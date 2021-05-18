  • Login / Register
Save Up To Rs 32,000 On Premium Hatchbacks This May

Published On May 18, 2021 03:55 PM By Rohit for Volkswagen Polo

The Honda Jazz and WR-V also get free accessories worth up to Rs 12,158

  • The VW Polo comes with maximum savings of up to Rs 32,000.

  • Hyundai is even offering the i20 Turbo with an extended warranty worth Rs 12,999.

  • Discounts of up to Rs 31,100 on the Maruti Baleno.

  • Toyota is offering the Glanza with benefits of up to Rs 28,000.

  • All offers are valid until May 31, 2021.

Several premium hatchbacks, including the Hyundai i20, Maruti Baleno, and the Volkswagen Polo, are being offered with various discounts until May 31, 2021. Let’s take a look at the model-wise offers: 

Hyundai i20

Offer

i20

iMT Turbo Variants

Diesel Variants

A 5-year/60,000km Extended Warranty (worth Rs 12,999)

Yes

No

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 5,000

Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 15,000

Up to Rs 15,000

  • Hyundai is offering the i20 iMT (clutchless manual) Turbo with a 5-year/60,000km extended warranty worth Rs 12,999.

  • The iMT Turbo and diesel variants get the same exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

  • Hyundai retails the i20 from Rs 6.85 lakh to Rs 11.34 lakh.

Maruti Baleno (Rs 5.98 lakh to Rs 9.30 lakh)

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 15,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 3,000

Additional Discount

Rs 3,100

Total Benefits

Up to 31,100

  • The above-mentioned benefits are applicable to the base-spec Sigma and second-to-base Delta variants of the Baleno.

  • For those looking to buy the second-to-top Zeta and top-spec Alpha variants, Maruti is offering the same benefits but the cash discount goes down by Rs 10,000.

  • There’s no cash discount on the Baleno’s CVT variants, limiting their total savings to Rs 16,100.

Honda Jazz

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 10,000

Free Accessories

Up to Rs 11,908

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 21,908

  • Buyers can avail either the cash discount or free accessories, but not both.

  • All variants of the Jazz come with the above-mentioned discounts.

  • The Jazz is priced from Rs 7.55 lakh to Rs 9.79 lakh.

Honda WR-V

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 10,000

Free Accessories

Up to Rs 12,158

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 22,158

  • Both the petrol and diesel variants of the WR-V carry the above-mentioned discounts.

  • Buyers can avail either the cash discount or the free accessories.

  • Honda retails the WR-V from Rs 8.62 lakh to Rs 11.05 lakh.

Toyota Glanza

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 8,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 18,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 2,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 28,000

  • The aforementioned offers are applicable to the base-spec G MT variant of the Glanza.

  • Other variants get the same cash discount but the exchange bonus drops down to Rs 8,000 while the corporate discount stands at Rs 4,000.

  • Toyota retails the Glanza between Rs 7.34 lakh and Rs 9.30 lakh.

Volkswagen Polo

Variant

Existing Price

Offer Price

Difference

1.0-litre MPI Trendline (non-metallic)

Rs 6.16 lakh

Rs 5.84 lakh

-Rs 32,000

1.0-litre MPI Trendline (metallic)

Rs 6.26 lakh

--

--

1.0-litre MPI Comfortline (non-metallic)

Rs 7.11 lakh

Rs 6.94 lakh

-Rs 17,000

1.0-litre MPI Comfortline (metallic)

Rs 7.21 lakh

--

--

1.0-litre TSI Highline Plus MT

Rs 8.49 lakh

Rs 8.34 lakh

-Rs 15,000

1.0-litre TSI Highline Plus AT

Rs 9.60 lakh

Rs 9.59 lakh

-Rs 1,000

1.0-litre TSI Polo GT

Rs 9.99 lakh

Rs 9.79 lakh

-Rs 20,000

  • Volkswagen is offering the base-spec 1.0-litre MPI Trendline variant of the Polo with maximum savings of Rs 32,000.

  • The standard Polo’s top-spec Highline Plus AT variant gets the least benefit of just Rs 1,000.

Note: The above mentioned offers and benefits are likely to vary from state to state and depending on the variant chosen. Hence, we request you to contact the preferred model’s dealership for exact details.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

R
Published by
Rohit
