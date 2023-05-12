Overwhelming Preference For Diesel Variants Among Mahindra Customers In April 2023
While all four SUVs get the choice of a petrol engine, the diesel engine remains the top pick
Mahindra, a brand that has always been known for its rugged built and powerful SUVs, offers the choice of both powerful turbo-petrol and diesel engines with its most popular models. But which engines do the customers prefer? Let’s look at the carmaker’s detailed sales data of the Thar, XUV300, Scorpio(s) and XUV700 for April 2023, and find out.
Thar
|
Powertrain
|
April 2022
|
April 2023
|
Diesel
|
2,294
|
4,298
|
Petrol
|
858
|
1,004
When talking about popular Mahindra cars, how can we not mention the Mahindra Thar. The petrol powered variants of the off-roader are not so popular when compared to their torquier diesel alternatives. Compared to last year, the demand for diesel variants of the Thar nearly doubled and is four times that of the petrol variants. The growth can be attributed to the introduction of the new RWD variants of the Thar, most affordable with the new 1.5-litre diesel engine option.
|
Powertrain
|
April 2022
|
April 2023
|
Diesel
|
72.78%
|
81.06%
|
Petrol
|
27.22%
|
18.94%
In a span of one year, petrol variants of the lifestyle SUV witnessed the drop of over 8 per cent in sales. While total sales did go up for both powertrains, diesel variants took the mantle with over 80 per cent sales in April 2023.
Scorpio N & Scorpio Classic
|
Powertrain
|
April 2022
|
April 2023
|
Diesel
|
2,712
|
9,125
|
Petrol
|
0
|
442
This time last year, Mahindra only had the previous-gen Scorpio on sale, which only came with a diesel powertrain. The SUV is now offered in two forms: Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N, the latter with the choice of a turbo-petrol engine. However, an overwhelming number of sales for this nameplate come from the diesel variants.
|
Powertrain
|
April 2022
|
April 2023
|
Diesel
|
100%
|
95.38%
|
Petrol
|
0%
|
4.62%
As the numbers suggest, the petrol variants of the Scorpio are basically a rare sight. The Scorpio Classic and the diesel variants of Scorpio N took up more than 95 per cent of sales in April 2023.
XUV700
|
Powertrain
|
April 2022
|
April 2023
|
Diesel
|
2,839
|
3,286
|
Petrol
|
1,655
|
1,471
Total sales of the XUV700 have increased by almost 5 percent year-on-year. Here we can see that the sales of the diesel variants went up and the petrol variants went down.
|
Powertrain
|
April 2022
|
April 2023
|
Diesel
|
63.17%
|
69.07%
|
Petrol
|
36.83%
|
30.93%
Petrol variants of the SUV currently account for just around 30 percent of the sales.
XUV300
|
Powertrain
|
April 2022
|
April 2023
|
Diesel
|
2,035
|
2,894
|
Petrol
|
1,874
|
2,168
Unlike every model on this list, the XUV300 enjoys a much more balanced demand for both petrol and diesel variants. However, the gap has clearly increased in April 2023 over April 2022, as diesel variants clearly account for a bigger chunk of the sales.
|
Powertrain
|
April 2022
|
April 2023
|
Diesel
|
52.05%
|
57.17%
|
Petrol
|
47.95%
|
42.83%
In the subcompact SUV space, the XUV300 is one of the few SUVs to offer a diesel option which continues to account for more than half of its sales.
As observed from the sales data above, we can say with certainty that Mahindra customers have a strong preference for a diesel variant, no matter which model they are buying. But do let us know which powertrain you’d prefer and why, in the comments below.
