32,000 On Premium Hatchbacks This May

Published On May 18, 2021 03:55 PM By Rohit for Volkswagen Polo

The Honda Jazz and WR-V also get free accessories worth up to Rs 12,158

The VW Polo comes with maximum savings of up to Rs 32,000.

Hyundai is even offering the i20 Turbo with an extended warranty worth Rs 12,999.

Discounts of up to Rs 31,100 on the Maruti Baleno.

Toyota is offering the Glanza with benefits of up to Rs 28,000.

All offers are valid until May 31, 2021.

Several premium hatchbacks, including the Hyundai i20, Maruti Baleno, and the Volkswagen Polo, are being offered with various discounts until May 31, 2021. Let’s take a look at the model-wise offers:

Hyundai i20

Offer i20 iMT Turbo Variants Diesel Variants A 5-year/60,000km Extended Warranty (worth Rs 12,999) Yes No Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 15,000

Hyundai is offering the i20 iMT (clutchless manual) Turbo with a 5-year/60,000km extended warranty worth Rs 12,999.

The iMT Turbo and diesel variants get the same exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Hyundai retails the i20 from Rs 6.85 lakh to Rs 11.34 lakh.

Maruti Baleno (Rs 5.98 lakh to Rs 9.30 lakh)

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Additional Discount Rs 3,100 Total Benefits Up to 31,100

The above-mentioned benefits are applicable to the base-spec Sigma and second-to-base Delta variants of the Baleno.

For those looking to buy the second-to-top Zeta and top-spec Alpha variants, Maruti is offering the same benefits but the cash discount goes down by Rs 10,000.

There’s no cash discount on the Baleno’s CVT variants, limiting their total savings to Rs 16,100.

Honda Jazz

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Free Accessories Up to Rs 11,908 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 21,908

Buyers can avail either the cash discount or free accessories, but not both.

All variants of the Jazz come with the above-mentioned discounts.

The Jazz is priced from Rs 7.55 lakh to Rs 9.79 lakh.

Honda WR-V

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Free Accessories Up to Rs 12,158 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 22,158

Both the petrol and diesel variants of the WR-V carry the above-mentioned discounts.

Buyers can avail either the cash discount or the free accessories.

Honda retails the WR-V from Rs 8.62 lakh to Rs 11.05 lakh.

Toyota Glanza

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 8,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 18,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 28,000

The aforementioned offers are applicable to the base-spec G MT variant of the Glanza.

Other variants get the same cash discount but the exchange bonus drops down to Rs 8,000 while the corporate discount stands at Rs 4,000.

Toyota retails the Glanza between Rs 7.34 lakh and Rs 9.30 lakh.

Volkswagen Polo

Variant Existing Price Offer Price Difference 1.0-litre MPI Trendline (non-metallic) Rs 6.16 lakh Rs 5.84 lakh -Rs 32,000 1.0-litre MPI Trendline (metallic) Rs 6.26 lakh -- -- 1.0-litre MPI Comfortline (non-metallic) Rs 7.11 lakh Rs 6.94 lakh -Rs 17,000 1.0-litre MPI Comfortline (metallic) Rs 7.21 lakh -- -- 1.0-litre TSI Highline Plus MT Rs 8.49 lakh Rs 8.34 lakh -Rs 15,000 1.0-litre TSI Highline Plus AT Rs 9.60 lakh Rs 9.59 lakh -Rs 1,000 1.0-litre TSI Polo GT Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 9.79 lakh -Rs 20,000

Volkswagen is offering the base-spec 1.0-litre MPI Trendline variant of the Polo with maximum savings of Rs 32,000.

The standard Polo’s top-spec Highline Plus AT variant gets the least benefit of just Rs 1,000.

Note: The above mentioned offers and benefits are likely to vary from state to state and depending on the variant chosen. Hence, we request you to contact the preferred model’s dealership for exact details.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

