Renault Kiger vs Nissan Magnite: Which Variant Of These Sub-4m SUVs Offers Better Value?

Modified On Feb 19, 2021 04:15 PM By Sonny for Renault Kiger

We find out which of these aggressively priced sub-compact SUV siblings is more paisa vasool in this brochure comparison

The Renault Kiger has arrived in the sub-compact SUV segment with an introductory price tag of Rs 5.45 lakh to Rs 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It follows closely on the heels of its sibling, the Nissan Magnite, which is priced rather closely with the same powertrain options. But the Kiger bears a very different design from the Magnite with minor but important differences in its feature list. Here’s a look at how the two models compare in terms of the features they offer, variant-for-variant. Do note that this is a comparison based on what the two SUVs bring to the table on paper and does not take into account the drive and handling experience. A more detailed comparison will follow once we have driven both cars together.

Dimensions

Renault Kiger Nissan Magnite Length 3,991mm 3,994mm Width 1,750mm 1,758mm Height 1,605mm (w/ roof rails) 1,572mm Wheelbase 2,500mm 2,500mm Boot Space 405 litres 336 litres

Despite the same underpinnings, the Magnite is longer and wider than the Kiger. However, the Renault sub-compact SUV is taller with more luggage capacity in the boot.

Engine

Both cars are offered with the same two petrol engine options:

Renault Kiger Nissan Magnite Engine 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol Power 72PS 100PS 72PS 100PS Torque 96Nm 160Nm/152Nm 96Nm 160Nm/152Nm Transmission 5MT/AMT 5MT/CVT 5MT 5MT/CVT

The only difference between the two models is that the Kiger offers the option of an AMT with the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine.

Price Comparison

Here we will compare only the similarly priced variants of both the cars with a maximum difference of Rs 50,000.

Renault Kiger Nissan Magnite RXE - Rs 5.45 lakh XE - Rs 5.49 lakh RXL - Rs 6.14 lakh XL - Rs 5.99 lakh RXT - Rs 6.60 lakh XV - Rs 6.82 lakh (Rs 7.21 lakh with Tech Pack) RXL Turbo - Rs 7.14 lakh Turbo XL - Rs 6.99 lakh RXZ - Rs 7.55 lakh XV Premium/ Premium(O)- Rs 7.69 lakh/ Rs 7.79 lakh (Rs 8.08 lakh with Tech Pack) RXT Turbo - Rs 7.6 lakh Turbo XV - Rs 7.82 lakh (Rs 8.21 lakh with Tech Pack) RXZ Turbo - Rs 8.55 lakh Turbo XV Premium/ Premium(O) - Rs 8.59 lakh/ Rs 8.69 lakh (Rs 8.98 lakh with Tech Pack) Automatic Automatic RXL AMT - Rs 6.59 lakh RXT AMT - Rs 7.05 lakh RXZ AMT - Rs 8 lakh Turbo XL CVT - Rs 7.89 lakh RXT Turbo CVT - Rs 8.60 lakh Turbo XV CVT - Rs 8.72 lakh (Rs 9.11 lakh with Tech Pack) RXZ Turbo CVT - Rs 9.55 lakh Turbo XV Premium/ Premium(O) CVT - Rs 9.49 lakh/ Rs 9.59 lakh (Rs 9.98 lakh with Tech Pack)

Note: Nissan offers the Magnite with the Tech Pack from the XL variant onwards. It adds features like air purifier, wireless charging, ambient lighting and JBL audio system.

Renault Kiger RXE vs Nissan Magnite XE

Renault Kiger RXE Rs 5.45 lakh Nissan Magnite XE Rs 5.49 lakh Difference Rs 4,000 (Magnite is more expensive)

Features

Safety Renault Kiger RXE Nissan Magnite XE Airbags 2 2 ABS with EBD Yes Yes Rear parking sensors Yes Yes ISOFIX child seat anchors No No Seatbelt with pretensioner Driver only Driver and passenger Exterior Headlamps Halogen Halogen LED DRLs Yes No Wheels 16-inch steelies 16-inch steelies Rear washer and wiper No Yes Defogger No Yes Interior Height-adjustable driver’s seat No No AC Manual Manual Rear AC vents No No Adjustable headrest Front Front and rear Front armrest With open storage No Infotainment None None Digital driver’s display No No Power windows Front Front and rear Adjustable steering No Tilt 12V Socket Front and rear Front

Verdict: The base variants of the Kiger and Magnite are closely priced and similarly equipped. However, the Nissan offers a few extra comforts for the premium, such as power windows all around, rear wipe, washer and defogger, and rear adjustable headrests. This makes the Magnite XE our pick over the Kiger RXE.

