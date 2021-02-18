Renault Kiger vs Nissan Magnite: Which Variant Of These Sub-4m SUVs Offers Better Value?
Modified On Feb 19, 2021 04:15 PM By Sonny for Renault Kiger
We find out which of these aggressively priced sub-compact SUV siblings is more paisa vasool in this brochure comparison
The Renault Kiger has arrived in the sub-compact SUV segment with an introductory price tag of Rs 5.45 lakh to Rs 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It follows closely on the heels of its sibling, the Nissan Magnite, which is priced rather closely with the same powertrain options. But the Kiger bears a very different design from the Magnite with minor but important differences in its feature list. Here’s a look at how the two models compare in terms of the features they offer, variant-for-variant. Do note that this is a comparison based on what the two SUVs bring to the table on paper and does not take into account the drive and handling experience. A more detailed comparison will follow once we have driven both cars together.
Dimensions
|
Renault Kiger
|
Nissan Magnite
|
Length
|
3,991mm
|
3,994mm
|
Width
|
1,750mm
|
1,758mm
|
Height
|
1,605mm (w/ roof rails)
|
1,572mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2,500mm
|
2,500mm
|
Boot Space
|
405 litres
|
336 litres
Despite the same underpinnings, the Magnite is longer and wider than the Kiger. However, the Renault sub-compact SUV is taller with more luggage capacity in the boot.
Engine
Both cars are offered with the same two petrol engine options:
|
Renault Kiger
|
Nissan Magnite
|
Engine
|
1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol
|
1.0-litre turbocharged petrol
|
1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol
|
1.0-litre turbocharged petrol
|
Power
|
72PS
|
100PS
|
72PS
|
100PS
|
Torque
|
96Nm
|
160Nm/152Nm
|
96Nm
|
160Nm/152Nm
|
Transmission
|
5MT/AMT
|
5MT/CVT
|
5MT
|
5MT/CVT
The only difference between the two models is that the Kiger offers the option of an AMT with the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine.
Price Comparison
Here we will compare only the similarly priced variants of both the cars with a maximum difference of Rs 50,000.
|
Renault Kiger
|
Nissan Magnite
|
RXE - Rs 5.45 lakh
|
XE - Rs 5.49 lakh
|
RXL - Rs 6.14 lakh
|
XL - Rs 5.99 lakh
|
RXT - Rs 6.60 lakh
|
XV - Rs 6.82 lakh (Rs 7.21 lakh with Tech Pack)
|
RXL Turbo - Rs 7.14 lakh
|
Turbo XL - Rs 6.99 lakh
|
RXZ - Rs 7.55 lakh
|
XV Premium/ Premium(O)- Rs 7.69 lakh/ Rs 7.79 lakh (Rs 8.08 lakh with Tech Pack)
|
RXT Turbo - Rs 7.6 lakh
|
Turbo XV - Rs 7.82 lakh (Rs 8.21 lakh with Tech Pack)
|
RXZ Turbo - Rs 8.55 lakh
|
Turbo XV Premium/ Premium(O) - Rs 8.59 lakh/ Rs 8.69 lakh (Rs 8.98 lakh with Tech Pack)
|
Automatic
|
Automatic
|
RXL AMT - Rs 6.59 lakh
|
RXT AMT - Rs 7.05 lakh
|
RXZ AMT - Rs 8 lakh
|
Turbo XL CVT - Rs 7.89 lakh
|
RXT Turbo CVT - Rs 8.60 lakh
|
Turbo XV CVT - Rs 8.72 lakh (Rs 9.11 lakh with Tech Pack)
|
RXZ Turbo CVT - Rs 9.55 lakh
|
Turbo XV Premium/ Premium(O) CVT - Rs 9.49 lakh/ Rs 9.59 lakh (Rs 9.98 lakh with Tech Pack)
Note: Nissan offers the Magnite with the Tech Pack from the XL variant onwards. It adds features like air purifier, wireless charging, ambient lighting and JBL audio system.
