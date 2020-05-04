BS6 Effect: Mahindra Xylo, Verito, Verito Vibe, And NuvoSport Discontinued

Published On May 04, 2020 04:06 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Xylo

All these ageing models were offered with a diesel engine

Xylo was priced between Rs 9.17 lakh and Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Prices of the NuvoSport ranged from Rs 7.77 lakh to Rs 10.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Verito and Verito Vibe were priced from Rs 7.48 lakh to Rs 8.87 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and Rs 6.58 lakh to Rs 7.52 lakh (ex-showroom Pune) respectively.

Mahindra recently launched the BS6 versions of its models including the KUV100 NXT and Scorpio . It also simultaneously discontinued some of its ageing models. The list includes models such as the Xylo and Verito.

Let’s take a look at the pricing of all these models:

Model Price (ex-showroom) Mahindra Xylo Rs 9.17 lakh to Rs 12 lakh Mahindra Nuvosport Rs 7.77 lakh to Rs 10.25 lakh Mahindra Verito Rs 7.48 lakh to Rs 8.87 lakh Mahindra Verito Vibe Rs 6.58 lakh to Rs 7.52 lakh

The Xylo was offered with two diesel engines: a 2.2-litre mHawk and a 2.5-litre mDI CRDe. While the 2.2-litre diesel motor produced 120PS/280Nm, the output figures of the 2.5-litre unit stood at 95PS/218Nm. Both engines came mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Mahindra offered the NuvoSport with a 1.5-litre diesel engine that developed 100PS and 240Nm. It was offered with either a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. On the other hand, the Verito and Verito Vibe were offered with Renault’s 1.5-litre diesel motor that churned out 65PS and 160Nm of torque mated to a 5-speed manual.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV300 BS6 Diesel Launched, No Price Hike!

While the NuvoSport was a sub-4m SUV and rivalled the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza , Ford EcoSport, and the Tata Nexon, Mahindra replaced the Xylo with the TUV300 Plus. The Verito rivalled the likes of the Toyota Etios (discontinued) and other similarly priced sub-4m sedans such as Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze, while the Verito Vibe went up against the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Ford Figo.