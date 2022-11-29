English | हिंदी

Mahindra Issues Recall For Some Batches Of Scorpio N & XUV700

Published On Nov 29, 2022 05:39 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra XUV700

  • 7869 Views
  • Write a comment

The carmaker suspects there is a faulty rubber bellow inside the bell housing in the units recalled

Mahindra XUV700 And Scorpio-N

  • The recalled units were manufactured between July 1 and November 11, 2022.

  • Recall covers manual variants of the Scorpio N (6,618 units) and XUV700 (12,566 units).

  • The issue might affect the operational clearance of the rubber bellow.

  • The defective component will be replaced at no cost.

Mahindra is proactively recalling certain units of Scorpio N and XUV700 due to a suspected defective rubber bellow inside the clutch bell housing of the manual variants of the SUVs. Mahindra dealerships will voluntarily call impacted buyers to examine and replace the problematic component on their cars. The faulty component is suspected to be present in around 6,618 units of the Scorpio N and 12,566 units of the XUV700.

Mahindra Scorpio-N

Because of this flaw, the operating clearance of the rubber bellow may be affected, resulting in performance concerns. According to Mahindra, this issue occurred because of a quality control issue at the end of the part vendor. Mahindra will replace the defective part free of cost.

Also Read: XUV400 EV Gets A Stylish 1 Of 1 Special Edition

Both the Scorpio N and XUV700 are offered with the same engines — a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel – in varied states of tune. Both get the choice of a six-speed manual and automatic transmissions, with only the diesel getting the option of an AWD system with the XUV700 and a 4x4 system in the Scorpio N.

Mahindra XUV700

Scorpio N

XUV700

Engine

2-litre turbo petrol

2.2-litre diesel

2-litre turbo petrol

2.2-litre diesel

Power

203PS

132PS/ 170PS

200PS

185PS

Torque

380Nm

300Nm/350Nm

380Nm

450Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

6-speed MT/ 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

6-speed MT/

6-speed AT

6-speed MT/

6-speed AT

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Goes Full Bling With A Panoramic Sunroof

The Scorpio N is priced between Rs 11.99 lakh and Rs 23.90 lakh, while the XUV700 costs between Rs 13.45 lakh and Rs 24.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Read More on : Mahindra XUV700 diesel

S
Published by
Shreyash
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Mahindra XUV700

Read Full News
  • Mahindra Scorpio-N
  • Mahindra XUV700
Big Saving !!
Save upto 28% ! Find best deals on Used Mahindra Cars
View Used Mahindra XUV700 In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsMahindra Issues Recall For Some Batches Of Scorpio N & XUV700
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience