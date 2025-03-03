Nissan Magnite Expected To Get A CNG Option Soon

Like the Renault Kiger sibling, the Magnite’s CNG kit is also expected to be offered as a retrofitted component

Like the Renault Kiger, the Nissan Magnite can also get a CNG option soon.

It is likely to be offered with the naturally aspirated petrol-manual configuration (72 PS/96 Nm) as the Kiger.

The CNG option is likely to be offered with all the variants of the Magnite.

Performance figures, as seen with other CNG cars, are expected to be lower compared to the petrol variants.

Features including an 8-inch touchscreen, a semi-digital driver’s display and auto AC are likely to remain unchanged.

Safety suite is also expected to be the same with 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera and rear parking sensors.

Prices now range between Rs 6.14 lakh and Rs 11.76 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

After the Renault Kiger received a CNG option with its naturally-aspirated petrol-manual setup, its sibling, the Nissan Magnite, is also expected to be launched soon with a similar powertrain option. Like the Kiger, the Magnite’s CNG setup is likely to be offered as a retrofitted component by an authorised vendor. That said, the comfort and convenience features and the safety suite of the sub-4m SUV are expected to remain unchanged.

Let us take a look at the powertrain options offered with the Nissan Magnite:

Nissan Magnite: Powertrain Options

The Nissan Magnite gets either a 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine or a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine 1-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 72 PS 100 PS Torque 96 Nm Up to 160 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT* 5-speed MT / 7-step CVT^

*AMT = Automated manual transmission

^CVT = Continuously variable automatic transmission

As the Kiger’s CNG is offered only with the naturally aspirated petrol engine with a manual transmission, we expect the Magnite to offer a similar option with the same configuration. Additionally, the power and torque figures are expected to be slightly lower compared to the petrol variants, as is typically seen with other CNG cars.

Now, let us take a brief overview of the Nissan Magnite.

Nissan Magnite: An Overview

The Nissan Magnite gets an all-LED lighting setup and a gloss-black grille featuring two C-shaped chrome bars on either side. It also gets front and rear skid plates. It also gets 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and silver roof rails.

Inside, it has a dual-tone theme with black and orange leatherette upholstery on the seats and a 3-spoke steering wheel.

In terms of features, it gets an 8-inch touchscreen (some variants get a larger 9-inch unit), a 7-inch digital driver display and ambient lighting. It also gets auto AC with rear vents, a cooled glovebox and a wireless phone charger. However, it does not get a sunroof, which is offered by most of its rivals.

The safety suite includes six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM), rear parking sensors and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Nissan Magnite: Price and Rivals

The Nissan Magnite is priced between Rs 6.14 lakh and Rs 11.76 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It locks horns with the Renault Kiger, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq and also the Kia Syros. It also rivals sub-4m crossovers like the Toyota Taisor and Maruti Fronx.

