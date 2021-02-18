  • Login / Register
Renault Kiger vs Nissan Magnite: Which Variant Of These Sub-4m SUVs Offers Better Value?

Modified On Feb 19, 2021 04:15 PM By Sonny for Renault Kiger

We find out which of these aggressively priced sub-compact SUV siblings is more paisa vasool in this brochure comparison

The Renault Kiger has arrived in the sub-compact SUV segment with an introductory price tag of Rs 5.45 lakh to Rs 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It follows closely on the heels of its sibling, the Nissan Magnite, which is priced rather closely with the same powertrain options. But the Kiger bears a very different design from the Magnite with minor but important differences in its feature list. Here’s a look at how the two models compare in terms of the features they offer, variant-for-variant. Do note that this is a comparison based on what the two SUVs bring to the table on paper and does not take into account the drive and handling experience. A more detailed comparison will follow once we have driven both cars together.     

Dimensions

 

Renault Kiger

Nissan Magnite

Length

3,991mm

3,994mm

Width

1,750mm

1,758mm

Height

1,605mm (w/ roof rails)

1,572mm

Wheelbase

2,500mm

2,500mm

Boot Space

405 litres

336 litres

Despite the same underpinnings, the Magnite is longer and wider than the Kiger. However, the Renault sub-compact SUV is taller with more luggage capacity in the boot.

Engine

Both cars are offered with the same two petrol engine options:

 

Renault Kiger

Nissan Magnite

Engine

1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol

1.0-litre turbocharged petrol

1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol

1.0-litre turbocharged petrol

Power

72PS

100PS

72PS

100PS

Torque

96Nm

160Nm/152Nm

96Nm

160Nm/152Nm

Transmission

5MT/AMT

5MT/CVT

5MT

5MT/CVT

The only difference between the two models is that the Kiger offers the option of an AMT with the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine. 

Price Comparison

Here we will compare only the similarly priced variants of both the cars with a maximum difference of Rs 50,000.  

Renault Kiger

Nissan Magnite

RXE - Rs 5.45 lakh

XE - Rs 5.49 lakh

RXL - Rs 6.14 lakh

XL - Rs 5.99 lakh

RXT - Rs 6.60 lakh

XV - Rs 6.82 lakh (Rs 7.21 lakh with Tech Pack)

RXL Turbo - Rs 7.14 lakh

Turbo XL - Rs 6.99 lakh

RXZ - Rs 7.55 lakh

XV Premium/ Premium(O)-  Rs 7.69 lakh/ Rs 7.79 lakh (Rs 8.08 lakh with Tech Pack)

RXT Turbo - Rs 7.6 lakh

Turbo XV - Rs 7.82 lakh (Rs 8.21 lakh with Tech Pack)

RXZ  Turbo - Rs 8.55 lakh

Turbo XV Premium/ Premium(O) - Rs 8.59 lakh/ Rs 8.69 lakh (Rs 8.98 lakh with Tech Pack)

Automatic

Automatic

RXL AMT - Rs 6.59 lakh

  

RXT AMT - Rs 7.05  lakh

  

RXZ AMT -  Rs 8 lakh

Turbo XL CVT - Rs 7.89 lakh

RXT Turbo CVT - Rs 8.60 lakh

Turbo XV CVT - Rs 8.72 lakh (Rs 9.11 lakh with Tech Pack)

RXZ Turbo CVT -  Rs 9.55 lakh

Turbo XV Premium/ Premium(O) CVT - Rs 9.49 lakh/ Rs 9.59 lakh (Rs 9.98 lakh with Tech Pack)

Note: Nissan offers the Magnite with the Tech Pack from the XL variant onwards. It adds features like air purifier, wireless charging, ambient lighting and JBL audio system.

Renault Kiger RXE vs Nissan Magnite XE

Renault Kiger RXE

Rs 5.45 lakh

Nissan Magnite XE

Rs 5.49 lakh

Difference

Rs 4,000 (Magnite is more expensive)

Features

Safety 

Renault Kiger RXE

Nissan Magnite XE

Airbags

2

2

ABS with EBD

Yes

Yes

Rear parking sensors

Yes

Yes

ISOFIX child seat anchors

No

No

Seatbelt with pretensioner

Driver only

Driver and passenger

Exterior

    

Headlamps

Halogen

Halogen

LED DRLs

Yes

No

Wheels

16-inch steelies

16-inch steelies

Rear washer and wiper

No

Yes

Defogger

No

Yes

Interior

    

Height-adjustable driver’s seat    

No

No

AC

Manual

Manual

Rear AC vents

No

No

Adjustable headrest

Front

Front and rear

Front armrest

With open storage

No

Infotainment

None

None

Digital driver’s display

No

No

Power windows

Front

Front and rear

Adjustable steering

No

Tilt

12V Socket

Front and rear

Front

Verdict: The base variants of the Kiger and Magnite are closely priced and similarly equipped. However, the Nissan offers a few extra comforts for the premium, such as power windows all around, rear wipe, washer and defogger, and rear adjustable headrests. This makes the Magnite XE our pick over the Kiger RXE.

