Offers are only available on XUV300, Thar, Bolero and Marazzo

Maximum savings of up to Rs 79,500 are offered with XUV300.

Mahindra Bolero comes with benefits of up to Rs 42,100.

The Marazzo is having discounts of up to Rs 41,000.

Select trims of the Thar get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 25,000.

No offers are available on Scorpio Classic, Scorpio N, Bolero Neo, XUV700 and Alturas G4.

Offers may not be pan-India; please verify with the nearest dealership in your city.

All offers are valid till the end of November.

This month, Mahindra offers numerous incentives and savings on the XUV300, Marazzo, Thar and Bolero. The higher spec trims of the XUV300 subcompact SUV have the highest benefits, while the Thar is the least discounted model. Other Mahindra SUVs like the Scorpio N and XUV700 get no such discounts, their popularity resulting in considerable waiting periods.

Let’s have a look at model wise details below

Mahindra XUV300

Offers Amount W4 W6 W8 P (MT) D (MT) P (MT) D (MT/AMT), P(AMT) P(MT/AMT) D (MT/AMT) Cash Discount NA NA NA Rs 5,000 Rs 32,000 Rs 29,350 Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Rs 25,000 Rs 25,000 Rs 25,000 Rs 25,000 Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Rs 4,500 Rs 4,500 Rs 4,500 Rs 4,500 Rs 4,500 Rs 4,500 Other Discounts NA NA NA Rs 15,000 Rs 18,000 Rs 20,650 Total Benefits Up to Rs 29,500 Up to Rs 29,500 Up to Rs 29,500 Up to Rs 49,500 Up to Rs 79,500 Up to Rs 29,500

Customers can avail maximum savings on the W8 petrol trim of the XUV300. With the mid-spec W6 variant, it’s the diesel option that offers more savings.

No discounts or benefits are offered on XUV300 Turbo Sport Variant.

Mahindra retails its subcompact SUV between Rs 8.41 lakh and Rs 14.07 lakh.

In early 2023, Mahindra will be introducing a long-range EV based off of the XUV300, called the XUV400.

Mahindra Thar

Offers Amount AX OPT MT, LX AT Convertible, LX MT Hard Top (P) Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 25,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 25,000

A couple of petrol-powered variants of the Thar also come with savings this month in the form of an exchange bonus..

Mahindra Thar starts at Rs 13.59 lakh and goes till Rs 16.29 lakh.

Mahindra Bolero

Offers Amount B4 B6 B6 (OPT) Cash Discount NA NA Rs 13,100 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Corporate Bonus Rs 4,000 Rs 4,000 Rs 4,000 Other Offers Rs 15,000 NA Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 29,000 Up to Rs 14,000 Up to Rs 42,100

The middle variant gets the least offers as it misses out on other additional benefits worth Rs 15,000 available on the other two trims.

The top-end trim of the Bolero is the most discounted trim. Its premium namesake, the Bolero Neo, does not get any savings this month.

Mahindra Bolero is priced from Rs 9.53 lakh to Rs 10.48 lakh.

Mahindra Marazzo

Offers Amount M2 M4 M6 Cash Discount Rs 20,000 Rs 15,000 Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Rs 15,000 Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 6000 Rs 6,000 Rs 6,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 41,000 Up to Rs 36,000 Up to Rs 36,000

Consumers can avail the highest savings on the base M2 trim of the Mahindra Marazzo. The other two offer a lower cash discount, a difference of just Rs 5,000

Mahindra’s MPV is sold between Rs 13.41 lakh and Rs 15.70 lakh.

Note

Offers may vary depending on the city or state, please contact your nearest Mahindra dealership.

All the prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

