Modified On Nov 18, 2022 09:41 AM By Ansh for Honda City

Some benefits are in the form of free accessories apart from cash, exchange and corporate discounts

The XUV300 offers the maximum discount of up to Rs 79,500.

It is followed by the Nissan Kicks with benefits of up to Rs 61,000.

The fifth-generation Honda City gets offers of up to Rs 59,292.

All these offers are valid till the end of November.

If you’re looking to buy a new car this month in the price range of Rs 10-15 lakh with some delightful savings, you don’t have a long list to choose from. Irrespective of their segment, these are the highest discounts and benefits you can avail for a new car in that price range.

Also Read: Here Are The Top 7 Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh With Highest Offers This November

Let’s have a look at the model-wise discounts:

Mahindra XUV300

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 32,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,500 Other Discounts Up to Rs 18,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 79,500

Mahindra XUV300 gets maximum benefits of Rs 79,500 on the top-spec W8 trim.

The W4 trim and the petrol variant of the W6 trim do not get any cash discount.

The diesel variants of W6 and W8 trims get cash benefits of Rs 5,000 and Rs 29,350, respectively.

All variants get the same exchange bonus and a corporate discount of Rs 25,000 and Rs 4,500, respectively.

Additional offers for the petrol and diesel W8 variant are up to Rs 18,000 and Rs 20,650, respectively. The diesel variant gets higher offers but gets a lower cash discount.

The XUV300 is priced between Rs 8.41 lakh and Rs 14.07 lakh.

Nissan Kicks

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 19,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 30,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Online Booking Bonus Rs 2,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 61,000

These discounts are on the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol variants (for both manual and automatic) but not available in the northern region of the country.

For the North region of the country, Nissan’s offer includes extended warranty and pre-maintenance service packages.

It gets a maximum cash discount of Rs 19,000 and a maximum exchange bonus of Rs 30,000.

A corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000 is available along with an online booking bonus of Rs 2,000.

Nissan retails the Kicks from Rs 9.50 lakh to Rs 14.90 lakh.

Honda City

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,000 Free Accessories Up to Rs 32,292 Exchange Bonus Rs 7,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 5,000 Car Exchange Discount Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 59,292

These offers are available on the manual variants of the fifth-gen Honda City.

Customers can either get a cash discount or free accessories.

While the automatic variants get a higher car exchange discount of Rs 20,000, they do not get a cash discount or any free accessories.

While the free accessories do not reduce your final payment, they increase the value-for-money quotient of your purchase.

All variants get a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000 as well.

Honda has priced the City from Rs 11.57 lakh to Rs 15.52 lakh.

Mahindra Bolero

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 13,100 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Other Offers Up to Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 42,100

Mahindra Bolero gets a cash discount of up to Rs 13,100 on the B6 (OPT) variant.

The B4 and B6 variants do not get any cash discounts.

All variants get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

Additional offers of up to Rs 15,000 are also available on the B4 and B6 (OPT) variants.

The Mahindra Bolero’s prices range between Rs 9.53 lakh and Rs 10.48 lakh.

Mahindra Marazzo

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 6000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 41,000

Highest discounts are on the base-spec M2 variant of the Mahindra Marazzo MPV.

The M4 and M6 variants get a reduced cash discount of Rs 15,000.

All variants get an exchange bonus and corporate discount of Rs 15,000 and Rs 6,000, respectively.

Mahindra has priced the Marazzo between Rs 13.41 lakh and Rs 15.70 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Note: These offers may differ depending on your location and the variant you choose. We recommend you contact the nearest dealership of your preferred model to get more details.

Read More on : City on road price