Renault Kiger RXE vs Nissan Magnite XE
|
Renault Kiger RXE
|
Rs 5.45 lakh
|
Nissan Magnite XE
|
Rs 5.49 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 4,000 (Magnite is more expensive)
Features
|
Safety
|
Renault Kiger RXE
|
Nissan Magnite XE
|
Airbags
|
2
|
2
|
ABS with EBD
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rear parking sensors
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
ISOFIX child seat anchors
|
No
|
No
|
Seatbelt with pretensioner
|
Driver only
|
Driver and passenger
|
Exterior
|
Headlamps
|
Halogen
|
Halogen
|
LED DRLs
|
Yes
|
No
|
Wheels
|
16-inch steelies
|
16-inch steelies
|
Rear washer and wiper
|
No
|
Yes
|
Defogger
|
No
|
Yes
|
Interior
|
Height-adjustable driver’s seat
|
No
|
No
|
AC
|
Manual
|
Manual
|
Rear AC vents
|
No
|
No
|
Adjustable headrest
|
Front
|
Front and rear
|
Front armrest
|
With open storage
|
No
|
Infotainment
|
None
|
None
|
Digital driver’s display
|
No
|
No
|
Power windows
|
Front
|
Front and rear
|
Adjustable steering
|
No
|
Tilt
|
12V Socket
|
Front and rear
|
Front
Verdict: The base variants of the Kiger and Magnite are closely priced and similarly equipped. However, the Nissan offers a few extra comforts for the premium, such as power windows all around, rear wipe, washer and defogger, and rear adjustable headrests. This makes the Magnite XE our pick over the Kiger RXE.
Renault Kiger RXL vs Nissan Magnite XL
|
Powertrain
|
Renault Kiger
|
Nissan Magnite
|
Difference
|
1.0-litre N.A. MT
|
Rs 6.14 lakh
|
Rs 5.99 lakh
|
Rs 15,000 (Kiger more expensive)
|
1.0-litre Turbo MT
|
Rs 7.14 lakh
|
Rs 6.99 lakh
|
Rs 15,000 (Kiger more expensive)
Features
|
Safety
|
Renault Kiger RXL
|
Nissan Magnite XL
|
Airbags
|
2
|
2
|
ABS with EBD
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rear parking sensors
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
ISOFIX child seat anchors
|
No
|
Turbo only
|
Seatbelt with pretensioner
|
Driver only
|
Driver and passenger
|
Day/night IRVM
|
Manual
|
Manual
|
Electronic stability program
|
No
|
Turbo only
|
Hill launch assist
|
No
|
Turbo only
|
Traction control
|
No
|
Turbo only
|
Exterior
|
Headlamps
|
Halogen
|
Halogen
|
DRLs
|
Yes
|
No
|
Wheels
|
R16 steel wheels
|
R16 steel wheels with covers
|
Rear washer and wiper
|
No
|
Yes
|
Defogger
|
No
|
Yes
|
ORVM
|
Electrically adjustable
|
Electrically adjustable and power folding
|
Interior
|
Height-adjustable driver’s seat
|
No
|
No
|
AC
|
Manual
|
Auto AC
|
Rear AC vents
|
Yes
|
No
|
Adjustable headrest
|
Front
|
Front and rear
|
Front armrest
|
With open storage
|
No
|
Rear armrest
|
No
|
Turbo only
|
60:40 split rear seats
|
No
|
Turbo only
|
Infotainment
|
2-din music system with Bluetooth
|
2-din music system with Bluetooth
|
Speakers
|
4
|
6
|
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
|
No
|
No
|
Parking camera
|
No
|
No
|
Steering-mounted controls
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Power windows
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Adjustable steering
|
Tilt
|
Tilt
Verdict: The Magnite XL is more affordable than the Kiger RXL and is also better equipped. The XL Turbo also offers more safety features. Overall, the Nissan sub-compact SUV has a better price to features ratio in this trim.
