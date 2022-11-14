Planning For A Mahindra SUV? Save Up To Rs 79,500 This November
Offers are only available on XUV300, Thar, Bolero and Marazzo
- Maximum savings of up to Rs 79,500 are offered with XUV300.
- Mahindra Bolero comes with benefits of up to Rs 42,100.
- The Marazzo is having discounts of up to Rs 41,000.
- Select trims of the Thar get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 25,000.
- No offers are available on Scorpio Classic, Scorpio N, Bolero Neo, XUV700 and Alturas G4.
- Offers may not be pan-India; please verify with the nearest dealership in your city.
- All offers are valid till the end of November.
This month, Mahindra offers numerous incentives and savings on the XUV300, Marazzo, Thar and Bolero. The higher spec trims of the XUV300 subcompact SUV have the highest benefits, while the Thar is the least discounted model. Other Mahindra SUVs like the Scorpio N and XUV700 get no such discounts, their popularity resulting in considerable waiting periods.
Let’s have a look at model wise details below
Mahindra XUV300
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
|
W4
|
W6
|
W8
|
P (MT)
|
D (MT)
|
P (MT)
|
D (MT/AMT), P(AMT)
|
P(MT/AMT)
|
D (MT/AMT)
|
Cash Discount
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
Rs 5,000
|
Rs 32,000
|
Rs 29,350
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 25,000
|
Rs 25,000
|
Rs 25,000
|
Rs 25,000
|
Rs 25,000
|
Rs 25,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 4,500
|
Rs 4,500
|
Rs 4,500
|
Rs 4,500
|
Rs 4,500
|
Rs 4,500
|
Other Discounts
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
Rs 15,000
|
Rs 18,000
|
Rs 20,650
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 29,500
|
Up to Rs 29,500
|
Up to Rs 29,500
|
Up to Rs 49,500
|
Up to Rs 79,500
|
Up to Rs 29,500
- Customers can avail maximum savings on the W8 petrol trim of the XUV300. With the mid-spec W6 variant, it’s the diesel option that offers more savings.
- No discounts or benefits are offered on XUV300 Turbo Sport Variant.
- Mahindra retails its subcompact SUV between Rs 8.41 lakh and Rs 14.07 lakh.
- In early 2023, Mahindra will be introducing a long-range EV based off of the XUV300, called the XUV400.
Mahindra Thar
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
AX OPT MT, LX AT Convertible, LX MT Hard Top (P)
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 25,000
- A couple of petrol-powered variants of the Thar also come with savings this month in the form of an exchange bonus..
- Mahindra Thar starts at Rs 13.59 lakh and goes till Rs 16.29 lakh.
Mahindra Bolero
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
B4
|
B6
|
B6 (OPT)
|
Cash Discount
|
NA
|
NA
|
Rs 13,100
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 10,000
|
Rs 10,000
|
Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Bonus
|
Rs 4,000
|
Rs 4,000
|
Rs 4,000
|
Other Offers
|
Rs 15,000
|
NA
|
Rs 15,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 29,000
|
Up to Rs 14,000
|
Up to Rs 42,100
- The middle variant gets the least offers as it misses out on other additional benefits worth Rs 15,000 available on the other two trims.
- The top-end trim of the Bolero is the most discounted trim. Its premium namesake, the Bolero Neo, does not get any savings this month.
- Mahindra Bolero is priced from Rs 9.53 lakh to Rs 10.48 lakh.
Mahindra Marazzo
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
M2
|
M4
|
M6
|
Cash Discount
|
Rs 20,000
|
Rs 15,000
|
Rs 15,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 15,000
|
Rs 15,000
|
Rs 15,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 6000
|
Rs 6,000
|
Rs 6,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 41,000
|
Up to Rs 36,000
|
Up to Rs 36,000
- Consumers can avail the highest savings on the base M2 trim of the Mahindra Marazzo. The other two offer a lower cash discount, a difference of just Rs 5,000
- Mahindra’s MPV is sold between Rs 13.41 lakh and Rs 15.70 lakh.
Note
- Offers may vary depending on the city or state, please contact your nearest Mahindra dealership.
- All the prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.