Renault Kiger RXL vs Nissan Magnite XL

Powertrain

Renault Kiger

Nissan Magnite

Difference

1.0-litre N.A. MT

Rs 6.14 lakh

Rs 5.99 lakh

Rs 15,000 (Kiger more expensive)

1.0-litre Turbo MT

Rs 7.14 lakh

Rs 6.99 lakh

Rs 15,000 (Kiger more expensive)

Renault Kiger

Features

Safety 

Renault Kiger RXL

Nissan Magnite XL

Airbags

2

2

ABS with EBD

Yes

Yes

Rear parking sensors

Yes

Yes

ISOFIX child seat anchors

No

Turbo only

Seatbelt with pretensioner

Driver only

Driver and passenger

Day/night IRVM

Manual

Manual

Electronic stability program

No

Turbo only

Hill launch assist

No

Turbo only

Traction control

No

Turbo only

Exterior

    

Headlamps

Halogen

Halogen

DRLs

Yes

No

Wheels

R16 steel wheels

R16 steel wheels with covers

Rear washer and wiper

No

Yes

Defogger

No

Yes

ORVM

Electrically adjustable

Electrically adjustable and power folding

Interior

    

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

No

No

AC

Manual

Auto AC

Rear AC vents

Yes

No

Adjustable headrest

Front

Front and rear

Front armrest

With open storage

No

Rear armrest

No

Turbo only

60:40 split rear seats

No

Turbo only

Infotainment

2-din music system with Bluetooth

2-din music system with Bluetooth

Speakers

4

6

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

No

No

Parking camera

No

No

Steering-mounted controls

Yes

Yes

Power windows

Yes

Yes

Adjustable steering

Tilt

Tilt

Verdict: The Magnite XL is more affordable than the Kiger RXL and is also better equipped. The XL Turbo also offers more safety features. Overall, the Nissan sub-compact SUV has a better price to features ratio in this trim.

Renault Kiger RXT vs Nissan Magnite XV

Powertrain

Renault Kiger

Nissan Magnite

Difference

1.0-litre N.A. MT

Rs 6.60 lakh

Rs 6.82 lakh

Rs 22,000 (Magnite more expensive)

1.0-litre Turbo MT

Rs 7.60 lakh

Rs 7.82 lakh

Rs 22,000 (Magnite more expensive)

1.0-litre Turbo CVT

Rs 8.60 lakh

Rs 8.72 lakh

Rs 12,000 (Magnite more expensive)

Features

Safety 

Renault Kiger RXT

Nissan Magnite XV

Airbags

4

2

ABS with EBD

Yes

Yes

Rear parking sensors

Yes

Yes

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Yes

Yes

Seatbelt with pretensioner

Driver only

Driver and passenger

Day/night IRVM

Manual

Manual

Electronic stability program

No

Turbo only

Hill launch assist

No

Turbo only

Traction control

No

Turbo only

Exterior

    

Headlamps

Halogen

Halogen

Fog lamps

No

LED

DRLs

Yes

Yes

Wheels

16-inch styled wheels

16-inch diamond cut alloys

Rear washer and wiper

Yes

Yes

Defogger

No

Yes

ORVM

Power adjustable

Electrically adjustable and power folding

Interior

    

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Yes

Yes

AC

Manual

Auto

Rear AC vents

Yes

No

Adjustable headrest

Front and rear

Front and rear

Front armrest

Yes

Yes

Rear armrest

Yes

Yes

60:40 split rear seats

Yes

Yes

Rear parcel tray

Yes

Yes

Infotainment

8.0-inch touchscreen display

8.0-inch touchscreen display

Speakers

4

6

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Yes

Yes (wireless)

Digital Instrument Cluster

Yes

Yes

Parking camera

Yes

Yes

Steering-mounted controls

Yes

Yes

Power windows

Yes

Yes

Adjustable steering

Tilt

Tilt

Push-button engine start-stop

Yes

Yes

Verdict: The Magnite XV offers more features than the Kiger RXT such as power-folding ORVMs, wireless smartphone linking, auto AC, and LED fog lamps. The added comforts justify the premium for the Nissan over the Renault, in our opinion. But if you’re partial to the design of the Kiger, you won’t miss out on too much by not picking the Magnite at this price point. Plus, you get two additional airbags and rear AC vents with the Kiger RXT.

In the case of the Magnite XV Turbo and Kiger RXT Turbo, the Nissan offers more active safety features such as electronic stability control which makes it worth the extra cost.