Renault Kiger RXT vs Nissan Magnite XV
|
Powertrain
|
Renault Kiger
|
Nissan Magnite
|
Difference
|
1.0-litre N.A. MT
|
Rs 6.60 lakh
|
Rs 6.82 lakh
|
Rs 22,000 (Magnite more expensive)
|
1.0-litre Turbo MT
|
Rs 7.60 lakh
|
Rs 7.82 lakh
|
Rs 22,000 (Magnite more expensive)
|
1.0-litre Turbo CVT
|
Rs 8.60 lakh
|
Rs 8.72 lakh
|
Rs 12,000 (Magnite more expensive)
Features
|
Safety
|
Renault Kiger RXT
|
Nissan Magnite XV
|
Airbags
|
4
|
2
|
ABS with EBD
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rear parking sensors
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
ISOFIX child seat anchors
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Seatbelt with pretensioner
|
Driver only
|
Driver and passenger
|
Day/night IRVM
|
Manual
|
Manual
|
Electronic stability program
|
No
|
Turbo only
|
Hill launch assist
|
No
|
Turbo only
|
Traction control
|
No
|
Turbo only
|
Exterior
|
Headlamps
|
Halogen
|
Halogen
|
Fog lamps
|
No
|
LED
|
DRLs
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Wheels
|
16-inch styled wheels
|
16-inch diamond cut alloys
|
Rear washer and wiper
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Defogger
|
No
|
Yes
|
ORVM
|
Power adjustable
|
Electrically adjustable and power folding
|
Interior
|
Height-adjustable driver’s seat
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
AC
|
Manual
|
Auto
|
Rear AC vents
|
Yes
|
No
|
Adjustable headrest
|
Front and rear
|
Front and rear
|
Front armrest
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rear armrest
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
60:40 split rear seats
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rear parcel tray
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Infotainment
|
8.0-inch touchscreen display
|
8.0-inch touchscreen display
|
Speakers
|
4
|
6
|
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
|
Yes
|
Yes (wireless)
|
Digital Instrument Cluster
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Parking camera
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Steering-mounted controls
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Power windows
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Adjustable steering
|
Tilt
|
Tilt
|
Push-button engine start-stop
|
Yes
|
Yes
Verdict: The Magnite XV offers more features than the Kiger RXT such as power-folding ORVMs, wireless smartphone linking, auto AC, and LED fog lamps. The added comforts justify the premium for the Nissan over the Renault, in our opinion. But if you’re partial to the design of the Kiger, you won’t miss out on too much by not picking the Magnite at this price point. Plus, you get two additional airbags and rear AC vents with the Kiger RXT.
In the case of the Magnite XV Turbo and Kiger RXT Turbo, the Nissan offers more active safety features such as electronic stability control which makes it worth the extra cost.
Renault Kiger RXZ vs Nissan Magnite XV Premium
|
Powertrain
|
Renault Kiger
|
Nissan Magnite
|
Difference
|
1.0-litre N.A. MT
|
Rs 7.55 lakh
|
Rs 7.69 lakh
|
Rs 14,000 (Magnite more expensive)
|
1.0-litre Turbo MT
|
Rs 8.55 lakh
|
Rs 8.59 lakh
|
Rs 9,000 (Magnite more expensive)
|
1.0-litre Turbo CVT
|
Rs 9.55 lakh
|
Rs 9.49 lakh
|
Rs 6,000 (Kiger more expensive)
Features
|
Safety
|
Renault Kiger RXZ
|
Nissan Magnite XV Premium
|
Airbags
|
4
|
2
|
ABS with EBD
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rear parking sensors
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
ISOFIX child seat anchors
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Seatbelt with pretensioner
|
Driver only
|
Driver and passenger
|
Day/night IRVM
|
Manual
|
Manual
|
Electronic stability program
|
No
|
Turbo only
|
Hill launch assist
|
No
|
Turbo only
|
Traction control
|
No
|
Turbo only
|
360-degree camera
|
No
|
Yes
|
Tyre pressure monitoring system
|
No
|
Yes
|
Exterior
|
Headlamps
|
LED
|
LED projector
|
DRLs
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Wheels
|
16-inch alloys
|
16-inch alloys
|
Rear washer and wiper
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Defogger
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
ORVM
|
Power folding and power adjustable
|
Power folding and power adjustable
|
Interior
|
Height-adjustable driver’s seat
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
AC
|
Auto
|
Auto
|
PM 2.5 clean air filter
|
Yes
|
No
|
Rear AC vents
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Adjustable headrest
|
Front and rear
|
Front and rear
|
Ambient lighting
|
Yes
|
No
|
Front armrest
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rear armrest
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
60:40 split rear seats
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rear parcel tray
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Infotainment
|
8.0-inch touchscreen display
|
8.0-inch touchscreen display
|
Speakers
|
8
|
6
|
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
|
Yes (wireless)
|
Yes (wireless)
|
Digital Instrument Cluster
|
Yes, 7-inch
|
Yes, 7-inch
|
Parking camera
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Steering-mounted controls
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Power windows
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Adjustable steering
|
Tilt
|
Tilt
|
Push-button engine start-stop
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Cruise control
|
No
|
Yes
|
Drive modes
|
Yes (Eco, Normal, Sport)
|
No
Verdict: These are the best-equipped variants of both the Kiger and Maginte. While the Kiger RXZ offers a little extra safety with two additional airbags, the Magnite XV Premium gets a lot more premium features such as a 360-degree camera and cruise control. Nissan's added features are worth the small premium over the Renault in this comparison.
