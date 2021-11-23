Peek-A-Boo At Kia Carens’ Cabin Ahead Of December Unveiling

Modified On Nov 23, 2021 12:49 PM By Tarun for Kia Carens

It will be a Hyundai Alcazar-based three-row people mover

Will get a digital driver’s display and a touch-based climate control.

Touchscreen infotainment is integrated with the dashboard.

Should feature connected car tech, 360-degree camera, electric sunroof, and multiple airbags.

Likely to be offered as 6- and 7-seaters.

Could be powered by 159PS 2-litre petrol and 115PS 1.5-litre diesel engines.

The interior of the Kia KY (likely to be called ‘Carens’) has been spied partially. The Hyundai Alcazar-based upcoming three-row people mover will be unveiled on December 16, followed by an early-2022 launch.

Going by the spy shots, the Kia Carens can be seen with a digitised driver’s display with an MID in between like the i20 and Verna and a dashboard-integrated touchscreen infotainment system. You can also spot the touch-based climate control and cruise control. FYI, we reckon the spied model is likely a mid-spec or second-to-top variant.

The range-topping variant could feature LED headlamps, automatic headlamps and wipers, an electric sunroof, connected car technology, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, and multiple airbags.

The Carens will essentially be an extended Seltos, just like the Creta-Alcazar scenario. By that logic, the Kia might be available in 6- and 7-seater configurations, with dimensions similar to the Alcazar.

The three-row SUV will likely be powered by the Alcazar’s 159PS 2-litre petrol and 115PS 1.5-litre diesel engines (paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions).