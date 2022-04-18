Toyota Innova Leads MPV Sales In March 2022 Ahead Of Maruti Ertiga And Kia Carens

Modified On Apr 18, 2022 11:03 AM By Sonny

The Kia Carens was the fourth best-selling MPV in India for the same month

The MPV space in India is highly varied with models that cater to various prices and sizes. Its monthly sales make up a noteworthy chunk of the overall auto industry it is usually dominated by Maruti. The output for the Ertiga and XL6 dropped notably ahead of the launch of their facelifted versions in April, allowing the Innova Crysta to top the charts in March 2022. Here’s how each model fared in detail:

 

March 2022

February 2022

MoM Growth

Market share current(%)

Market share (% last year)

YoY mkt share (%)

Average sales (6 months)

Toyota Innova Crysta

7917

4318

83.34

31.14

45.34

-14.2

4262

Maruti Ertiga

7888

11649

-32.28

31.03

73.45

-42.42

11476

Kia Carens

7008

5109

37.16

27.56

0

27.56

1043

Maruti XL6

2000

3304

-39.46

7.86

24.17

-16.31

3574

Kia Carnival

328

283

15.9

1.29

0.35

0.94

373

Mahindra Marazzo

279

147

89.79

1.09

2.01

-0.92

43

Total

25420

24810

2.45

        

  • The Toyota Innova Crysta witnessed a surge in demand through March with an 83 percent month-on-month growth in sales. This boost was sufficient to propel the premium offering to the top of the segment. 

  • As is the observed norm, the model that is due to be replaced by an updated version witnesses a sharp drop in its MoM figures. Such was the case with Maruti’s usual segment leaders: Ertiga and XL6.

  • The Ertiga accounted for 7,888 units in March, just 29 units short of the Innova’s tally. That’s a MoM drop of 32 percent, and its year-on-year (YoY) market share shrunk by 42 percent. Meanwhile, the demand for the XL6 dropped by nearly 40 percent to just 2,000 units.

  • The latest entrant in this space, the Kia Carens, has managed to become the third best-selling model already with just over 7,000 units sold. It enjoyed a MoM growth of 37 percent.

  • The Carens’s far pricier MPV sibling and the most premium model on this list, the Carnival, recorded a MoM growth of nearly 16 percent.

  • Mahindra’s Marazzo had the best MoM improvement in sales with nearly 90 percent growth, but it still was the lowest performing MPV of the month.

