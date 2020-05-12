Planning To Buy A Mahindra SUV? Here’s How Much You Can Save In May 2020
Published On May 12, 2020 11:20 AM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV300
Benefits and discounts vary depending on the variant of the model chosen
-
Mahindra offers the lowest exchange bonus on the Bolero.
-
Alturas G4 continues to be offered with the maximum benefits.
-
No cash discount on XUV500 and Bolero.
-
All offers are valid until May 31, 2020.
Mahindra has rolled out its list of offers valid until May 31, 2020. It is offering discounts and benefits across its entire range, including the XUV300 and Scorpio. Here’s the model-wise breakup of the offers:
|
Models
|
Cash Discount
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Corporate Discount
|
Total Benefits
|
XUV300
|
Up to Rs 35,000
|
Up to Rs 30,000
|
Up to Rs 4,500
|
Up to Rs 69,500
|
XUV500
|
-
|
Up to Rs 40,000
|
Up to Rs 9,000
|
Up to Rs 49,000
|
Scorpio
|
Up to Rs 29,999
|
Up to Rs 30,000
|
Up to Rs 5,000
|
Up to Rs 64,999
|
Bolero
|
-
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Up to Rs 4,000
|
Up to Rs 14,000
|
Alturas G4
|
Up to Rs 2.4 lakh
|
Up to Rs 50,000
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Up to Rs 3.05 lakh
|
KUV100 NXT
|
Up to Rs 38,055
|
Up to Rs 28,750
|
Up to Rs 4,000
|
Up to Rs 70,805
-
Check out all the latest car deals and discounts here.
Note: The aforementioned offers are applicable in Delhi. However, offers in other cities are more or less the same. Do note that offers may vary depending on the variant chosen. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Mahindra dealership for exact details.
-
All Mahindra SUVs listed above are BS6 compliant.
-
Mahindra is offering maximum benefits of up to Rs 3.05 lakh on the Alturas G4.
-
It is not offering any cash discount on the XUV500 and Bolero.
Mahindra has also launched its online sales platform that can be used to purchase a new car. Buyers can opt for finance, exchange, and insurance options while purchasing their preferred model. Mahindra recently discontinued some older models that weren’t upgraded to meet the BS6 emission norms.
Read More on : Mahindra XUV300 AMT
- Renew Mahindra XUV300 Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Best Health Insurance Plans - Compare & Save Big! - (InsuranceDekho.com)