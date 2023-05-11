Published On May 11, 2023 07:26 PM By Rohit

Our wish stems from the recent activities in the Indian automobile industry wherein some carmakers have resurrected a few of their iconic nameplates for another innings

The name of a car is almost as important as every mechanical and technological aspect involved in making it. It’s what gives it an identity among the people and builds a connection with them. So, picking a name for a new car is both a challenge and an opportunity for something special. Given that some brands have been around for a fairly long time, they have the chance to use a model name that connects to its heritage and perhaps resurrect an iconic moniker from its past. This is a growing trend in the Indian automobile industry with the likes of Tata and Maruti reviving nameplates like the Safari and Grand Vitara, respectively.

This opens a possibility of even more classic nameplates to return to the market in an all-new avatar. Here our top 7 picks for car monikers that we wish their respective makers would bring back to life:

Mahindra Armada

This moniker has had the longest absence from the market here, last available in 2001, and also the most likely to make a return before too long. We’re expecting Mahindra to bestow the Armada name to the upcoming 5-door Thar, to differentiate it from the three-door off-roading SUV. Funnily enough, the Thar itself is a revived moniker that debuted in its current avatar in 2020.

The original Mahindra Armada SUV was a hardtop utility vehicle based on the original jeep, and was mainly targeted as a big people mover in the early 1990s.

Tata Sumo

While indigenously designed Tata SUVs aren’t something that would raise any eyebrows these days, the Sumo was a revelation for that back in the 1990s. Named after Tata Motors’s former MD, Sumant Moolgaokar, it was the first passenger vehicle to be designed in India. The Sumo was also Tata’s first multi-utility vehicle (MUV), got a 4-wheel drivetrain (4WD) and was even supplied to the Indian Army. It went on to become so popular that its total sales crossed the 1-lakh landmark within just three years of its launch.

A modern version of the Sumo could be a potent rival to the Mahindra Scorpio N, and could sit below the Safari but as a proper offroader in Tata’s SUV lineup. It can benefit from the carmaker’s decision to continue with diesel engines for the time being but an electric version would be better for its market longevity.

Toyota Qualis

Even though Toyota dominates the MPV segment in India with the reliable Innova, its reign started even earlier. In 2000, the Japanese carmaker introduced the “Qualis” nameplate in India, which was being sold as the “Kijang” overseas. It went up directly against the likes of the Tata Sumo as a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) and was a great people mover. The Qualis bagged a cumulative 1.5 lakh sales in its 5-year lifespan in the Indian market before it made way for the Innova.

While the Innova is well-established in the market, the Toyota Qualis could be reintroduced as a smaller and more affordable MPV below the former. Since the Innova has climbed up the “affordability” ladder and is firmly above the Rs 20 lakh mark, it has created a huge opportunity for Toyota to target the segment currently dominated by the likes of the Maruti Ertiga and Kia Carens.

Maruti Kizashi

It’s easy for the average Indian car buyer to forget that most of Maruti Suzuki’s biggest selling models are based on or direct versions of models sold in Japan by Suzuki such as the Wagon R and Swift. Back in 2011, the country’s biggest carmaker tried to enter the premium sedan segment to take on the likes of the Honda Accord, Skoda Laura and Volkswagen Jetta with the Suzuki Kizashi.

The sedan was already on offer in global markets including the US, brought here as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and offered with both manual and automatic gearbox options for its impressive 2.4-litre petrol engine. Being a direct import, it got a starting price of over Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom), which when combined with its poor fuel economy and lack of diesel powertrain, led to a poor run in our market. It was also likely a matter of brand image wherein buyers of premium sedans were not attracted by the Suzuki badge even though the Kizashi was a stunner, and would prefer to stick with brands that were already associated with a premium lifestyle such as the Accord and Skoda’s sedans.

However, if Maruti wishes, it could change things around by reintroducing the nameplate as a cross-badged alternative of the Toyota Corolla. With the new Toyota-based Maruti MPV coming in, it looks like the carmaker is once again looking to enter the premium segments. The Kizashi might just fit the bill to make a mark at a time when the sedan body style itself is enjoying a mini-revival with premium offerings for those who prefer the executive style.

Tata Indica

Ever since Tata introduced the Indica in 1998, the compact hatchback became the talk of the town especially due to its styling and design, which was overseen by Ratan Tata himself. The Indica also gave birth to a host of new models and body styles including the Indigo (sedan), Indigo Marina (estate) and Indigo CS (compact sedan).

Fast forward to 2023, we believe Tata could bring back the “Indica” name for a new hatchback which could bridge the gap between the Tiago and the Altroz in its portfolio. The renewal of the nameplate might help Tata take on the mid-size hatchback segment which is presently highlighted by the Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

Nissan Terrano

Having witnessed the success of the Renault Duster in the compact SUV space in India, Nissan decided to have its own version in the form of the Terrano in 2013. It was offered in both petrol and diesel guises, just like its Renault twin. However, even after a few updates, it didn’t manage to keep up with the growing competition from the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Maruti S-Cross, and was eventually axed in 2020 due to the stricter BS6 emission norms.

Having announced its plans to introduce more SUVs in our market, Nissan would surely be eyeing its re-entry into the compact SUV space, with the Kicks now out of action too. This could be the perfect opportunity for the carmaker to christen its potential Hyundai Creta and Maruti Grand Vitara rival as the “Terrano.”

Tata Nano

In 2009, the carmaker showcased a product of Ratan Tata’s vision of offering a 4-wheeler accessible to all Indian families, to upgrade from using a scooter for daily commutes. While the Nano earned itself the tag of being “India’s least expensive car,” it failed in front of its competition like the Maruti Alto and 800 which were built on more significant costs. Being called “India’s least expensive car” was like a double-edged sword for the Nano as people refrained from buying it to avoid being reminded of its bargain-basement nature.

Irrespective of what the Nano’s past holds, we still believe it has a potential to make a comeback, especially as an EV. It could be placed below the Tiago EV in the carmaker’s greener lineup. The Nano EV would be a more direct rival to the recently launched MG Comet EV, and would also enable Tata to launch a much more affordable electric car.

Bonus: Tata Sierra

It seems like Tata has the most iconic names that we wish to see return and there’s even a bonus one for the list. Unlike all the nameplates before, this one is coming back for certain. Tata has confirmed that the Sierra will be making a comeback in both internal combustion engines (ICE) and EV versions by 2025.

Back in 1990s, the 3-door Sierra was the first indigenously developed SUV in India. Its standout features were power windows, a tilt-adjustable steering column, and big Alpine windows. While Tata has already showcased the concept versions of the Sierra at the 2020 and 2023 Auto Expos, it still remains to be seen how the SUV will look like in its production-ready avatar.

Which of the above nameplates would you be the most interested in having back around? Let us know in the comments.