Planning For A Mahindra SUV? Save Up To Rs 79,500 This November

Modified On Nov 14, 2022 07:41 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra Marazzo

  • 512 Views
  • Write a comment

Offers are only available on XUV300, Thar, Bolero and Marazzo

Mahindra Offers Collage

  • Maximum savings of up to Rs 79,500 are offered with XUV300.
  • Mahindra Bolero comes with benefits of up to Rs 42,100.
  • The Marazzo is having discounts of up to Rs 41,000.
  • Select trims of the Thar get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 25,000.
  • No offers are available on Scorpio Classic, Scorpio N, Bolero Neo, XUV700 and Alturas G4.
  • Offers may not be pan-India; please verify with the nearest dealership in your city.
  • All offers are valid till the end of November.

This month, Mahindra offers numerous incentives and savings on the XUV300, Marazzo, Thar and Bolero. The higher spec trims of the XUV300 subcompact SUV have the highest benefits, while the Thar is the least discounted model. Other Mahindra SUVs like the Scorpio N and XUV700 get no such discounts, their popularity resulting in considerable waiting periods.

Also See: These Are The Clearest Spy Shots Of 2023 5-Door Mahindra Thar So Far

Let’s have a look at model wise details below 

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

Offers

Amount

 

W4

W6

W8

P (MT)

D (MT)

P (MT)

D (MT/AMT), P(AMT)

P(MT/AMT)

D (MT/AMT)

Cash Discount

NA

NA

NA

Rs 5,000

Rs 32,000

Rs 29,350

Exchange Bonus

Rs 25,000

Rs 25,000

Rs 25,000

Rs 25,000

Rs 25,000

Rs 25,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 4,500

Rs 4,500

Rs 4,500

Rs 4,500

Rs 4,500

Rs 4,500

Other Discounts

NA

NA

NA

Rs 15,000

Rs 18,000

Rs 20,650

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 29,500

Up to Rs 29,500

Up to Rs 29,500

Up to Rs 49,500

Up to Rs 79,500

Up to Rs 29,500
  • Customers can avail maximum savings on the W8 petrol trim of the XUV300. With the mid-spec W6 variant, it’s the diesel option that offers more savings.
  • No discounts or benefits are offered on XUV300 Turbo Sport Variant.
  • Mahindra retails its subcompact SUV between Rs 8.41 lakh and Rs 14.07 lakh.
  • In early 2023, Mahindra will be introducing a long-range EV based off of the XUV300, called the XUV400.

Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio-N vs Mahindra XUV700: Which SUV To Buy?

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

Offers

Amount

AX OPT MT, LX AT Convertible, LX MT Hard Top (P)

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 25,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 25,000
  • A couple of petrol-powered variants of the Thar also come with savings this month in the form of an exchange bonus..
  • Mahindra Thar starts at Rs 13.59 lakh and goes till Rs 16.29 lakh.

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

Offers

Amount

B4

B6

B6 (OPT)

Cash Discount

NA

NA

Rs 13,100

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

Corporate Bonus

Rs 4,000

Rs 4,000

Rs 4,000

Other Offers 

Rs 15,000

NA

Rs 15,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 29,000

Up to Rs  14,000

Up to Rs 42,100
  • The middle variant gets the least offers as it misses out on other additional benefits worth Rs 15,000 available on the other two trims.
  • The top-end trim of the Bolero is the most discounted trim. Its premium namesake, the Bolero Neo, does not get any savings this month.
  • Mahindra Bolero is priced from Rs 9.53 lakh to Rs 10.48 lakh.

Also Read: Mahindra To Strengthen EV Charging Network In Collaboration With Statiq

Mahindra Marazzo 

Mahindra Marazzo

Offers

Amount

 

 

 

M2

M4

M6

Cash Discount

Rs 20,000

Rs 15,000

Rs 15,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

Rs 15,000

Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount 

Rs 6000

Rs 6,000

Rs 6,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 41,000

Up to Rs 36,000

Up to Rs 36,000
  • Consumers can avail the highest savings on the base M2 trim of the Mahindra Marazzo. The other two offer a lower cash discount, a difference of just Rs 5,000
  • Mahindra’s MPV is sold between Rs 13.41 lakh and Rs 15.70 lakh.

Note 

  • Offers may vary depending on the city or state, please contact your nearest Mahindra dealership.
  • All the prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Read More on : Marazzo diesel

S
Published by
Shreyash
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Mahindra Marazzo

Read Full News
  • Mahindra Thar
  • Mahindra XUV300
  • Mahindra Bolero
  • Mahindra Marazzo

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Muv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsPlanning For A Mahindra SUV? Save Up To Rs 79,500 This November
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience