Published On Nov 10, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Venue

All models registered positive growth in month-on-month sales, thanks to the festive season

The shortage of semiconductors continues to cripple automotive industries worldwide, including India. However, that clearly hasn't dented buyers' spirits, evident from their sub-4m SUV purchasing spree this festive season.

In this report, we look at how each sub-compact SUV performed in October 2021, during the days leading up to Diwali:

Sub-compact SUVs & crossovers October 2021 September 2021 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Hyundai Venue 10554 7924 33.19 22.71 16.97 5.74 7573 Tata Nexon 10096 9211 9.6 21.73 13.24 8.49 8486 Maruti Vitara Brezza 8032 1874 328.6 17.28 23.23 -5.95 9026 Kia Sonet 5443 4454 22.2 11.71 22.53 -10.82 6699 Mahindra XUV300 4203 3693 13.8 9.04 9.38 -0.34 4099 Nissan Magnite 3389 2330 45.45 7.29 0 7.29 2791 Renault Kiger 2643 2312 14.31 4.26 0 4.26 2450 Toyota Urban Cruiser 2100 816 157.35 4.52 5.77 -1.25 1832 Ford EcoSport 0 0 0 0 8.84 -8.84 1644 Total 46460 32614 42.45 98.54

Key Takeaways

The Hyundai Venue was October's bestselling sub-4m SUV, registering a 33 percent jump in its MoM sales. Its market share was nearly 23 percent.

The topper in September, the Tata Nexon slipped to the second spot in October. However, on the upside, it was the only other model besides the Venue, which recorded total sales of over 10,000 units.

Maruti took the third spot, with the Vitara Brezza selling over 8,000 units in October. Its MoM sales increased by a staggering 329 percent.

The Kia Sonet slipped one spot, though its sales number went up by nearly 1000 units in October.

Mahindra dispatched a little over 4,200 units of the XUV300, which secured slightly more than nine percent market share. Its year-on-year (YoY) market share dropped by the tiniest margin of less than 1 percent.

The Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger take the next two spots, selling around 3,400 and over 2,600 units, respectively. Both SUVs surpassed their average six-month sales in October.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser registered a 158 percent rise in its MoM sales. However, its paltry total sales (only 2,100 units) meant it languished at the bottom of the pile in October.

Ford shut all manufacturing in India, so the EcoSport was a non-starter in the month.

Overall, it was a good month, with all models registering an upward growth in MoM figures. The segment as a whole saw a rise in total sales as its MoM number grew by more than 42 percent.

