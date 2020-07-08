Save Up To Rs 1.60 Lakh On Honda Cars In July 2020

Published On Jul 08, 2020 11:23 AM By Rohit for Honda City

The Civic is also on offer this month

Amaze gets total savings of up to Rs 27,000.

Fourth-gen City is offered with maximum discounts of up to Rs 1.60 lakh.

Benefits of up to Rs 1.50 lakh on the Civic.

All offers are valid until July 31.

Although carmakers have resumed operations of plants and dealerships, sales numbers are yet to reach pre-lockdown volume. In a bid to revive these figures, Honda Cars India has rolled out various benefits across its sedans (Amaze, fourth-gen Honda City and Civic). The Civic is being offered with benefits for the first time since lockdown. All these offers are valid until July 31, 2020. Here’s the model-wise split:

Honda Amaze

Offer BS6 Amaze Extended Warranty (4th & 5th year) Rs 12,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 27,000

Both petrol and diesel variants of the Amaze are included in these offers.

The exchange bonus is applicable only when a buyer sells their old car for a new Honda Amaze.

In case you don’t trade in your old car, Honda will still offer the extended warranty package along with a cash discount of up to Rs 3,000.

Honda City (fourth-gen)

Offer BS6 City- SV MT/ V MT BS6 City- V CVT BS6 City- VX MT BS6 City- VX CVT BS6 City- ZX MT BS6 City- ZX CVT Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 31,000 Up to Rs 55,000 Up to Rs 70,000 Up to Rs 80,000 Up to Rs 1.10 lakh Exchange Bonus -- Rs 20,000 Rs 35,000 Rs 50,000 Rs 50,000 Rs 50,000

Honda is offering the petrol-only fourth-gen City with benefits of up to Rs 1.60 lakh.

Offers on the City differ depending on the variant chosen.

The fifth-gen City will be launched on July 15 .

Honda Civic

Offer BS6 Civic Petrol BS6 Civic Diesel Cash Discount Up to Rs 1 lakh Up to Rs 1.50 lakh

Honda is offering the Civic with total benefits of up to Rs 1.50 lakh.

It has commenced bookings for the BS6 Civic diesel and is expected to launch it in July 2020.

Note: The abovementioned offers are subject to change as per the variant chosen. Honda is also offering a corporate bonus for select employees. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Honda dealership for more details.

While Honda recently launched the WR-V BS6, it will be launching the Jazz BS6 soon. The 2020 Jazz will attract a premium as it will also get a mild facelift with the BS6 upgrade. The fifth-gen City , on the other hand, is expected to cost between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

