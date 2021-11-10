HomeNew CarsNewsOctober 2021 (Diwali Sales): Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, And Maruti Vitara Brezza Take Top Honours Among Sub-4m SUVs
October 2021 (Diwali Sales): Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, And Maruti Vitara Brezza Take Top Honours Among Sub-4m SUVs

Published On Nov 10, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Venue

All models registered positive growth in month-on-month sales, thanks to the festive season

The shortage of semiconductors continues to cripple automotive industries worldwide, including India. However, that clearly hasn't dented buyers' spirits, evident from their sub-4m SUV purchasing spree this festive season.

In this report, we look at how each sub-compact SUV performed in October 2021, during the days leading up to Diwali:

Sub-compact SUVs & crossovers

October 2021

September 2021

MoM Growth

Market share current(%)

Market share (% last year)

YoY mkt share (%)

Average sales (6 months)

Hyundai Venue

10554

7924

33.19

22.71

16.97

5.74

7573

Tata Nexon

10096

9211

9.6

21.73

13.24

8.49

8486

Maruti Vitara Brezza

8032

1874

328.6

17.28

23.23

-5.95

9026

Kia Sonet

5443

4454

22.2

11.71

22.53

-10.82

6699

Mahindra XUV300

4203

3693

13.8

9.04

9.38

-0.34

4099

Nissan Magnite

3389

2330

45.45

7.29

0

7.29

2791

Renault Kiger

2643

2312

14.31

4.26

0

4.26

2450

Toyota Urban Cruiser

2100

816

157.35

4.52

5.77

-1.25

1832

Ford EcoSport

0

0

0

0

8.84

-8.84

1644

Total

46460

32614

42.45

98.54

Key Takeaways

  • The Hyundai Venue was October's bestselling sub-4m SUV, registering a 33 percent jump in its MoM sales. Its market share was nearly 23 percent.

  • The topper in September, the Tata Nexon slipped to the second spot in October. However, on the upside, it was the only other model besides the Venue, which recorded total sales of over 10,000 units.

  • Maruti took the third spot, with the Vitara Brezza selling over 8,000 units in October. Its MoM sales increased by a staggering 329 percent.

  • The Kia Sonet slipped one spot, though its sales number went up by nearly 1000 units in October.

  • Mahindra dispatched a little over 4,200 units of the XUV300, which secured slightly more than nine percent market share. Its year-on-year (YoY) market share dropped by the tiniest margin of less than 1 percent.

  • The Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger take the next two spots, selling around 3,400 and over 2,600 units, respectively. Both SUVs surpassed their average six-month sales in October.

  • The Toyota Urban Cruiser registered a 158 percent rise in its MoM sales. However, its paltry total sales (only 2,100 units) meant it languished at the bottom of the pile in October.

  • Ford shut all manufacturing in India, so the EcoSport was a non-starter in the month.

Overall, it was a good month, with all models registering an upward growth in MoM figures. The segment as a whole saw a rise in total sales as its MoM number grew by more than 42 percent.