Renault Kiger RXL vs Nissan Magnite XL

Powertrain Renault Kiger Nissan Magnite Difference 1.0-litre N.A. MT Rs 6.14 lakh Rs 5.99 lakh Rs 15,000 (Kiger more expensive) 1.0-litre Turbo MT Rs 7.14 lakh Rs 6.99 lakh Rs 15,000 (Kiger more expensive)

Features

Safety Renault Kiger RXL Nissan Magnite XL Airbags 2 2 ABS with EBD Yes Yes Rear parking sensors Yes Yes ISOFIX child seat anchors No Turbo only Seatbelt with pretensioner Driver only Driver and passenger Day/night IRVM Manual Manual Electronic stability program No Turbo only Hill launch assist No Turbo only Traction control No Turbo only Exterior Headlamps Halogen Halogen DRLs Yes No Wheels R16 steel wheels R16 steel wheels with covers Rear washer and wiper No Yes Defogger No Yes ORVM Electrically adjustable Electrically adjustable and power folding Interior Height-adjustable driver’s seat No No AC Manual Auto AC Rear AC vents Yes No Adjustable headrest Front Front and rear Front armrest With open storage No Rear armrest No Turbo only 60:40 split rear seats No Turbo only Infotainment 2-din music system with Bluetooth 2-din music system with Bluetooth Speakers 4 6 Apple CarPlay and Android Auto No No Parking camera No No Steering-mounted controls Yes Yes Power windows Yes Yes Adjustable steering Tilt Tilt

Verdict: The Magnite XL is more affordable than the Kiger RXL and is also better equipped. The XL Turbo also offers more safety features. Overall, the Nissan sub-compact SUV has a better price to features ratio in this trim.

Renault Kiger RXT vs Nissan Magnite XV

Powertrain Renault Kiger Nissan Magnite Difference 1.0-litre N.A. MT Rs 6.60 lakh Rs 6.82 lakh Rs 22,000 (Magnite more expensive) 1.0-litre Turbo MT Rs 7.60 lakh Rs 7.82 lakh Rs 22,000 (Magnite more expensive) 1.0-litre Turbo CVT Rs 8.60 lakh Rs 8.72 lakh Rs 12,000 (Magnite more expensive)

Features

Safety Renault Kiger RXT Nissan Magnite XV Airbags 4 2 ABS with EBD Yes Yes Rear parking sensors Yes Yes ISOFIX child seat anchors Yes Yes Seatbelt with pretensioner Driver only Driver and passenger Day/night IRVM Manual Manual Electronic stability program No Turbo only Hill launch assist No Turbo only Traction control No Turbo only Exterior Headlamps Halogen Halogen Fog lamps No LED DRLs Yes Yes Wheels 16-inch styled wheels 16-inch diamond cut alloys Rear washer and wiper Yes Yes Defogger No Yes ORVM Power adjustable Electrically adjustable and power folding Interior Height-adjustable driver’s seat Yes Yes AC Manual Auto Rear AC vents Yes No Adjustable headrest Front and rear Front and rear Front armrest Yes Yes Rear armrest Yes Yes 60:40 split rear seats Yes Yes Rear parcel tray Yes Yes Infotainment 8.0-inch touchscreen display 8.0-inch touchscreen display Speakers 4 6 Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Yes Yes (wireless) Digital Instrument Cluster Yes Yes Parking camera Yes Yes Steering-mounted controls Yes Yes Power windows Yes Yes Adjustable steering Tilt Tilt Push-button engine start-stop Yes Yes

Verdict: The Magnite XV offers more features than the Kiger RXT such as power-folding ORVMs, wireless smartphone linking, auto AC, and LED fog lamps. The added comforts justify the premium for the Nissan over the Renault, in our opinion. But if you’re partial to the design of the Kiger, you won’t miss out on too much by not picking the Magnite at this price point. Plus, you get two additional airbags and rear AC vents with the Kiger RXT.

In the case of the Magnite XV Turbo and Kiger RXT Turbo, the Nissan offers more active safety features such as electronic stability control which makes it worth the extra cost.

