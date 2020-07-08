Save Up To Rs 1.60 Lakh On Honda Cars In July 2020
Published On Jul 08, 2020 11:23 AM By Rohit for Honda City
The Civic is also on offer this month
-
Amaze gets total savings of up to Rs 27,000.
-
Fourth-gen City is offered with maximum discounts of up to Rs 1.60 lakh.
-
Benefits of up to Rs 1.50 lakh on the Civic.
-
All offers are valid until July 31.
Although carmakers have resumed operations of plants and dealerships, sales numbers are yet to reach pre-lockdown volume. In a bid to revive these figures, Honda Cars India has rolled out various benefits across its sedans (Amaze, fourth-gen Honda City and Civic). The Civic is being offered with benefits for the first time since lockdown. All these offers are valid until July 31, 2020. Here’s the model-wise split:
Honda Amaze
|
Offer
|
BS6 Amaze
|
Extended Warranty (4th & 5th year)
|
Rs 12,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 15,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 27,000
-
Both petrol and diesel variants of the Amaze are included in these offers.
-
The exchange bonus is applicable only when a buyer sells their old car for a new Honda Amaze.
-
In case you don’t trade in your old car, Honda will still offer the extended warranty package along with a cash discount of up to Rs 3,000.
Check out all the latest car deals and discounts here.
Honda City (fourth-gen)
|
Offer
|
BS6 City- SV MT/ V MT
|
BS6 City- V CVT
|
BS6 City- VX MT
|
BS6 City- VX CVT
|
BS6 City- ZX MT
|
BS6 City- ZX CVT
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Up to Rs 31,000
|
Up to Rs 55,000
|
Up to Rs 70,000
|
Up to Rs 80,000
|
Up to Rs 1.10 lakh
|
Exchange Bonus
|
--
|
Rs 20,000
|
Rs 35,000
|
Rs 50,000
|
Rs 50,000
|
Rs 50,000
-
Honda is offering the petrol-only fourth-gen City with benefits of up to Rs 1.60 lakh.
-
Offers on the City differ depending on the variant chosen.
-
The fifth-gen City will be launched on July 15.
Honda Civic
|
Offer
|
BS6 Civic Petrol
|
BS6 Civic Diesel
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 1 lakh
|
Up to Rs 1.50 lakh
-
Honda is offering the Civic with total benefits of up to Rs 1.50 lakh.
-
It has commenced bookings for the BS6 Civic diesel and is expected to launch it in July 2020.
Note: The abovementioned offers are subject to change as per the variant chosen. Honda is also offering a corporate bonus for select employees. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Honda dealership for more details.
While Honda recently launched the WR-V BS6, it will be launching the Jazz BS6 soon. The 2020 Jazz will attract a premium as it will also get a mild facelift with the BS6 upgrade. The fifth-gen City, on the other hand, is expected to cost between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).
Read More on : City on road price
- Renew Honda City Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash