Modified On Jun 05, 2024 06:28 PM By Dipan

Converting an ICE car to an EV costs around Rs 4-6 lakh and can take several weeks, but there are quite a few steps involved while doing so

So, you've been thinking about switching to an electric car, whether to save the environment or to cut down on high fuel costs. But if you don’t have the budget to pick up a new EV, you might want to consider converting your existing petrol or diesel car to an electric vehicle. On this World Environment Day, let us look at the complexities, costs, and considerations involved in converting an internal combustion car (ICE) vehicle to an EV.

What is an EV Conversion Kit?

Conversion kits are collections of components that transform petrol or diesel vehicles into electric vehicles. These kits usually include an electric motor, controller, battery pack, charging system, and other necessary components.

During the conversion, the internal combustion engine and associated components are replaced with electric drivetrain components. The basic principle is similar to that of an EV, so the electric motor propels the vehicle, the battery pack stores and supplies energy, and the controller regulates the flow of electricity to ensure optimal performance and efficiency.

Let us know everything about these conversion kits in detail in the following paragraphs.

(Image credit: Northway Motorsport)

Benefits

Lower operational costs

Electric vehicles (EVs) are less expensive to operate than petrol or diesel vehicles. This is because electricity is cheaper per kilometre than fuel, resulting in significant long-term savings.

New life to older cars

In New Delhi, the life of a petrol car is limited to 15 years, and a diesel car is limited to 10 years, after which it must be scrapped. However, conversion kits can breathe new life into old ICE cars, as the government has enacted rules that allow petrol and diesel cars to continue running even after their life cycle has expired by converting them to EVs.

Environmentally friendly

EVs produce zero tailpipe emissions, reducing air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. Using renewable energy sources to charge EVs can further reduce the environmental impact, contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable energy ecosystem.

Lower maintenance costs

EVs have fewer moving parts compared to internal combustion engine vehicles, leading to less wear and tear and lower maintenance requirements. There is no need for oil changes, exhaust system repairs, or other engine-related maintenance, which translates to fewer visits to the mechanic and reduced maintenance expenses.

(Image credit: E-Trio)

Factors to consider before the conversion process

Legality of the procedure

EV conversion is legal in India, but only ARAI-approved conversion kits (brands mentioned below) can be used for the purpose. Such an approved kit is necessary because the converted vehicle must be re-registered with the RTO. If not, the RTO will not issue a new registration certificate for the vehicle, and the conversion will be considered illegal.

Type and age of the vehicle

Not every petrol or diesel vehicle can be retrofitted with an EV kit due to restrictions, especially on the vehicle platform front. So, before converting a car with an internal combustion engine, it must be determined whether the vehicle is suitable for retrofitting. Several companies in India, including Bosch eAxle, Loop Moto, and E-Trio, manufacture ready-to-use EV conversion kits and you can check out if your car is compatible on their website. However, some companies make custom conversion kits, which are expected to cost more than plug-and-play units.

Battery range and power requirements

Choosing the right battery for your electric car conversion is critical to improving performance and range. Some popular battery types include lithium-ion (Li-ion), lead-acid, nickel-based, and solid-state batteries. It should be noted, however, that temperature, depth of discharge (DoD), charging and discharging rates, and maintenance all affect battery performance. When selecting an electric motor, it is important to consider the required performance of the car. However, the manufacturer will help you choose the best battery for your car.

(Image credit: Evolve)

Process

The first step in converting a conventional vehicle into an electric vehicle is to remove all internal combustion engine (ICE) components. This consists of the engine, fuel tank, muffler, exhaust system, starter, and radiator. These parts are replaced with a variety of components, the most important of which is the electrical motor. The motor size is determined by the vehicle's dimensions and weight, as well as the owner's performance preferences.

The battery pack provides power to the electric motor. The number of batteries required is determined by the type of vehicle and the amount of installation space available.

(Image credit: Northway Motorsport)

In addition to the motor and batteries, a power controller is required to regulate the flow of electricity between the battery and the motor. A charging system is also required to recharge the batteries via an electrical outlet. Other required components include wiring harnesses and various hardware for the vehicle's air conditioning, heating, electricals and power steering systems.

It should also be noted that after conversion, the vehicle must be registered with the Regional Transport Office (RTO) again, specifying the changes.

Cost

A typical conversion of a mass-market ICE vehicle to an EV costs between Rs 4-6 lakh. However, the cost can rise substantially, depending on the car and the chosen conversion kit. Here are the elements that make up the total cost:

Conversion Kit:

The conversion kit itself is very expensive. Prices vary according to the manufacturer, features, compatibility, and performance. For example, Loop Moto kits cost between Rs 4-6 lakh, E-Trio units cost Rs 4 lakh, and Bharat Kits units cost Rs 5 lakh.

Additional Materials and Components:

Aside from the conversion kit, additional materials and components are required. These include wiring, connectors, cooling systems, adapters, and mounting brackets. The cost varies depending on the vehicle specifications and the conversion kit chosen.

Labour Costs and Professional Assistance:

Professional labour charges for electricians, mechanics, and EV conversion specialists vary depending on the complexity of the conversion and local hourly rates.

Other Costs:

Additional costs may include RTO fees, permit fees, inspection fees, insurance adjustments, and modifications to meet safety and regulatory standards.

(Image credit: Tadpole Project)

Worth the money and hassle?

Retrofitting an electric vehicle (EV) kit to an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle is generally not recommended for a variety of reasons.

To begin, all major vehicle components must be thoroughly inspected and fitted during the conversion process. This extensive modification has significant implications for the vehicle's dynamics, safety, and reliability. The original design and engineering of ICE vehicles do not account for the specific requirements of an EV powertrain, which can result in compromised performance and safety.

Furthermore, the risks associated with high-voltage EV powertrains are significant. Critical components such as the battery pack, motor, controller, and wiring harnesses must be of high quality to ensure the vehicle's safety and reliability. Any lapse in the quality of these components can lead to long-term problems, as small-scale installers provide limited service support, making maintenance and repairs difficult. Poor work quality may cause a malfunction, resulting in accidents and fires.

Furthermore, an EV retrofit can be expensive, varying greatly depending on the complexity of the conversion. This cost, combined with the potential decrease in the vehicle's resale value, makes retrofitting less appealing.

Because the EV market is rapidly evolving, investing in a new EV from established and trusted manufacturers such as Tata Motors, MG Motor India, Mahindra & Mahindra, and others is a more dependable and future-proof option. Because these are well-known brands, the parts and after-sales service will be more reliable than those provided by EV retrofitting companies.

So, who is the conversion intended for? If you have an emotional attachment to your car and do not want to part with it due to the 10- or 15-year lifecycle cap, the conversion kit can breathe new life into it. The conversion is also important for fleet owners because it is always preferable to convert existing vehicles to EVs rather than spending a large sum of money on new cars.