Renault Kiger Set To Become Dearer From April 1

Published On Mar 23, 2021 05:01 PM By Tarun for Renault Kiger

If your Kiger is delivered post-April 1, you will have to pay the extra price

Dealership sources confirm a price hike for the Renault Kiger from April 1.

New prices applicable to all deliveries post-April 1, irrespective of the booking date.

Expect an increment of around Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000.

Kiger uses a 72PS 1.0-litre petrol engine and a 100PS 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.

It is priced from Rs 5.45 lakh to Rs 9.72 lakh (ex-showroom introductory).

Renault is likely to hike the prices of the Kiger next month. While there is no official confirmation from Renault, dealerships have verified the development. Its introductory price ranges from Rs 5.45 lakh to Rs 9.72 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new prices will apply to all deliveries from April 1, irrespective of the booking date. Renault will soon reveal the exact price hike, but we are expecting it to be around Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000.

Currently, the Kiger faces a decent waiting period of 2-8 weeks. It comes with two engine options: 1.0-litre naturally aspirated and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol units. The naturally aspirated motor is good for 72PS and 96Nm, paired to 5-speed manual and AMT transmissions. The turbo unit produces 100PS and up to 160Nm, paired to 5-speed manual and CVT options.

It features LED headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, a 7-inch fully digital instrument panel, wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, automatic AC, ambient lighting, air purifier, cruise control, 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment, a rear view camera, four airbags, and rear AC vents.

Renault Kiger competes with the likes of the Toyota Urban Cruiser , Kia Sonet , Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza , Hyundai Venue , Mahindra XUV300 , Tata Nexon , Ford EcoSport , and the Nissan Magnite .