Renault Kiger RXZ vs Nissan Magnite XV Premium

Powertrain

Renault Kiger

Nissan Magnite

Difference

1.0-litre N.A. MT

Rs 7.55 lakh

Rs 7.69 lakh

Rs 14,000 (Magnite more expensive)

1.0-litre Turbo MT

Rs 8.55 lakh

Rs 8.59 lakh

Rs 9,000 (Magnite more expensive)

1.0-litre Turbo CVT

Rs 9.55 lakh

Rs 9.49 lakh 

Rs 6,000 (Kiger more expensive)

Features

Safety 

Renault Kiger RXZ

Nissan Magnite XV Premium

Airbags

4

2

ABS with EBD

Yes

Yes

Rear parking sensors

Yes

Yes

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Yes

Yes

Seatbelt with pretensioner

Driver only

Driver and passenger

Day/night IRVM

Manual

Manual

Electronic stability program

No

Turbo only

Hill launch assist

No

Turbo only

Traction control

No

Turbo only

360-degree camera

No

Yes

Tyre pressure monitoring system

No

Yes

Exterior

    

Headlamps

LED

LED projector

DRLs

Yes

Yes

Wheels

16-inch alloys

16-inch alloys

Rear washer and wiper

Yes

Yes

Defogger

Yes

Yes

ORVM

Power folding and power adjustable

Power folding and power adjustable

Interior

    

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Yes

Yes

AC

Auto

Auto

PM 2.5 clean air filter

Yes

No

Rear AC vents

Yes

Yes

Adjustable headrest

Front and rear

Front and rear

Ambient lighting

Yes

No

Front armrest

Yes

Yes

Rear armrest

Yes

Yes

60:40 split rear seats

Yes

Yes

Rear parcel tray

Yes

Yes

Infotainment

8.0-inch touchscreen display

8.0-inch touchscreen display

Speakers

8

6

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Yes (wireless)

Yes (wireless)

Digital Instrument Cluster

Yes, 7-inch 

Yes, 7-inch

Parking camera

Yes

Yes

Steering-mounted controls

Yes

Yes

Power windows

Yes

Yes

Adjustable steering

Tilt

Tilt

Push-button engine start-stop

Yes

Yes

Cruise control

No

Yes

Drive modes

Yes (Eco, Normal, Sport)

No

Verdict: These are the best-equipped variants of both the Kiger and Maginte. While the Kiger RXZ offers a little extra safety with two additional airbags, the Magnite XV Premium gets a lot more premium features such as a 360-degree camera and cruise control. Nissan's added features are worth the small premium over the Renault in this comparison.

As seen in all the turbo variants above, the Magnite XV Premium Turbo has added safety features such as stability control and hill start assist. Combined with the extra premium features, the Nissan turbo-petrol makes for a better option over the Kiger turbo-petrol.

Renault Kiger RXZ AMT (1.0-litre NA) vs Nissan Magnite Turbo XL CVT (1.0-litre Turbo)

Renault Kiger RXZ AMT

Rs 8 lakh

Nissan Magnite Turbo XL CVT

Rs 7.89 lakh

Difference

Rs 11,000 (Kiger more expensive)

Feature

Safety 

Renault Kiger RXZ AMT

Nissan Magnite Turbo XL CVT

Airbags

4

2

ABS with EBD

Yes

Yes

Rear parking sensors

Yes

Yes

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Yes

Yes

Seatbelt with pretensioner

Driver only

Driver and passenger

Day/night IRVM

Manual

Manual

Electronic stability program

No

Yes

Hill launch assist

No

Yes

Traction control

No

Yes

Exterior

    

Headlamps

LED

Halogen

DRLs

Yes

Yes

Wheels

16-inch alloys

16-inch steels with covers

Rear washer and wiper

Yes

Yes

Defogger

Yes

Yes

ORVM

Power folding and power adjustable

Power folding and power adjustable

Interior

    

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Yes

No

AC

Auto

Auto

PM 2.5 clean air filter

Yes

No

Rear AC vents

Yes

No

Adjustable headrest

Front and rear

Front and rear

Ambient lighting

Yes

No

Front armrest

Yes

No

Rear armrest

Yes

No

60:40 split rear seats

Yes

Yes

Rear parcel tray

Yes

Yes

Infotainment

8.0-inch touchscreen display

2-Din audio system

Speakers

8

6

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Yes (wireless)

No

Digital Instrument Cluster

Yes

No

Parking camera

Yes

No

Steering-mounted controls

Yes

Yes

Power windows

Yes

Yes

Adjustable steering

Tilt

Tilt

Push-button engine start-stop

Yes

Yes

Drive modes

Yes (Eco, Normal, Sport)

No

Verdict: The top-spec Kiger RXZ AMT is understandably better equipped than the Magnite Turbo XL CVT. When it comes to features and comforts, the Renault is our pick given that it also packs two additional airbags.

What the XL CVT variant does right is that it takes care of basic needs such as an audio system, climate control, ISOFIX child seat anchorage, ESC, hill assist, and keyless entry.

It is important to note that the Nissan SUV offers a significantly more powerful engine than the Renault one in this comparison. Moreover, CVTs are known to offer seamless shifts in comparison to AMTs. Having said that, we’ll reserve the judgement on the drive experience once we have tested and compared the two vehicles side by side. 

