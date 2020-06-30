Renault Kiger vs Triber Interior: Key Differences

Published On Jun 30, 2020 08:03 AM By Sonny for Renault Kiger (HBC)

Both models share their underpinnings but their cabins are not the same

The interior of the upcoming Renault Kiger sub-4m SUV has recently been spied for the first time. It shares its underpinnings with the last new Renault to be introduced in India, the Triber sub-4m MPV crossover. As a result, both these cars are expected to have a lot in common but our first peek at the Kiger’s interior suggests quite a few differences in the cabin.

The Kiger is meant to be positioned a step above the Triber and has a more premium feel to its cabin. The first difference to be seen between the two cabins is the dark theme of the Kiger compared to the lighter dual-tone theme inside the Triber which also gets a strip of silver across its dash, connecting all the front AC vents.

The sub-4m SUV also appears to be ergonomically sorted as the steering wheel features more controls than even the Duster. It also has gloss black inserts unlike the Triber which has neither of those. Both sub-4m models have similar looking digital instrument clusters but the Kiger is likely to get a colour display as opposed to the LED display in the Triber.

Both Renaults have a similar dashboard but differing central consoles. The central AC vents are now positioned below the touchscreen infotainment system. The Kiger has a shelf and three-dial climate controls above that, same as the Triber. While the Triber has manual AC controls, the Kiger uses an updated version with auto AC and digital displays on the three dials.

Sticking with the air conditioning, the Kiger will likely get conventionally positioned rear AC vents behind the central tunnel as opposed to the pillar-mounted and roof-mounted vents in the 7-seater Triber.

One of the highlights of the platform used by both the Kiger and Triber sub-4m offerings is its wheelbase which allows for a more spacious cabin. Given that the Kiger is a 5-seater compared to the 7-seat Triber, a roomy cabin will likely be one of its strong points in the sub-4m SUV segment.

The Renault Kiger will likely be powered by a choice of 1.0-litre petrol engines - one naturally-aspirated as offered in the Triber and a new turbocharged unit. The non-turbo engine is available with the choice of a 5-speed manual or an AMT in the Triber while the turbocharged unit will be offered with a choice of a CVT automatic along with the 5-speed manual.

Renault is expected to launch the Kiger around the festive season with prices likely to range from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh. It will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza , Hyundai Venue , Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport and upcoming rivals too.

