Published On Jul 04, 2020 04:28 PM By Raunak for Honda City 2020

The fifth iteration of Honda’s midsize sedan is longer, wider and more premium than ever before

Honda City pre-launch bookings are open.

It’ll be offered in three variants: V, VX and ZX.

Notable features include connected car tech, Honda’s lane watch camera and a sunroof.

Will be offered with petrol and diesel manual along with petrol automatic powertrain options .

Prices likely to start from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

It’s official! Honda Cars India has announced that the 2020 City will be launched on July 15. It’s the fifth iteration of Honda’s bread and butter model and the City is now more premium than ever. Read more about it in our first drive review right here.

The 2020 Honda City will be offered in three variants: V, VX, ZX. It will be powered by both petrol and diesel engine options. Pre-launch bookings are open for a token amount of Rs 21,000 and you can book one through the official website or your nearest Honda dealership.

The City now looks more grown up and borrows styling cues from the bigger Civic and Accord. You can have a look at it in our detailed City’s exterior image gallery. Even the interior has an European flair to it. Have a closer look in our detailed interior gallery story right here.

It also comes loaded with features. Notable ones include connected car technology, Alexa remote compatibility, a semi-digital instrument cluster, Honda’s Lane Watch Camera and a tyre pressure monitor. Other features include a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, climate control, cruise control and keyless entry with push button start. On the safety front, the City comes with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking camera with sensors and electronic stability control.

The 2020 Honda City is offered with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 121PS 1.5-litre petrol, which is 2PS more than before and a 100PS 1.5-litre diesel engine. Both engines are offered with a 6-speed manual while the petrol engine is also offered with a CVT. Nope, the City diesel won’t feature an automatic option.

Prices for the City are expected to start from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom), making it one of the pricier sedans in the segment. That said, if you still want a City and are on a budget, you may want to consider the fourth-generation model as it will be sold alongside the new car. The 2020 Honda City rivals the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, VW Vento, Skoda Rapid and Toyota Yaris.

