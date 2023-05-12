English | हिंदी

Overwhelming Preference For Diesel Variants Among Mahindra Customers In April 2023

Modified On May 12, 2023 03:31 PM By Ansh for Mahindra Thar

  • 784 Views
  • Write a comment

While all four SUVs get the choice of a petrol engine, the diesel engine remains the top pick

Mahindra, a brand that has always been known for its rugged built and powerful SUVs, offers the choice of both powerful turbo-petrol and diesel engines with its most popular models. But which engines do the customers prefer?  Let’s look at the carmaker’s detailed sales data of the Thar, XUV300, Scorpio(s) and XUV700 for April 2023, and find out.

Thar

Mahindra Thar

Powertrain

April 2022

April 2023

Diesel

2,294

4,298

Petrol

858

1,004

When talking about popular Mahindra cars, how can we not mention the Mahindra Thar. The petrol powered variants of the off-roader are not so popular when compared to their torquier diesel alternatives. Compared to last year, the demand for diesel variants of the Thar nearly doubled and is four times that of the petrol variants. The growth can be attributed to the introduction of the new RWD variants of the Thar, most affordable with the new 1.5-litre diesel engine option.

Powertrain

April 2022

April 2023

Diesel

72.78%

81.06%

Petrol

27.22%

18.94%

In a span of one year, petrol variants of the lifestyle SUV witnessed the drop of over 8 per cent in sales. While total sales did go up for both powertrains, diesel variants took the mantle with over 80 per cent sales in April 2023.

Scorpio N & Scorpio Classic

Mahindra Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic

Powertrain

April 2022

April 2023

Diesel

2,712

9,125

Petrol

0

442

This time last year, Mahindra only had the previous-gen Scorpio on sale, which only came with a diesel powertrain. The SUV is now offered in two forms: Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N, the latter with the choice of a turbo-petrol engine. However, an overwhelming number of sales for this nameplate come from the diesel variants.

Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio N Will Get Safer With Radar-Based ADAS

Powertrain

April 2022

April 2023

Diesel

100%

95.38%

Petrol

0%

4.62%

As the numbers suggest, the petrol variants of the Scorpio are basically a rare sight. The Scorpio Classic and the diesel variants of Scorpio N took up more than 95 per cent of sales in April 2023.

XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

Powertrain

April 2022

April 2023

Diesel

2,839

3,286

Petrol

1,655

1,471

Total sales of the XUV700 have increased by almost 5 percent year-on-year. Here we can see that the sales of the diesel variants went up and the petrol variants went down.

Powertrain

April 2022

April 2023

Diesel

63.17%

69.07%

Petrol

36.83%

30.93%

Petrol variants of the SUV currently account for just around 30 percent of the sales.

XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

Powertrain

April 2022

April 2023

Diesel

2,035

2,894

Petrol

1,874

2,168

Unlike every model on this list, the XUV300 enjoys a much more balanced demand for both petrol and diesel variants. However, the gap has clearly increased in April 2023 over April 2022, as diesel variants clearly account for a bigger chunk of the sales.

Powertrain

April 2022

April 2023

Diesel

52.05%

57.17%

Petrol

47.95%

42.83%

In the subcompact SUV space, the XUV300 is one of the few SUVs to offer a diesel option which continues to account for more than half of its sales.

Also Read: 7 Popular Car Names We Wish Would Make A Comeback Soon

As observed from the sales data above, we can say with certainty that Mahindra customers have a strong preference for a diesel variant, no matter which model they are buying. But do let us know which powertrain you’d prefer and why, in the comments below.

Read More on : Thar diesel

A
Published by
Ansh
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Mahindra Thar

Read Full News
  • Mahindra Scorpio-N
  • Mahindra Scorpio Classic
  • Mahindra XUV700
  • Mahindra XUV300
  • Mahindra Thar
Big Saving !!
Save upto 99% ! Find best deals on Used Mahindra Cars
View Used Mahindra Thar In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Other Brands

View All Brands
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsOverwhelming Preference For Diesel Variants Among Mahindra Customers In April 2023
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience