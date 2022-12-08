English | हिंदी

Save Up to Rs 1 Lakh On Mahindra SUVs With Year-end Benefits

Modified On Dec 08, 2022 06:05 PM

There are no savings offered on the Scorpios and the XUV700

Mahindra Cars Offers

  • Maximum rebate of Rs 1 lakh offered with XUV300.

  • XUV300’s TurboSport variants are also carrying benefits this time.

  • Save up to Rs 50,000 on Mahindra Thar.

  • Bolero Neo can be availed of with discounts of up to Rs 95,000.

  • Get savings of up to Rs 75,000 on the Mahindra Bolero.

Mahindra is offering substantial year-end savings on certain models. The XUV300 has the most offers, followed by the Bolero Twins and the Thar. There are no benefits available for the recently launched Scorpio N, Scorpio Classic and XUV700.

Disclaimer: The cash discounts listed below are only applicable to MY2022 models. Buying a model in the last month of the year can affect its resale value if you’re planning to change cars in the next three-to-four years.

Let’s have a look at model-wise discounts in Delhi below:

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

Offers

Amount

W4

W6

W8

W8(O)

Turbo Sport (W6, W8, W8 (O))

P (MT)/ D(MT)

P (MT), D (MT/AMT), P(AMT)

P &D (MT/AMT)

P & D (MT/AMT) 

P (MT)

Cash Discount

Rs 24,000

Rs 51,000

Rs 61,000

Rs 71,000

Rs 35,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 25,000

Rs 25,000

Rs 25,000

Rs 25,000

Rs 25,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 4,000

Up to Rs 4,000

Up to Rs 4,000

Up to Rs 4,000

NA

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 53,000

Up to Rs 80,000

Up to Rs 90,000

Up to Rs 1 lakh

Up to Rs 60,000

  • The top spec W8 (O) trim comes with maximum benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh.

  • The TurboSport (TGDI) variants also come with benefits of up to Rs 60,000.

  • Mahindra XUV300 is priced from Rs 8.41 lakh to 14.07 lakh.

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

Offers

Amount

Petrol

Diesel

Cash Discount

Rs 20,000

Rs 20,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 25,000

Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 5,000

Up to Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 50,000

Up to Rs 40,000

  • Petrol variants of Thar can be had with discounts of up to Rs 50,000.

  • The exchange bonus for the diesel Thar reduces to Rs 15,000 for maximum savings of up to Rs 40,000 only.

  • Mahindra Thar costs between Rs 13.59 lakh and Rs 16.29 lakh.

Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

Offers

Amount

N4

N8

N8 & N8 (OPT)

Cash Discount

Rs 44,000

Rs 46,000

Rs 71,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 20,000

Rs 20,000

Rs 20,000

Corporate Bonus

Up to Rs 4,000

Up to Rs 4,000

Up to Rs 4,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 68,000

Up to Rs 70,000

Up to Rs 95,000

  • After the XUV300, the Bolero Neo is the most discounted model in the Mahindra lineup this month.

  • It is the midway solution between the basic Bolero and the Scorpio Classic, with the benefit of affordability and some creature comforts.

  • The top-spec N8 variants are carrying the highest savings of up to Rs 95,000.

  • Mahindra Bolero Neo starts at Rs 9.48 lakh and goes till 11.99 lakh.

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

Offers

Amount

B2

B4 & B6

B6 (OPT)

Cash Discount

Rs 20,000

Rs 42,000

Rs 62,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

Corporate Bonus

Up to Rs 3,000

Up to Rs 3,000

Up toRs 3,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 33,000

Up to Rs 55,000

Up to Rs 75,000

  • Mahindra’s top-seller is also available with year-end discounts, with the highest savings on the top trim.

  • The base-spec B2 trim gets the least cash discount of Rs 20,000.

  • Mahindra Bolero is priced from Rs 9.53 lakh to Rs 10.48 lakh.

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

Offers

Amount

M2

M4+ & M6+

Cash Discount

Rs 40,000

Rs 35,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount 

Rs 5,200

Rs 5,200

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 60,200

Up to Rs 55,200

  • More benefits are offered on the base-spec M2 trim of the Mahindra MPV.

  • Cash discount for M4 and M6 variants get reduced to 35,000.

  • Marazzo is carrying the highest corporate discount among Mahindras this month.

  • Mahindra’s MPV is sold between Rs 13.41 lakh and Rs 15.70 lakh.

Note

  • Offers may vary depending on the city or State of your residence, so please contact the Mahindra dealership nearest to you for more details.

  • All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

