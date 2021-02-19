  • Login / Register
Renault Kiger Complete Accessory List With Pricing

Modified On Feb 19, 2021 09:27 AM

Booked the recently launched Renault sub-4m SUV and want to add more bling to it? Here’s a detailed look at the accessories along with how much they cost

  • Renault launched the Kiger on February 15.

  • The Kiger gets five accessory packs: Smart+, Smart, SUV, Attractive, and Essential.

  • Exterior accessories include only cosmetic upgrades in the form of chrome additions, mud flaps, and roof rails.

  • Interior accessories include floor mats, armrest console organiser, and laptop tray.

  • The Kiger is priced from Rs 5.45 lakh to Rs 9.55 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom Delhi); dual-tone variants cost Rs 17,000 more than the single-tone ones.

The Renault Kiger has been launched at prices ranging between Rs 5.45 lakh and Rs 9.55 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom Delhi). The sub-4m SUV is available in four variants: RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ. While we already brought the accessories list to you earlier, we have now got our hands on the detailed pricing of each item. Take a look here:

Exterior

Accessory Item

Price*

16-inch alloy wheels (RXE, RXL and RXT)

Rs 7,450 each 

Alloy wheel inserts (RXZ)

Rs 750

Anti-slip dashboard mat

Rs 189

Black bumper corner protector

Rs 850

Chrome bumper corner protector

Rs 1,524

Body decals (Light and Dark body)

Rs 5,500

Body side cladding with chrome

Rs 4,690

Body cover

Rs 1,900 to Rs 3,200

Chrome outside door handle

Rs 1,092

Door visor

Rs 1,950 to Rs 2,800

Front bumper chrome

Rs 780

Front grille chrome inserts: 2 lines (RXE)

Rs 1,350

Front grille chrome liner

Rs 980

Front grille chrome garnish

Rs 1,600

Front parking sensor

Rs 2,489

Window frame kit

Rs 1,900

ORVM chrome garnish

Rs 620

Mud flaps (front and rear)

Rs 410 to Rs 470

Mud flap kit

Rs 750

Tailgate chrome

Rs 1,800

Rear bumper chrome

Rs 650

Boot sill guard

Rs 1,490

Roof carrier (RXT and RXZ)

Rs 9,990

Functional roof rails (RXE and RXL)

Rs 8,990

Valve cap

Rs 120

Door edge guard

Rs 290

Licence plate holder

Rs 499

Interior

Accessory Item

Price*

Coat hanger

Rs 1,870

Armrest console organiser

Rs 790

3D floor mat

Rs 3,490

Designer floor mat

Rs 2,990

Floor mat

Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,900

IRVM back cover (RXL, RXT, and RXZ)

Rs 361

Laptop tray

Rs 5,710

Night vision IRVM (RXE)

Rs 330

Trunk light (RXT and RXZ)

Rs 2,220

Mood lighting

Rs 3,200

Philips Air purifier

Rs 15,726

Sun blinds

Rs 2,800

Roof lamp chrome kit (RXT and RXZ)

Rs 639

Seat covers (RXE and RXL)

Rs 8,900

Steering wheel cover (RXE and RXL)

Rs 783

Dash camera with display (RXE and RXL)

Rs 7,013

IRVM with camera (RXE and RXL)

Rs 13,500

Mobile holder

Rs 550

USB charger

Rs 990

Tyre inflator

Rs 2,800

Tissue box

Rs 70 to Rs 832

Document folder

Rs 323

Neck and seatbelt pad kit

Rs 1,056

Cushion pillows

Rs 863

Keychain

Rs 118

Paper freshener

Rs 105

Air freshener

Rs 366

Trunk organiser

Rs 1,080

*Prices are inclusive of fitment charges but exclude painting charges. The prices mentioned above are for reference only, and therefore, we request you to contact the nearest Renault dealership for updated prices.

Apart from the above-mentioned individual merchandise items, Renault is also offering five accessory packs on the Kiger: Smart+, Smart, SUV, Attractive, and Essential. Their pricing will be revealed in the upcoming days.

Renault provides the Kiger with two engines: a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated unit (72PS/96Nm) and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (100PS/160Nm). While the former can be mated to either a 5-speed MT or an AMT gearbox, the latter gets an option between a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed CVT.

Renault Kiger

The Kiger is one among the many available in a now crowded sub-4m SUV segment. It rivals the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon, and Nissan Magnite.

