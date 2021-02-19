Renault Kiger Complete Accessory List With Pricing
Booked the recently launched Renault sub-4m SUV and want to add more bling to it? Here’s a detailed look at the accessories along with how much they cost
Renault launched the Kiger on February 15.
The Kiger gets five accessory packs: Smart+, Smart, SUV, Attractive, and Essential.
Exterior accessories include only cosmetic upgrades in the form of chrome additions, mud flaps, and roof rails.
Interior accessories include floor mats, armrest console organiser, and laptop tray.
The Kiger is priced from Rs 5.45 lakh to Rs 9.55 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom Delhi); dual-tone variants cost Rs 17,000 more than the single-tone ones.
The Renault Kiger has been launched at prices ranging between Rs 5.45 lakh and Rs 9.55 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom Delhi). The sub-4m SUV is available in four variants: RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ. While we already brought the accessories list to you earlier, we have now got our hands on the detailed pricing of each item. Take a look here:
Exterior
Accessory Item
Price*
16-inch alloy wheels (RXE, RXL and RXT)
Rs 7,450 each
Alloy wheel inserts (RXZ)
Rs 750
Anti-slip dashboard mat
Rs 189
Black bumper corner protector
Rs 850
Chrome bumper corner protector
Rs 1,524
Body decals (Light and Dark body)
Rs 5,500
Body side cladding with chrome
Rs 4,690
Body cover
Rs 1,900 to Rs 3,200
Chrome outside door handle
Rs 1,092
Door visor
Rs 1,950 to Rs 2,800
Front bumper chrome
Rs 780
Front grille chrome inserts: 2 lines (RXE)
Rs 1,350
Front grille chrome liner
Rs 980
Front grille chrome garnish
Rs 1,600
Front parking sensor
Rs 2,489
Window frame kit
Rs 1,900
ORVM chrome garnish
Rs 620
Mud flaps (front and rear)
Rs 410 to Rs 470
Mud flap kit
Rs 750
Tailgate chrome
Rs 1,800
Rear bumper chrome
Rs 650
Boot sill guard
Rs 1,490
Roof carrier (RXT and RXZ)
Rs 9,990
Functional roof rails (RXE and RXL)
Rs 8,990
Valve cap
Rs 120
Door edge guard
Rs 290
Licence plate holder
Rs 499
Interior
Accessory Item
Price*
Coat hanger
Rs 1,870
Armrest console organiser
Rs 790
3D floor mat
Rs 3,490
Designer floor mat
Rs 2,990
Floor mat
Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,900
IRVM back cover (RXL, RXT, and RXZ)
Rs 361
Laptop tray
Rs 5,710
Night vision IRVM (RXE)
Rs 330
Trunk light (RXT and RXZ)
Rs 2,220
Mood lighting
Rs 3,200
Philips Air purifier
Rs 15,726
Sun blinds
Rs 2,800
Roof lamp chrome kit (RXT and RXZ)
Rs 639
Seat covers (RXE and RXL)
Rs 8,900
Steering wheel cover (RXE and RXL)
Rs 783
Dash camera with display (RXE and RXL)
Rs 7,013
IRVM with camera (RXE and RXL)
Rs 13,500
Mobile holder
Rs 550
USB charger
Rs 990
Tyre inflator
Rs 2,800
Tissue box
Rs 70 to Rs 832
Document folder
Rs 323
Neck and seatbelt pad kit
Rs 1,056
Cushion pillows
Rs 863
Keychain
Rs 118
Paper freshener
Rs 105
Air freshener
Rs 366
Trunk organiser
Rs 1,080
*Prices are inclusive of fitment charges but exclude painting charges. The prices mentioned above are for reference only, and therefore, we request you to contact the nearest Renault dealership for updated prices.
Apart from the above-mentioned individual merchandise items, Renault is also offering five accessory packs on the Kiger: Smart+, Smart, SUV, Attractive, and Essential. Their pricing will be revealed in the upcoming days.
Renault provides the Kiger with two engines: a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated unit (72PS/96Nm) and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (100PS/160Nm). While the former can be mated to either a 5-speed MT or an AMT gearbox, the latter gets an option between a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed CVT.
The Kiger is one among the many available in a now crowded sub-4m SUV segment. It rivals the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon, and Nissan Magnite.
