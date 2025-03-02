All
    Should You Wait For The Maruti e Vitara Or Choose One Of Its Rivals?

    Published On Mar 02, 2025 08:01 AM By Dipan for Maruti e Vitara

    The Maruti e Vitara is going to be the carmaker’s first EV globally, but is it worth the wait? We find out

    After a long wait, Maruti’s first electric offering, the e Vitara, is going to be launched in India in March 2025. Upon its launch, it will lock horns with popular EVs such as the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6 and MG ZS EV. If you are on the lookout for an EV within the budget of Rs 17 lakh and Rs 25 lakh and are torn between waiting for the e Vitara or going for one of its rivals, here’s a detailed account on which you can base your buying decision.

    Prices

    Model

    Price

    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs 17 lakh to Rs 22.50 lakh (expected)

    Hyundai Creta Electric

    Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 24.38 lakh

    Tata Curvv EV

    Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh

    Mahindra BE 6

    Rs 18.90 lakh to Rs 26.90 lakh

    MG ZS EV

    Rs 18.98 lakh to Rs 26.64 lakh / Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 20.76 lakh (with BaaS scheme)*

    *The MG ZS EV is being offered with a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) pack, which is essentially a battery rental scheme which reduces the cost of the EV by up to Rs 4.99 lakh. However, you’ll have to pay Rs 4.5 per km as the battery rental cost.

    All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

    Hyundai Creta Electric: BUY For Reliability And A Tech-Loaded Cabin

    Hyundai Creta Electric

    Like the fossil fuel-powered Hyundai Creta, its electric counterpart, the Creta Electric, is also tech-loaded with amenities including a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, an 8-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function and a boss mode function for the co-driver’s seat. It is also equipped with dual 10.25-inch displays (one for the driver’s display and one for the infotainment), an 8-speaker Bose sound system and ambient lighting. 

    Hyundai Creta Electric Cabin

    Not just this, the safety suite is also fairly loaded with features like 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto hold and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

    The Creta Electric comes with two battery pack options, each mated with a front-axle-mounted electric motor, the specifications of which are as follows:

    Battery Pack

    42 kWh

    51.4 kWh

    No. Of Electric Motors

    1

    1

    Power

    135 PS

    171 PS

    Torque

    200 Nm

    200 Nm

    ARAI-claimed Range

    390 km

    473 km

    Drivetrain

    Front-wheel-drive

    Front-wheel-drive

    Tata Curvv EV: BUY For SUV-coupe Design And A More Potent Powertrain

    Tata Curvv EV

    The Tata Curvv EV is also the most recent offering by Tata Motors, and it gets two battery pack options too, like the Creta Electric. The detailed specifications are as follows:

    Specifications

    Medium Range

    Long Range

    Battery Pack

    45 kWh

    55 kWh

    No of electric motor

    1

    1

    Power

    150 PS

    167 PS

    Torque

    215 Nm

    215 Nm

    ARAI-rated Claimed Range

    502 km

    585 km

    Tata Curvv EV dashboard

    The Curvv EV comes loaded with a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a wireless phone charger, a panoramic sunroof and ambient lighting. In terms of safety, it is equipped with 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors and level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

    It also has an SUV-coupe design that is not very popular for the mass-market cars which is going to turn a lot of heads while on the roads.

    Also Read: Production-spec Tata Harrier EV Seen Testing Undisguised For The First Time, Launch Expected Soon

    Mahindra BE 6: BUY For Segment-Best Performance And Quirky Design

    Mahindra BE 6

    The Mahindra BE 6 has an extremely aggressive design with a lot of cuts and creases that, while attracting a lot of mixed opinions, will be an attention-grabber.

    Moreover, the BE 6 is also the only rival of the Maruti e Vitara to have a rear-axle-mounted (RWD) motor. It also gets the largest battery pack options, the details of which are as follows:

    Battery Pack

    59 kWh

    79 kWh

    No. of electric motor

    1

    1

    Power

    231 PS

    286 PS

    Torque

    380 Nm

    380 Nm

    Claimed range (MIDC part 1+ part 2)

    557 km

    683 km

    Drivetrain

    RWD

    RWD

    Mahindra BE 6 dashboard

    In terms of features, it gets two 12.3-inch displays (one for the driver’s display and another for the touchscreen), a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a panoramic glass roof and a heads-up display (HUD).

    On the safety front, it comes with up to 7 airbags, an electronic stability program (ESP), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and level 2 ADAS tech such as lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control and forward-collision warning.

    MG ZS EV: BUY For A Similar-specced EV For A Lower Price

    MG ZS EV

    The MG ZS EV is the first electric offering that established the segment. Unlike the rivals, it features a single 50.3 kWh battery pack mated to an electric motor with the following specifications:

    Battery Pack

    50.3 kWh

    Power

    177 PS

    Torque

    280 Nm

    Claimed Range

    461 km

    Interior

    The feature suite includes a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, and a 6-way powered driver seat. It also has auto AC with rear AC vents, a wireless phone charger and a 6-speaker sound system.

    Its safety net includes amenities such as 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and hill descent control. MG even offers a suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including lane keep assist and departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and autonomous emergency braking.

    What is a standout point with the MG ZS EV is that it is available with a battery subscription plan that reduces the car’s cost by up to Rs 4.99 lakh. However, you’ll be required to pay a battery subscription fee amounting to Rs 4.5 per km if you opt for this plan.

    Maruti e Vitara: HOLD For An All-rounder EV

    Maruti e Vitara

    As mentioned earlier, the Maruti e Vitara is going to be the carmaker's first take on an EV and it will be offered with two battery pack options and the following specifications:

    Battery Pack

    49 kWh

    61 kWh

    No. of electric motor

    1

    1

    Power

    144 PS

    174 PS

    Torque

    192.5 Nm

    192.5 Nm

    Claimed Range

    TBA

    Over 500 km

    Drivetrain

    FWD*

    FWD

    Maruti e Vitara DashBoard

    The feature suite is also going to be decently loaded with amenities including a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 10.1-inch digital driver’s display and an Infinity sound system. It will also get auto AC with rear vents, ambient lighting, a 10-way powered driver seat, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof and a wireless phone charger.

    Its safety suite is going to include 7 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child seat mounts, an electronic parking brake, all disc brakes and front and rear parking sensors. It will also be equipped with a tyre pressure monitoring system (TMPS) and a level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite with features like adaptive cruise control and collision mitigation assist.

    So, if you want an all-rounder EV, you can wait for the Maruti e Vitara.

