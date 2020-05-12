Planning To Buy A Mahindra SUV? Here’s How Much You Can Save In May 2020

Published On May 12, 2020 11:20 AM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV300

Benefits and discounts vary depending on the variant of the model chosen

Mahindra offers the lowest exchange bonus on the Bolero.

Alturas G4 continues to be offered with the maximum benefits.

No cash discount on XUV500 and Bolero.

All offers are valid until May 31, 2020.

Mahindra has rolled out its list of offers valid until May 31, 2020. It is offering discounts and benefits across its entire range, including the XUV300 and Scorpio . Here’s the model-wise breakup of the offers:

Models Cash Discount Exchange Bonus Corporate Discount Total Benefits XUV300 Up to Rs 35,000 Up to Rs 30,000 Up to Rs 4,500 Up to Rs 69,500 XUV500 - Up to Rs 40,000 Up to Rs 9,000 Up to Rs 49,000 Scorpio Up to Rs 29,999 Up to Rs 30,000 Up to Rs 5,000 Up to Rs 64,999 Bolero - Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 4,000 Up to Rs 14,000 Alturas G4 Up to Rs 2.4 lakh Up to Rs 50,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 3.05 lakh KUV100 NXT Up to Rs 38,055 Up to Rs 28,750 Up to Rs 4,000 Up to Rs 70,805

Note: The aforementioned offers are applicable in Delhi. However, offers in other cities are more or less the same. Do note that offers may vary depending on the variant chosen. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Mahindra dealership for exact details.

All Mahindra SUVs listed above are BS6 compliant.

Mahindra is offering maximum benefits of up to Rs 3.05 lakh on the Alturas G4.

It is not offering any cash discount on the XUV500 and Bolero.

Mahindra has also launched its online sales platform that can be used to purchase a new car. Buyers can opt for finance, exchange, and insurance options while purchasing their preferred model. Mahindra recently discontinued some older models that weren’t upgraded to meet the BS6 emission norms.

