Planning To Buy A Mahindra SUV? Here's How Much You Can Save In May 2020
Planning To Buy A Mahindra SUV? Here’s How Much You Can Save In May 2020

Published On May 12, 2020 11:20 AM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV300

Benefits and discounts vary depending on the variant of the model chosen

Mahindra Alturas G4, Mahindra KUV100 NXT, Mahindra XUV300 And Mahindra XUV500

  • Mahindra offers the lowest exchange bonus on the Bolero.

  • Alturas G4 continues to be offered with the maximum benefits.

  • No cash discount on XUV500 and Bolero.

  • All offers are valid until May 31, 2020.

Mahindra has rolled out its list of offers valid until May 31, 2020. It is offering discounts and benefits across its entire range, including the XUV300 and Scorpio. Here’s the model-wise breakup of the offers:

Models

Cash Discount

Exchange Bonus

Corporate Discount

Total Benefits

XUV300

Up to Rs 35,000

Up to Rs 30,000

Up to Rs 4,500

Up to Rs 69,500

XUV500

-

Up to Rs 40,000

Up to Rs 9,000

Up to Rs 49,000

Scorpio

Up to Rs 29,999

Up to Rs 30,000

Up to Rs 5,000

Up to Rs 64,999

Bolero

-

Up to Rs 10,000

Up to Rs 4,000

Up to Rs 14,000

Alturas G4

Up to Rs 2.4 lakh

Up to Rs 50,000

Up to Rs 15,000

Up to Rs 3.05 lakh

KUV100 NXT

Up to Rs 38,055

Up to Rs 28,750

Up to Rs 4,000

Up to Rs 70,805

Note: The aforementioned offers are applicable in Delhi. However, offers in other cities are more or less the same. Do note that offers may vary depending on the variant chosen. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Mahindra dealership for exact details.

  • All Mahindra SUVs listed above are BS6 compliant.

Mahindra Alturas G4

  • Mahindra is offering maximum benefits of up to Rs 3.05 lakh on the Alturas G4.

  • It is not offering any cash discount on the XUV500 and Bolero.

Mahindra has also launched its online sales platform that can be used to purchase a new car. Buyers can opt for finance, exchange, and insurance options while purchasing their preferred model. Mahindra recently discontinued some older models that weren’t upgraded to meet the BS6 emission norms.

R
Published by
Rohit

Write your Comment on Mahindra XUV300

1 comment
1
S
shakti nath jha
May 12, 2020 7:43:28 PM

These discounts are on BS4 models or BS6 models of all cars?

