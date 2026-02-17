Nissan Gravite 7-seater MPV Launched At Rs 5.65 Lakh; Here’s Everything You Need To Know!

Nissan has officially launched the Gravite, its new sub-4 metre MPV for the Indian market. Based on the Renault Triber, the Gravite stands out with exterior and interior updates that give it a slightly different identity. This includes a more muscular design and a more upmarket interior, while keeping the engine options and feature set largely similar.

With the launch of the Gravite, Nissan is looking to strengthen its appeal in India by expanding its product portfolio with newer offerings. Here’s everything you need to know about Nissan’s new MPV.

Variants, Prices, and Booking Details

The Gravite is available in four broad trims: Visa, Acenta, N-Connecta and Tekna. Here are its full prices:

Variants Prices Visia MT Rs 5.65 lakh Acenta MT Rs 6.59 lakh N-Connecta MT Rs 7.20 lakh N-Connecta AMT Rs 7.80 lakh Tekna MT Rs 7.91 lakh Tekna AMT Rs 8.49 lakh Tekna Launch Edition MT Rs 8.35 lakh Tekna Launch Edition AMT Rs 8.93 lakh

Bookings for the Nissan Gravite are currently underway, while deliveries are expected to begin from March 2026.

While the detailed variant-wise feature distribution is yet to be revealed, watch this space for our in-depth variant-wise features breakdown of the Nissan Gravite.

Exterior

On the outside, the Gravite continues with the same overall silhouette as the Renault Triber. Since both models share the same base, the basic shape remains unchanged. However, Nissan has added several styling elements to give it a different identity.

*Prices are introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India

At the front, the Gravite gets a bold grille with a honeycomb pattern, along with ‘GRAVITE’ lettering placed on the bonnet. The slim LED DRLs are connected by a chrome strip, giving the face a slightly more modern appearance.

From the side, the resemblance to the Triber is more noticeable. The Gravite retains the same door panels, window area, roof rails and overall proportions. The tall roofline and upright stance continue to make it look practical and spacious. The Gravite rides on 15-inch stylised steel wheels.

At the rear, the design remains largely similar to the Triber. It gets wraparound LED tail lamps that are connected by a chrome strip. The number plate housing sits on the tailgate, while the bumper again features C-shaped silver accents to match the front.

Colour Options:The Nissan Gravite can be had in five exterior hues: Onyx Black, Storm White, Metallic Grey, Blade Silver, and Forest Green. You can take a look at all of its shades in this report.

Interior

Inside, the dashboard layout is clean with a dual-tone black and beige theme.

But we couldn’t ignore the fact that the Gravite uses the old Renault Triber’s dashboard design.

At the centre is a touchscreen infotainment system. Below it sit three rotary knobs for the manual climate control, which makes the layout intuitive and easy to operate on the move.

The steering wheel is a simple three-spoke unit with integrated controls, paired with a semi-digital instrument cluster. The setup looks familiar and straightforward, focusing more on clarity than visual drama.

Door pads and seat upholstery continue the beige-and-black contrast, helping the cabin feel airy.

The seats get a leatherette finish and appear flat and upright, suggesting they are more for comfort.

Smaller Details: The Nissan Gravite gets as many as 8 AC vents, which make sure the air is circulated to all the occupants, even in the rear rows.

Features And Safety

The Nissan Gravite comes equipped with features such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, manual AC with rear vents, keyless entry with push button start, cruise control, and a wireless phone charger.

Safety features include six airbags (as standard), ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), rear parking sensors with camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Powertrain

Nissan offers the Gravite with a single 1-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. The detailed specifications are listed below.

Parameters Specification Engine 1-litre, three-cylinder NA petrol Power (PS) 72 PS Torque (Nm) 96 Nm Transmission Choices 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT* Claimed Fuel efficiency 19.3 kmpl (MT), 19.6 kmpl (AMT)

Rivals

AMT- automated manual transmission

The Nissan Gravite takes on the Renault Triber, while serving as an affordable alternative to the Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6, Kia Carens, and Kia Carens Clavis.

CarDekho Says…

With the Gravite, Nissan has officially stepped into the MPV segment with refreshed styling and a slightly different identity. While the feature list and engine setup remain familiar, the Gravite positions itself as an affordable alternative in the MPV space. Its does offer buyers another sensible alternative to consider in this segment.