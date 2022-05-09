You Can Avail Savings Of Up To Rs 81,500 On Mahindra Cars This May
Modified On May 09, 2022 09:23 AM By CarDekho for Mahindra Alturas G4
The carmaker’s popular and recently launched models such as the Thar, Bolero Neo, and XUV700 do not get discounts this time around
-
The Alturas G4 comes with maximum savings of up to Rs 81,500.
-
Up to Rs 37,190 off on the KUV100 NXT.
-
The Bolero, Scorpio, XUV300, and Alturas G4 get additional discounts.
-
All offers are applicable till the end of May.
For the month of May, Mahindra is offering discounts on multiple models. While the XUV700, Thar and Bolero Neo don’t get any benefits, there’s discounts of up to Rs 81,500 on some models.
Mahindra models carrying benefits this May are:
KUV100 NXT
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 14,190
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 37,190
-
These discounts can be availed of throughout the KUV100 NXT’s range.
-
The carmaker retails it from Rs 6.18 lakh to 7.92 lakh.
Bolero
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Additional Offers
|
Up to Rs 6,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 19,000
-
All variants of the Bolero are being offered with the discounts mentioned above.
-
It is priced between Rs 9.33 lakh and Rs 10.26 lakh.
Check out all the latest car deals and discounts here.
Scorpio
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 4,000
|
Additional Offers
|
Up to Rs 13,320
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 27,320
-
These offers are applicable only to the second-from-base S5 trim.
-
The Scorpio is sold in five trims, prices of which range from Rs 13.54 lakh to Rs 18.62 lakh.
XUV300
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 7,581
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 4,000
|
Additional Offers
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 46,581
-
These discounts are available with the top-spec W8 (O) trim of the XUV300.
-
The sub-compact SUV costs between Rs 8.41 lakh to 14.07 lakh
Marazzo
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 24,650
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 5,200
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 44,850
-
The base spec of the Marazzo is available with these savings.
-
The MPV’s prices range from Rs 13.17 lakh to Rs 15.44 lakh.
Alturas G4
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 50,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 11,500
|
Additional Offers
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 81,500
-
Both trims of the Alturas G4 are being offered with the above-mentioned discounts.
-
Mahindra retails its full-size SUV from Rs 28.88 lakh to Rs 31.88 lakh.
Note: Depending upon your location, the benefits and total discounts offered on each model will differ as per the variant selected. We request you to contact your nearest Mahindra dealership for full details.
All prices ex-showroom Delhi
Read More on : Alturas G4 diesel
- Renew Mahindra Alturas G4 Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash
0 out of 0 found this helpful