Modified On Dec 08, 2022

There are no savings offered on the Scorpios and the XUV700

Maximum rebate of Rs 1 lakh offered with XUV300.

XUV300’s TurboSport variants are also carrying benefits this time.

Save up to Rs 50,000 on Mahindra Thar.

Bolero Neo can be availed of with discounts of up to Rs 95,000.

Get savings of up to Rs 75,000 on the Mahindra Bolero.

Mahindra is offering substantial year-end savings on certain models. The XUV300 has the most offers, followed by the Bolero Twins and the Thar. There are no benefits available for the recently launched Scorpio N, Scorpio Classic and XUV700.

Disclaimer: The cash discounts listed below are only applicable to MY2022 models. Buying a model in the last month of the year can affect its resale value if you’re planning to change cars in the next three-to-four years.

Let’s have a look at model-wise discounts in Delhi below:

Mahindra XUV300

Offers Amount W4 W6 W8 W8(O) Turbo Sport (W6, W8, W8 (O)) P (MT)/ D(MT) P (MT), D (MT/AMT), P(AMT) P &D (MT/AMT) P & D (MT/AMT) P (MT) Cash Discount Rs 24,000 Rs 51,000 Rs 61,000 Rs 71,000 Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Rs 25,000 Rs 25,000 Rs 25,000 Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Up to Rs 4,000 Up to Rs 4,000 Up to Rs 4,000 NA Total Benefits Up to Rs 53,000 Up to Rs 80,000 Up to Rs 90,000 Up to Rs 1 lakh Up to Rs 60,000

The top spec W8 (O) trim comes with maximum benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh.

The TurboSport (TGDI) variants also come with benefits of up to Rs 60,000.

Mahindra XUV300 is priced from Rs 8.41 lakh to 14.07 lakh.

Mahindra Thar

Offers Amount Petrol Diesel Cash Discount Rs 20,000 Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 5,000 Up to Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 50,000 Up to Rs 40,000

Petrol variants of Thar can be had with discounts of up to Rs 50,000.

The exchange bonus for the diesel Thar reduces to Rs 15,000 for maximum savings of up to Rs 40,000 only.

Mahindra Thar costs between Rs 13.59 lakh and Rs 16.29 lakh.

Mahindra Bolero Neo

Offers Amount N4 N8 N8 & N8 (OPT) Cash Discount Rs 44,000 Rs 46,000 Rs 71,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Rs 20,000 Rs 20,000 Corporate Bonus Up to Rs 4,000 Up to Rs 4,000 Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 68,000 Up to Rs 70,000 Up to Rs 95,000

After the XUV300, the Bolero Neo is the most discounted model in the Mahindra lineup this month.

It is the midway solution between the basic Bolero and the Scorpio Classic, with the benefit of affordability and some creature comforts.

The top-spec N8 variants are carrying the highest savings of up to Rs 95,000.

Mahindra Bolero Neo starts at Rs 9.48 lakh and goes till 11.99 lakh.

Mahindra Bolero

Offers Amount B2 B4 & B6 B6 (OPT) Cash Discount Rs 20,000 Rs 42,000 Rs 62,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Corporate Bonus Up to Rs 3,000 Up to Rs 3,000 Up toRs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 33,000 Up to Rs 55,000 Up to Rs 75,000

Mahindra’s top-seller is also available with year-end discounts, with the highest savings on the top trim.

The base-spec B2 trim gets the least cash discount of Rs 20,000.

Mahindra Bolero is priced from Rs 9.53 lakh to Rs 10.48 lakh.

Mahindra Marazzo

Offers Amount M2 M4+ & M6+ Cash Discount Rs 40,000 Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,200 Rs 5,200 Total Benefits Up to Rs 60,200 Up to Rs 55,200

More benefits are offered on the base-spec M2 trim of the Mahindra MPV.

Cash discount for M4 and M6 variants get reduced to 35,000.

Marazzo is carrying the highest corporate discount among Mahindras this month.

Mahindra’s MPV is sold between Rs 13.41 lakh and Rs 15.70 lakh.

Note

Offers may vary depending on the city or State of your residence, so please contact the Mahindra dealership nearest to you for more details.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

