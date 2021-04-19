Nissan To Increase Production Capacity As Magnite Books Over 50,000 Units

Modified On Apr 20, 2021 12:14 PM By Tarun for Nissan Magnite

The Magnite’s waiting period goes up to eight months

Magnite books 50,000+ units in just four months of its launch.

top-spec XV and XV Premium variants.

Only 15 percent bookings are for the CVT variants.

Over 10,000 units of the Magnite have been delivered since launch.

Nissan is planning to increase the monthly production capacity from 2,700 units to 3,500 units.

Currently, Magnite is priced from Rs 5.59 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

It has been just four months since launch, and the Nissan Magnite has already booked over 50,000 units, making the sub-4m SUV the brand’s bestseller in India to date. That said, only 10,000 deliveries have been completed till now.

The Magnite’s CVT variants account for 15 percent of the bookings, while 60 percent are for the top-spec XV and XV Premium variants. Nearly 10 percent of the total bookings were made over the carmaker’s official website.

To keep up with the surge in demand and bring down waiting times, Nissan announced ramping up production at its Chennai facility. A PTI report suggests that the manufacturer has decided to increase the SUV’s production from 2,700 to 3,500 units per month by July. Currently, the waiting period is anywhere from a month to eight months, depending on the variant and location.

Nissan Magnite is among the most affordable subcompact SUVs, priced between Rs 5.59 lakh and Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It comes with two engine options: a 100PS/160Nm 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 72PS/96Nm 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol. A 5-speed manual gearbox comes standard for both, with the turbo motor also getting an optional CVT.

Some of the features include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, wireless charging, engine-start/stop button, automatic AC, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, a 7-inch TFT digital instrument cluster, traction control, and electronic stability control (ESC).

The Magnite, though not as premium and feature-heavy as the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet , is known for its spacious and practical cabin. It also competes against the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza , Toyota Urban Cruiser , Tata Nexon , Mahindra XUV300 , Ford EcoSport , and Renault Kiger .

Read More on : Magnite Automatic