Modified On May 09, 2022 09:23 AM By CarDekho for Mahindra Alturas G4

The carmaker’s popular and recently launched models such as the Thar, Bolero Neo, and XUV700 do not get discounts this time around

The Alturas G4 comes with maximum savings of up to Rs 81,500.

Up to Rs 37,190 off on the KUV100 NXT.

The Bolero, Scorpio, XUV300, and Alturas G4 get additional discounts.

All offers are applicable till the end of May.

For the month of May, Mahindra is offering discounts on multiple models. While the XUV700, Thar and Bolero Neo don’t get any benefits, there’s discounts of up to Rs 81,500 on some models.

Mahindra models carrying benefits this May are:

KUV100 NXT

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 14,190 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 37,190

These discounts can be availed of throughout the KUV100 NXT ’s range.

The carmaker retails it from Rs 6.18 lakh to 7.92 lakh.

Bolero

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Additional Offers Up to Rs 6,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 19,000

All variants of the Bolero are being offered with the discounts mentioned above.

It is priced between Rs 9.33 lakh and Rs 10.26 lakh.

Scorpio

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Additional Offers Up to Rs 13,320 Total Benefits Up to Rs 27,320

These offers are applicable only to the second-from-base S5 trim.

The Scorpio is sold in five trims, prices of which range from Rs 13.54 lakh to Rs 18.62 lakh.

XUV300

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 7,581 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Additional Offers Up to Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 46,581

These discounts are available with the top-spec W8 (O) trim of the XUV300 .

The sub-compact SUV costs between Rs 8.41 lakh to 14.07 lakh

Marazzo

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 24,650 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 5,200 Total Benefits Up to Rs 44,850

The base spec of the Marazzo is available with these savings.

The MPV’s prices range from Rs 13.17 lakh to Rs 15.44 lakh.

Alturas G4

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 50,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 11,500 Additional Offers Up to Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 81,500

Both trims of the Alturas G4 are being offered with the above-mentioned discounts.

Mahindra retails its full-size SUV from Rs 28.88 lakh to Rs 31.88 lakh.

Note: Depending upon your location, the benefits and total discounts offered on each model will differ as per the variant selected. We request you to contact your nearest Mahindra dealership for full details.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

