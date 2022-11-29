Published On Nov 29, 2022 05:39 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra XUV700

The carmaker suspects there is a faulty rubber bellow inside the bell housing in the units recalled

The recalled units were manufactured between July 1 and November 11, 2022.

Recall covers manual variants of the Scorpio N (6,618 units) and XUV700 (12,566 units).

The issue might affect the operational clearance of the rubber bellow.

The defective component will be replaced at no cost.

Mahindra is proactively recalling certain units of Scorpio N and XUV700 due to a suspected defective rubber bellow inside the clutch bell housing of the manual variants of the SUVs. Mahindra dealerships will voluntarily call impacted buyers to examine and replace the problematic component on their cars. The faulty component is suspected to be present in around 6,618 units of the Scorpio N and 12,566 units of the XUV700.

Because of this flaw, the operating clearance of the rubber bellow may be affected, resulting in performance concerns. According to Mahindra, this issue occurred because of a quality control issue at the end of the part vendor. Mahindra will replace the defective part free of cost.

Both the Scorpio N and XUV700 are offered with the same engines — a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel – in varied states of tune. Both get the choice of a six-speed manual and automatic transmissions, with only the diesel getting the option of an AWD system with the XUV700 and a 4x4 system in the Scorpio N.

Scorpio N XUV700 Engine 2-litre turbo petrol 2.2-litre diesel 2-litre turbo petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power 203PS 132PS/ 170PS 200PS 185PS Torque 380Nm 300Nm/350Nm 380Nm 450Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

The Scorpio N is priced between Rs 11.99 lakh and Rs 23.90 lakh, while the XUV700 costs between Rs 13.45 lakh and Rs 24.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