Renault Kiger RXZ vs Nissan Magnite XV Premium

Powertrain Renault Kiger Nissan Magnite Difference 1.0-litre N.A. MT Rs 7.55 lakh Rs 7.69 lakh Rs 14,000 (Magnite more expensive) 1.0-litre Turbo MT Rs 8.55 lakh Rs 8.59 lakh Rs 9,000 (Magnite more expensive) 1.0-litre Turbo CVT Rs 9.55 lakh Rs 9.49 lakh Rs 6,000 (Kiger more expensive)

Features

Safety Renault Kiger RXZ Nissan Magnite XV Premium Airbags 4 2 ABS with EBD Yes Yes Rear parking sensors Yes Yes ISOFIX child seat anchors Yes Yes Seatbelt with pretensioner Driver only Driver and passenger Day/night IRVM Manual Manual Electronic stability program No Turbo only Hill launch assist No Turbo only Traction control No Turbo only 360-degree camera No Yes Tyre pressure monitoring system No Yes Exterior Headlamps LED LED projector DRLs Yes Yes Wheels 16-inch alloys 16-inch alloys Rear washer and wiper Yes Yes Defogger Yes Yes ORVM Power folding and power adjustable Power folding and power adjustable Interior Height-adjustable driver’s seat Yes Yes AC Auto Auto PM 2.5 clean air filter Yes No Rear AC vents Yes Yes Adjustable headrest Front and rear Front and rear Ambient lighting Yes No Front armrest Yes Yes Rear armrest Yes Yes 60:40 split rear seats Yes Yes Rear parcel tray Yes Yes Infotainment 8.0-inch touchscreen display 8.0-inch touchscreen display Speakers 8 6 Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Yes (wireless) Yes (wireless) Digital Instrument Cluster Yes, 7-inch Yes, 7-inch Parking camera Yes Yes Steering-mounted controls Yes Yes Power windows Yes Yes Adjustable steering Tilt Tilt Push-button engine start-stop Yes Yes Cruise control No Yes Drive modes Yes (Eco, Normal, Sport) No

Verdict: These are the best-equipped variants of both the Kiger and Maginte. While the Kiger RXZ offers a little extra safety with two additional airbags, the Magnite XV Premium gets a lot more premium features such as a 360-degree camera and cruise control. Nissan's added features are worth the small premium over the Renault in this comparison.

As seen in all the turbo variants above, the Magnite XV Premium Turbo has added safety features such as stability control and hill start assist. Combined with the extra premium features, the Nissan turbo-petrol makes for a better option over the Kiger turbo-petrol.

Renault Kiger RXZ AMT (1.0-litre NA) vs Nissan Magnite Turbo XL CVT (1.0-litre Turbo)

Renault Kiger RXZ AMT Rs 8 lakh Nissan Magnite Turbo XL CVT Rs 7.89 lakh Difference Rs 11,000 (Kiger more expensive)

Feature

Safety Renault Kiger RXZ AMT Nissan Magnite Turbo XL CVT Airbags 4 2 ABS with EBD Yes Yes Rear parking sensors Yes Yes ISOFIX child seat anchors Yes Yes Seatbelt with pretensioner Driver only Driver and passenger Day/night IRVM Manual Manual Electronic stability program No Yes Hill launch assist No Yes Traction control No Yes Exterior Headlamps LED Halogen DRLs Yes Yes Wheels 16-inch alloys 16-inch steels with covers Rear washer and wiper Yes Yes Defogger Yes Yes ORVM Power folding and power adjustable Power folding and power adjustable Interior Height-adjustable driver’s seat Yes No AC Auto Auto PM 2.5 clean air filter Yes No Rear AC vents Yes No Adjustable headrest Front and rear Front and rear Ambient lighting Yes No Front armrest Yes No Rear armrest Yes No 60:40 split rear seats Yes Yes Rear parcel tray Yes Yes Infotainment 8.0-inch touchscreen display 2-Din audio system Speakers 8 6 Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Yes (wireless) No Digital Instrument Cluster Yes No Parking camera Yes No Steering-mounted controls Yes Yes Power windows Yes Yes Adjustable steering Tilt Tilt Push-button engine start-stop Yes Yes Drive modes Yes (Eco, Normal, Sport) No

Verdict: The top-spec Kiger RXZ AMT is understandably better equipped than the Magnite Turbo XL CVT. When it comes to features and comforts, the Renault is our pick given that it also packs two additional airbags.

What the XL CVT variant does right is that it takes care of basic needs such as an audio system, climate control, ISOFIX child seat anchorage, ESC, hill assist, and keyless entry.

It is important to note that the Nissan SUV offers a significantly more powerful engine than the Renault one in this comparison. Moreover, CVTs are known to offer seamless shifts in comparison to AMTs. Having said that, we’ll reserve the judgement on the drive experience once we have tested and compared the two vehicles side by side.

