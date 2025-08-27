Renault Kiger Facelift Variant-wise Powertrain Option Detailed

The 2025 Renault Kiger facelift has been given a refresher with an updated look, new colours and features; however, it continues with the familiar powertrain options. It comes in four variants: Authentic, Evolution, Techno, and Emotion, offering a choice of a naturally aspirated petrol engine and a turbo-petrol engine, along with transmission options including a manual, an automated manual (AMT), and a CVT (continuously variable transmission).

In this report, we provide you with a detailed look at the powertrain option distribution across the four variants of the Kiger:

2025 Renault Kiger Facelift: Powertrain Options

The detailed powertrain specification of the updated Kiger is as follows:

Engine 1-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol 1-litre Turbo-petrol Power 72 PS 100 PS Torque 96 Nm 160 Nm (MT), 152 Nm (CVT) Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT* 5-speed MT, CVT^

*AMT - Automated manual transmission

^CVT - Continuously variable transmission

With the NA petro engine option, buyers can also opt for a government-approved retrofitted CNG kit at an additional cost of Rs 79,500.

Variant-wise Powertrain Options

Variant 1-litre NA Petrol MT 1-litre NA Petrol AMT 1-litre Turbo-petrol MT 1-litre Turbo-petrol CVT Authentic ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ Evolution ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ Techno ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ Emotion ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅

The NA petrol-manual configuration is standard across all variants.

If you want the convenience of an AMT, you’ll have to stick to the mid-spec trims, Evolution or Techno.

The turbo-petrol with manual transmission is reserved only for enthusiasts, and that too in the fully loaded Emotion variant.

For those who prefer an easier drive, the turbo-petrol CVT can be had in the one-below-top Techno as well as the top-spec Emotion trim.

Price & Rivals

The 2025 Renault Kiger is priced between Rs 6.29 lakh and Rs 11.29 lakh (introductory, festive, ex-showroom). It takes on familiar rivals such as the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Kia Syros, Hyundai Venue, Skoda Kylaq and Nissan Magnite. Buyers can also see it as an alternative to smaller SUVs like the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter.

