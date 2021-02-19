Renault Kiger Complete Accessory List With Pricing

Modified On Feb 19, 2021 09:27 AM By Rohit for Renault Kiger

Booked the recently launched Renault sub-4m SUV and want to add more bling to it? Here’s a detailed look at the accessories along with how much they cost

Renault launched the Kiger on February 15.

The Kiger gets five accessory packs: Smart+, Smart, SUV, Attractive, and Essential.

Exterior accessories include only cosmetic upgrades in the form of chrome additions, mud flaps, and roof rails.

Interior accessories include floor mats, armrest console organiser, and laptop tray.

The Kiger is priced from Rs 5.45 lakh to Rs 9.55 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom Delhi); dual-tone variants cost Rs 17,000 more than the single-tone ones.

The Renault Kiger has been launched at prices ranging between Rs 5.45 lakh and Rs 9.55 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom Delhi). The sub-4m SUV is available in four variants: RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ. While we already brought the accessories list to you earlier, we have now got our hands on the detailed pricing of each item. Take a look here:

Exterior

Accessory Item Price* 16-inch alloy wheels (RXE, RXL and RXT) Rs 7,450 each Alloy wheel inserts (RXZ) Rs 750 Anti-slip dashboard mat Rs 189 Black bumper corner protector Rs 850 Chrome bumper corner protector Rs 1,524 Body decals (Light and Dark body) Rs 5,500 Body side cladding with chrome Rs 4,690 Body cover Rs 1,900 to Rs 3,200 Chrome outside door handle Rs 1,092 Door visor Rs 1,950 to Rs 2,800 Front bumper chrome Rs 780 Front grille chrome inserts: 2 lines (RXE) Rs 1,350 Front grille chrome liner Rs 980 Front grille chrome garnish Rs 1,600 Front parking sensor Rs 2,489 Window frame kit Rs 1,900 ORVM chrome garnish Rs 620 Mud flaps (front and rear) Rs 410 to Rs 470 Mud flap kit Rs 750 Tailgate chrome Rs 1,800 Rear bumper chrome Rs 650 Boot sill guard Rs 1,490 Roof carrier (RXT and RXZ) Rs 9,990 Functional roof rails (RXE and RXL) Rs 8,990 Valve cap Rs 120 Door edge guard Rs 290 Licence plate holder Rs 499











Interior

Accessory Item Price* Coat hanger Rs 1,870 Armrest console organiser Rs 790 3D floor mat Rs 3,490 Designer floor mat Rs 2,990 Floor mat Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,900 IRVM back cover (RXL, RXT, and RXZ) Rs 361 Laptop tray Rs 5,710 Night vision IRVM (RXE) Rs 330 Trunk light (RXT and RXZ) Rs 2,220 Mood lighting Rs 3,200 Philips Air purifier Rs 15,726 Sun blinds Rs 2,800 Roof lamp chrome kit (RXT and RXZ) Rs 639 Seat covers (RXE and RXL) Rs 8,900 Steering wheel cover (RXE and RXL) Rs 783 Dash camera with display (RXE and RXL) Rs 7,013 IRVM with camera (RXE and RXL) Rs 13,500 Mobile holder Rs 550 USB charger Rs 990 Tyre inflator Rs 2,800 Tissue box Rs 70 to Rs 832 Document folder Rs 323 Neck and seatbelt pad kit Rs 1,056 Cushion pillows Rs 863 Keychain Rs 118 Paper freshener Rs 105 Air freshener Rs 366 Trunk organiser Rs 1,080

*Prices are inclusive of fitment charges but exclude painting charges. The prices mentioned above are for reference only, and therefore, we request you to contact the nearest Renault dealership for updated prices.

Apart from the above-mentioned individual merchandise items, Renault is also offering five accessory packs on the Kiger: Smart+, Smart, SUV, Attractive, and Essential. Their pricing will be revealed in the upcoming days.

Related: You Can Now Test Drive The New Renault Kiger

Renault provides the Kiger with two engines: a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated unit (72PS/96Nm) and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (100PS/160Nm). While the former can be mated to either a 5-speed MT or an AMT gearbox, the latter gets an option between a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed CVT.

The Kiger is one among the many available in a now crowded sub-4m SUV segment. It rivals the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue , Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon, and Nissan Magnite .

Read More on : Renault Kiger AMT