As seen in all the turbo variants above, the Magnite XV Premium Turbo has added safety features such as stability control and hill start assist. Combined with the extra premium features, the Nissan turbo-petrol makes for a better option over the Kiger turbo-petrol.
Renault Kiger RXZ AMT (1.0-litre NA) vs Nissan Magnite Turbo XL CVT (1.0-litre Turbo)
|
Renault Kiger RXZ AMT
|
Rs 8 lakh
|
Nissan Magnite Turbo XL CVT
|
Rs 7.89 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 11,000 (Kiger more expensive)
Feature
|
Safety
|
Renault Kiger RXZ AMT
|
Nissan Magnite Turbo XL CVT
|
Airbags
|
4
|
2
|
ABS with EBD
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rear parking sensors
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
ISOFIX child seat anchors
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Seatbelt with pretensioner
|
Driver only
|
Driver and passenger
|
Day/night IRVM
|
Manual
|
Manual
|
Electronic stability program
|
No
|
Yes
|
Hill launch assist
|
No
|
Yes
|
Traction control
|
No
|
Yes
|
Exterior
|
Headlamps
|
LED
|
Halogen
|
DRLs
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Wheels
|
16-inch alloys
|
16-inch steels with covers
|
Rear washer and wiper
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Defogger
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
ORVM
|
Power folding and power adjustable
|
Power folding and power adjustable
|
Interior
|
Height-adjustable driver’s seat
|
Yes
|
No
|
AC
|
Auto
|
Auto
|
PM 2.5 clean air filter
|
Yes
|
No
|
Rear AC vents
|
Yes
|
No
|
Adjustable headrest
|
Front and rear
|
Front and rear
|
Ambient lighting
|
Yes
|
No
|
Front armrest
|
Yes
|
No
|
Rear armrest
|
Yes
|
No
|
60:40 split rear seats
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rear parcel tray
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Infotainment
|
8.0-inch touchscreen display
|
2-Din audio system
|
Speakers
|
8
|
6
|
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
|
Yes (wireless)
|
No
|
Digital Instrument Cluster
|
Yes
|
No
|
Parking camera
|
Yes
|
No
|
Steering-mounted controls
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Power windows
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Adjustable steering
|
Tilt
|
Tilt
|
Push-button engine start-stop
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Drive modes
|
Yes (Eco, Normal, Sport)
|
No
Verdict: The top-spec Kiger RXZ AMT is understandably better equipped than the Magnite Turbo XL CVT. When it comes to features and comforts, the Renault is our pick given that it also packs two additional airbags.
What the XL CVT variant does right is that it takes care of basic needs such as an audio system, climate control, ISOFIX child seat anchorage, ESC, hill assist, and keyless entry.
It is important to note that the Nissan SUV offers a significantly more powerful engine than the Renault one in this comparison. Moreover, CVTs are known to offer seamless shifts in comparison to AMTs. Having said that, we’ll reserve the judgement on the drive experience once we have tested and compared the two vehicles side by side.
Read More on : Renault Kiger AMT
- Renew Renault Kiger Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash
3 out of 3 found this helpful